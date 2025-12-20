If someone is actually an entitled person, they'll say these 11 phrases casually

Entitlement doesn’t always show up as dramatic behavior. Most of the time, you notice it in the little hints that they expect special treatment, believe the world owes them something, or assume their needs should automatically come first.

If someone is actually an entitled person, they'll say some particular phrases as they try to assert themselves. These phrases often slip out casually, but they reveal a mindset that can make interactions with them feel draining. They may genuinely think they’re just being honest or asking for what they deserve, and this makes their language even more telling.

1. 'That's not my job'

If someone is actually an entitled person, they'll say, "That's not my job," casually. Sure, it might not be their job to pick up the slack for someone else. However, when working with others, it's important to find solutions rather than create more issues. Whether they like to admit it or not, uttering this phrase is pretty divisive and one of the quickest ways to cause more issues at one's workplace.

To avoid this, always be solution-oriented and respectful. As a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology pointed out, being disrespected leads to greater aggression than being disliked. So, if someone doesn't want to create a hostile work environment, saying something like, "Hey, this job isn't listed under my current role. However, let me email someone who can help you," is a much better option.

2. 'Do you know who I am?'

Nowadays, the average person isn't thinking about who they do or don't know. Working a regular job, it's unusual to hear someone use their connections to take advantage of others. That being said, if someone is actually an entitled person, they'll use the phrase, "Do you know who I am?" casually. It might sound like something out of a movie, but it happens more than people think. As most people know, getting a job depends a lot on who someone knows.

Because of this, some entitled people brag about their connections in hopes of getting those around them to listen to what they have to say. Unfortunately, this often has the opposite effect, as people become annoyed by their entitled and bratty behavior.

3. 'I deserve this'

Sure, many people work hard to get where they are. From staying up late to saving up their pennies, people deserve to be rewarded for their efforts. Even so, if someone is actually an entitled person, they'll say the phrase, "I deserve this," casually.

While there's nothing wrong with rewarding oneself, rubbing it in other people's faces or being overly demanding isn't a good look. While it might feel like, "I'm just getting what I'm owed," for those on the outside, it looks like something an entitled person would do. So, always keep it humble.

This doesn't mean you shouldn't reward yourself. As author and educator Steven Stosny, Ph.D.,said, "Self-reward acknowledges our own efforts and accomplishments, regardless of how big or small." However, there's no need for you to announce it to the whole world.

4. 'I shouldn't have to wait'

Sure, nobody likes waiting. Whether it's in line at a grocery store or for a late friend, waiting has a way of ticking people off. And even if it isn't their intention, those who are chronically late aren't sending the best message. As the Contemporary Psychoanalysis Group said, "Punctuality is a matter of consideration for others. It is a sign of good manners, sometimes deference, and sometimes merely a willingness to cooperate."

Still, just because someone is late doesn't mean they can act entitled. While it may be tempting to go off the rails, reining it in is always their best bet. However, if someone is actually an entitled person, they'll say the phrase, "I shouldn't have to wait," casually. Sure, there's nothing wrong with being upset and respectfully telling someone, "Hey, it isn't cool that you're always late." That being said, tone of voice matters. If someone is quick to snap and show entitlement, it might throw the other person off, leading to more conflict and less resolution.

5. 'That's beneath me'

There will always be a job that someone doesn't want to do. Whether it's washing the dishes or staying late working on a project, even the best jobs aren't always enjoyable. That being said, if someone is actually an entitled person, they'll say the phrase, "That's beneath me," casually.

Research has found that entitled people are less likely than others to follow instructions "because they view the instructions as an unfair imposition on them." They fail to recognize that some individuals have no choice but to undertake tasks that others consider beneath them. This is why it's crucial to never belittle a job just because you don't personally like it. Not only is it out of touch, but doing this goes to show how privileged and disrespectful that person truly is.

6. 'The rules are different for me'

If someone is actually an entitled person, they'll say the phrase, "The rules are different for me," casually. It doesn't matter how much money someone has. Just because someone is well-off or privileged doesn't always mean they're above the rules. Especially in a work environment, everyone is expected to contribute and do their part. So, while this person may think life will always be in easy mode, they're mistaken.

It might sound shocking, but not everyone cares about connections or wealth. So, if someone truly wants to look good in the eyes of other people, they should do their best to never mention it. As American psychologist Mark Travers, Ph.D., said, "If complete, unwavering honesty was indeed always the best policy, sayings like 'some things are better left unsaid' wouldn’t have survived generations."

7. 'I'm just being honest'

There's nothing wrong with being honest. In an ideal world, people could say the hard truth, and it wouldn't be such a dealbreaker. However, some truths are best left unsaid, which is why, if someone is actually an entitled person, they'll say the phrase, "I'm just being honest," casually.

Sure, they might not have meant anything by what they said. In the moment, it might've felt like giving helpful advice. Yet, the way someone speaks and the tone of voice they use make all the difference in the world. Entitled people often don't look at these things, leading them to say harsh things. To avoid this, always watch your tone and the words you say. As child and family therapist Heather Rose Artushin, MSW, LISW-CP, pointed out, "Not only do the words we choose contribute to how our message is received, but our vocabulary also impacts how people perceive us as individuals."

8. 'That's just how I am?'

Everyone's heard this phrase at least once in their life. In the moment, an entitled person might not think much about what they're saying. Coming from a place of self-acceptance, they truly think they're just being themselves. And while authenticity is great, there's no denying that always staying the same can be problematic.

Many who utter this phrase aren't that self-aware. Feeling like they're perfect just the way they are, they think there's no need for them to take a deeper look. This is why they're often disliked and why, if someone is actually an entitled person, they'll say the phrase, "That's just how I am," casually.

9. 'I shouldn't have to explain myself'

If there's one thing an entitled person knows how to do, it's be insufferable. Despite how down-to-earth these individuals may claim to be, if someone is actually an entitled person, they'll say the phrase, "I shouldn't have to explain myself," casually. It's perplexing, but some people truly don't feel as if they owe anyone an explanation. Unbothered, they aren't afraid to dismiss others for the sake of self-empowerment.

However, what this phrase really gets them is more isolated and disliked by those closest to them. As most people would agree, few people want to be around someone who can't even afford them basic decency and respect.

And while they may roll their eyes and shrug their shoulders, loneliness isn't something to scoff at. As epidemiologist Nicole Valtorta said, "loneliness has been found to raise levels of stress, impede sleep and, in turn, harm the body. Loneliness can also augment depression or anxiety." So, unless someone wants to go through this, try to afford people the basic respect of a simple explanation.

10. 'People are so sensitive these days'

Yes, there's no denying that the internet has gotten out of control. From cancel culture destroying careers to X, formerly known as Twitter arguments, people are becoming more reckless with what they say. Even so, making this blanket statement is a bit out of touch.

To be fair, every generation has said this about the previous generation at some point in their lives. So, while it's easy to brush it off to sensitivity, there's a lot more going on underneath the surface. This is why it's best not to make a generalized statement.

Unfortunately, entitled people don't understand, which is why if someone is actually an entitled person, they'll say the phrase, "People are so sensitive these days," casually. While it might seem like a not-so-serious statement, be careful. Depending on the context, this is a quick way to offend those around you. So, rather than risk it, brush off the urge and shift the conversation. Even if it's tempting, refusing to let conflict interfere should always be the preferred approach.

11. 'I've waited long enough'

Finally, if someone is actually an entitled person, they'll say the phrase, "I've waited long enough," casually. It's understandable why people get annoyed. If there's one thing people hate doing, it's waiting for something to happen. For many, it often stems from the fear of the unknown. This isn't great, as associate professor Shahram Heshmat, Ph.D., explained, "Anxiety felt in the face of uncertainty can result in maladaptive behaviors such as impulsive decision making and unhealthy behaviors."

Still, just because someone is anxious or annoyed doesn't mean they should act out. Especially with their partner, loved ones, or coworkers, using rude or bratty phrases may rub them the wrong way and create more conflict in the long run.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.