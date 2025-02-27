10 Things The Most Mentally Strong People Do Every Day, According To Research

If you want to practice self-care to promote health, wellness, and better mental health, research reveals there are some simple things mentally strong people do to achieve that goal.

Most everyone has heard of self-care, but you may be confused when it comes to actually practicing it to feel better. So, the question is, are you practicing self-care? Unfortunately, more often than not the answer is no.

Self-care is something you practice daily, and it's taking care of your mind, body, and soul. You need to take time for yourself.

Here are the things the most mentally strong people do every day:

1. Utilize relaxation techniques to manage stress

Some examples are developing a mindfulness practice and using deep breathing techniques when you're feeling anxious or panicky.

2. Surround themselves with positive people

Start by reviewing the social supports available to you. If necessary, work on developing an adequate and appropriate support system. Utilizing your social support can offer relief, distraction, and pleasure. Make a list of your support.

Surrounding yourself with positive people is essential for maintaining a positive mindset, boosting well-being, and improving happiness. Positive emotions and attitudes can be contagious, essentially rubbing off on those around them, while negative people can drain energy and hinder personal growth.

A 2017 study explained that this is often called the positivity effect, where positive social interactions can lead to increased resilience and better coping mechanisms against stress.

3. Write in their journal

Instead of keeping thoughts and feelings inside where they can build up and cause confusion and emotional or physical distress, get them down on paper. A journal is useful for venting thoughts and feelings, clarifying issues, and problem-solving.

It can also help determine patterns, relationships, health, and emotional functioning. Keeping a journal will help you monitor progress in life goals.

4. Get adequate sleep and rest

This means seven to nine hours a night. Research consistently highlights the critical role of adequate sleep and rest in maintaining cognitive function, emotional regulation, and overall mental health.

Research by UC Davis Health explained that sleep deprivation can significantly impair memory, concentration, and decision-making and increase susceptibility to mood swings, anxiety, and depression.

5. Smile and have laughter in their life

Be spontaneous at times and playful. Smiling and laughing are essential for mood regulation, stress reduction, social connection, and overall well-being.

A 2021 American Psychological Association (APA) study showed that even forced smiles can trigger the release of mood-boosting chemicals like dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins in the brain, leading to positive emotional states and potentially even lowering blood pressure.

6. Feed their body, mind, and spirit

Eat meals regularly and nutritionally. Practice good hygiene and grooming. Participate in life for personal, spiritual, and professional growth.

7. Approach each day with a purpose

Be productive by outlining daily structure. No task is too small to feel good about. Each step can be important to reach the goals that you can develop.

8. Avoid being self-critical

Be kind to yourself. Use positive self-talk to reassure yourself and to cope effectively.

Allow yourself to see that there are always choices. Avoiding self-criticism is crucial for mental well-being, as excessive self-criticism is strongly linked to negative emotions, decreased self-esteem, and increased vulnerability to mental health issues like depression, anxiety, and eating disorders.

Research published in the Clinical Psychology Review explained that being overly critical of oneself can significantly harm one's psychological state and hinder personal growth.

9. Remember to include fun in their day

Be sure to build time into your schedule for relationships and pleasurable activities. Incorporating fun activities into your day is crucial for overall well-being.

Research published in the American Journal of Health Promotion explained that they can significantly reduce stress, improve mood, boost creativity, enhance social connection, and positively impact physical health by releasing feel-good chemicals like dopamine and endorphins in the brain. A natural inclination to engage in enjoyable, non-goal-oriented activities is essential for maintaining psychological flexibility.

10. Take responsibility for their life

Take responsibility for your own life. Understand yourself, your behaviors, your thoughts, your beliefs, and your motivation.

Life can be stressful. You can't go back and you can't predict the future. It's important to stay in the present and show up for yourself. Once you start using these tips, you will begin to feel better about yourself.

Lianne Avila is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist. She is dedicated to helping couples and has completed Levels 1, 2, and 3 at The Gottman Institute.