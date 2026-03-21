Nowadays, it's hard to find a genuine connection and develop a relationship on a deeper level. Finding and keeping friendships can feel incredibly difficult, but friendships are very important to our mental and physical well-being, as well as our longevity. While not everyone wants a large social circle, that's not necessarily a bad thing, because people who only have one good friend in the world usually have specific traits that make them stand out.

When people make friends based on quality over quantity, they're able to form deep relationships based on trust, loyalty, and meaning. There's no denying that having a wider support system makes life easier, but having one person who truly understands you inside and out is just as fulfilling.

People who only have one good friend in the world usually have 11 specific traits

1. They value depth over quantity

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It's hard to meet deep-minded individuals and connect with them. In a world that's becoming increasingly more materialistic, finding someone who truly wants to connect on a personal level feels nearly impossible. But for people with only one good friend, the quality of friendship is more important than having a large social circle.

As professor Saul Levine explained, when we have good friends in our lives, it enhances the quality and health of not only ourselves, but each other. So, these individuals prefer having only one good friend around.

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2. They’re extremely loyal

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People who only have one good friend in the world usually are extremely loyal. While everyone else is hyper-focused on themselves and their needs, these individuals always manage to put their closest friend first. A trait that's become less common over the years.

Loyalty is incredibly important in relationships. According to a study published in Electronic Physician, loyalty helps build emotional support, which improves our physical and mental health.

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3. They’re selective about who they trust

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While many people want to be free to express themselves, there's always something that's holding them back. From not feeling connected to feeling like a person can't keep a secret, people who only have one good friend in the world are selective about who they trust. But once a person achieves vulnerability, it has a way of healing.

"Before being vulnerable with anyone else, it is important to become vulnerable with yourself first. Increase your level of self-awareness, or the knowledge you have of yourself (thoughts, beliefs, values). You may be accessing some areas of your life that have been walled off for quite some time, so it is important to be patient, compassionate, and accepting of yourself," marriage and family therapist Marisa T. Cohen revealed.

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4. They’re introverted

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As life becomes chaotic, people become less happy about socializing. With work piling up and family drama every other week, some people become so burned out that they eventually become homebodies. While many judge them, these individuals are merely introverted.

Preferring to stay home and be by themselves, they don't let just anyone into their inner circle. Highly selective about their energy, it's no wonder they tend to only have one friend, which gives them a peace of mind.

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5. They’re authentic

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Many people are too scared to be their authentic selves. While some preach about being unique or highly individualistic, the truth of the matter is that many people struggle to think for themselves. Highly concerned with what others think, inauthenticity has become the new norm.

It may be difficult to be true to one's self, but it's very rewarding. Not only do people find their one true friend but, according to psychologist Debra M. Kawahara, being authentic is deeply liberating and healing as well.

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6. They’re emotionally intelligent

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As much as people talk about the importance of emotional intelligence, many are still on their own journey of reaching that stage where they have a better grip on the way they feel and express emotions. But emotionally intelligent people often have just one good friend, rather than a large circle of acquaintances.

In the past, it might have been difficult to find like-minded individuals. So used to other people's expressive emotions, it was easy for them to give up on friendship completely. Luckily, they've found someone who suits their needs and expectations.

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7. They protect their energy

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Whether it's prioritizing their self-care or setting boundaries, people who only have one good friend in the world usually have specific traits that help them protect their energy. Some people who are known to be utter people-pleasers would rather sacrifice their peace of mind than set firm boundaries. But protecting one's energy is crucial to living a long, happy, and peaceful life.

As psychologist Mark Travers said, "Dwelling on negativity often leads to the release of cortisol, the stress hormone, which sensitizes your brain to more negative cues in turn." So, while it sounds concerning, to protect themselves, people with just one good friend become highly selective about who they let into their lives.

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8. They’re honest communicators

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As important as it may be, not everyone can handle honesty as well as they pretend to, which is why some people refuse to have friends at all. Tired of the tears and arguments, they would rather be by themselves than deal with someone else's insecurities.

However, there's always someone who can match that energy. Perhaps they were initially terrified of saying what was on their mind, but they eventually realized how well their friend understood them.

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9. They dislike drama

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While many people claim to hate drama, far too many live for it. Everywhere they go, there's always people gossiping or talking negatively about others behind their backs. But for people with just one good, close friend, they refuse to involve themselves in any drama.

The consequences of drama are never something to take lightly. Being the target of drama, especially, can create stress, which affects all systems of the body. So, to avoid being in this predicament, they keep their circle small.

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10. They prefer meaningful conversations

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People who only have one good friend in the world usually prefer meaningful conversations over superficial ones. The average person would rather talk about the weather than do a deep-hour dive on how their childhood impacted them as a kid. And while surface-level conversations are great in certain settings, some individuals are searching for a meaningful conversation.

In their eyes, they don't want to waste time talking to people who don't have anything to offer them mentally. And according to psychologist Matthias Mehl, deep conversations help people find meaning and importance in their lives, which leads to happiness.

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11. They treat friends like family

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Not everyone has good family relationships. From toxic mothers to absent fathers, some people have to create a family outside of what they were born into. For people with fair-weather friends, they lack that true deep connection with someone else who really cares. But for people with just one close friend in their lives, that person is like their family.

Both dedicated and consistent, these people also value their friendships like they would their family, creating a strong and beautiful dynamic in the long run. And because there are many benefits to having a "chosen family," they're doing themselves a huge favor.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.