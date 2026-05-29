Too many people have misguided ideas about what protecting their peace really means. They weaponize boundaries to police people's behavior and expect everyone to tolerate their misbehavior when they're trying to protect their own comfort. However, true happiness often comes from internal work and peace, which isn't always easy to cultivate in the beginning.

There's a difference between personal comfort and peace in someone willing to better themselves and someone who stays stagnant. The ways happy people protect their peace when everyone wants something from them start with internal commitment and self-confidence, as well as challenge, but end up being incredibly powerful and grounding.

Here are 11 ways happy people protect their peace when everyone wants something from them

1. They carve out space for stillness

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Of course, practices like meditation and mindful hobbies like journaling promote better mental health in most people, slowing them down in a life characterized by urgency. However, according to a 2022 study, this kind of regular stillness also makes people more resilient.

So, if someone is comfortable spending time alone and slowing down, they're likely less at risk of absorbing negativity and being easily affected by conflict when they're out in the world. They're operating from a place of inner comfort and stability, so when they need to defend themselves against external noise and chaos, they simply lean inward.

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2. They intentionally underreact

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According to Courtney Carver, the author of "Soulful Simplicity," people who underreact to things are often more at peace, at least in the framework of modern issues and worldly concerns. Yes, there is a lot of chaos in the world and a ton more to be worried about, but she suggests we can do our best advocacy when we're operating from a place of inner peace.

Instead of giving up your emotional power to being angry and defensive, she suggests protecting your peace by underreacting and putting forth that energy into making a meaningful difference. On a small scale, the same works for one-on-one interactions and arguments with loved ones.

The less we absorb the negative energy of a group or environment and think reflectively before responding, the better.

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3. They keep a religious or spiritual routine

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Whether it's organized religion or a much more flexible version of spirituality, people who have a strong sense of faith and believe in a higher power report feeling healthier and generally better. Especially when they're protective of these hobbies and routines, regardless of what comes up, they're consistent rituals that help them to protect their peace.

They get obsessed with their routines and curate them to support peace in even the most tumultuous moments. Of course, they're not willing to sacrifice them when someone begs for attention or pressures them into doing something draining.

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4. They intentionally distract themselves

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Happy people who know how to protect their peace sometimes have to avoid triggers or distract themselves when they're pressured to show up for others. Sometimes, they inconvenience themselves for the sake of a relationship, but if someone is acting entitled to their energy, sometimes, distracting themselves with hobbies and alone time is what they need to assert their boundaries.

If they can't actually regulate their feelings or calm themselves in the moment, they can distract themselves. While distractions that suppress emotions all the time aren't great, hobbies that help us disengage from stress can occasionally be beneficial for well-being and peace. It's intentional, curated peace, rather than a second-nature instinct.

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5. They make their priorities known

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People who are truly at peace don't have to constantly set their boundaries and overexplain their needs to every person, because their priorities are made abundantly clear. They rarely waste energy overexplaining, because the people in their lives know what's important to them. Sometimes, they have to take a step back or put their alone time first, and the people who love them understand that best.

They figure out what they want by reflecting and journaling. They craft their priorities. Then, they set them and craft routines that ensure they can always make time for them. They become a pillar of peace and support.

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6. They communicate directly

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Especially in relationships, direct communication is a form of kindness in itself. Everyone feels more at peace when they know what someone else wants and cares about. Nobody has to take on the stress of reading between the lines or making assumptions. They know what's important and, more importantly, they know that their peer pressure tactics, especially in these situations, aren't worth wasting time on anyway.

Direct communicators are often secure in themselves and clear about what they want, which is why they exist in an aura of peace that's unshakeable to the outside world.

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7. They curate intentional social circles

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People who cultivate peace in their social lives are very intentional about who they bring around. They know better than anyone that someone's negativity can be contagious and that the people you allow close to you play a huge role in shaping your well-being. These people surround themselves only with those who truly energize them, and they invest only in relationships that bring value.

Even if that means they have to remove the desire to police other people with misguided boundaries or inconvenience themselves to show up when it really matters, the people they choose to form connections with are worth all the intentional effort.

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8. They set digital boundaries for themselves

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While we often find community and entertainment on our phones, most of the time, too much screen time only sabotages our peace and well-being. From sparking more stress in our daily lives to harming sleep, and even dulling our creativity and authenticity, people who overuse their phones are almost always much less at peace than someone with digital boundaries.

These people may still have screens or use their phones in everyday life, but they are careful about how dependent they become. They don't use mindless entertainment to fill their alone time, and they're not afraid to take a "digital detox" to protect their mental health when things feel chaotic.

They're also not available 24/7. Whether it's work or personal obligations, they refuse to constantly monitor their notifications and messages, at the expense of their peace and well-being.

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9. They make their home into a sacred space

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Because they know how to cope with the weight of the world and often invest in their safe spaces, happy people who protect their peace turn their homes into sacred spaces. For many, safe spaces exist in stable relationships and internally through self-confidence. However, they often exist literally in someone's living space.

Their spaces are places to unwind and relax, but they're also sacred. They don't feel like they have to busy their lives to avoid being home or spend more time distracted to avoid facing their own thoughts, because their space at home makes this kind of regulation and reflection possible.

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10. They practice saying 'no'

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People who are comfortable setting boundaries to protect their peace experience less guilt the more they practice. Whether that's saying "no" to social plans after a hard week at work or figuring out what they're not willing to tolerate in a romantic relationship, they don't have to second-guess themselves all the time.

They're also less swayed by the manipulative behaviors of other people who feel entitled to their space and energy. They can put themselves first, even when someone else makes them feel bad for doing so.

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11. They get outside

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Nature is healing and stress-reducing for most people. We feel like better versions of ourselves when we make space to connect with the natural world, especially when there's a lot going on in other aspects of our lives.

That's why people who are great at protecting their peace usually craft space to get outside in their everyday routines. They disconnect from screens and pleas for their attention, and instead focus on the mindful, calming energy of the world around them.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.