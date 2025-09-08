7 Soulful Manifestations For Peace And Compassion (So You Can Start Changing The World)

Despite how it may seem at first, inner peace and world peace are strongly connected. When people work on themselves to become calm and centered, this directly influences the people around them and society as a whole.

Research shows that those who know how to calm themselves are more resilient and less likely to get involved in conflicts, aggression, or anything that would escalate tension. Instead, you are more likely to seek peaceful solutions and promote understanding and harmony.

Below you’ll find seven different meditations you can do to find your own peaceful center and attain that calm state of mind. Try a few of these or all of them to discover what works best for you. Remember, even as just one person, you still send out ripples of peace to those around you.

7 soulful manifestations for peace and compassion to help you change the world

1. Embody peace

Aliaksandr Barouski via Shutterstock

One of the simple methods to attain inner peace is to visualize and embody the outcome of a peaceful, compassionate society. Start by setting the intention to find peace within. Slow your breathing, filling your lungs with air, and release your breath completely.

This kind of breathing moves your mind into alpha brain waves, which is a relaxed, yet wakeful state of being. You will start to feel calmer and more at peace.

Next, imagine a spark of white light in your heart center that represents peace. With every breath you take, allow this spark to grow until it fills your entire body and then surrounds it.

As you continue to relax and breathe, you imagine the peaceful sparks of light expanding beyond your body, filling your aura. Visualize the expansion continuing, so it fills the room you’re in, then the building and the grounds.

Allow the expansion to continue more rapidly, filling your town or city with this peaceful energy. Then let it flow into your state and surrounding states until the entire country is blanketed with this peaceful energy. As you continue breathing, the energy, peace, and compassion spread around the world, impacting everything on the planet.

This experience engulfs you with such a calm state that you are literally sharing it with anyone close by. It will also seep into larger areas. Yes, you really are that powerful when you set the intention for peace. Many studies have demonstrated that crime rates and violence drop when people gather to meditate for peace.

2. Walk a labyrinth

mavo via Shutterstock

For centuries, people have walked the circular pattern of the labyrinth to contemplate life, for spiritual growth, and to find a sense of inner peace. You simply follow the path that leads you to the center of the labyrinth, representing the journey to your own center or coming home to yourself.

For many, these steps lead you to a mindset of inner peace, helping you see the big picture of your life. It’s a way into the deeper work of your spiritual growth. You might ask a higher power or your higher self for help with a situation or for peace to benefit all humankind and beyond.

One of the most famous labyrinths is in the Chartres Cathedral in France, built back in the 1100s. Cultures around the world have created labyrinths for spiritual purposes over many centuries.

3. Meditate on Kwan Yin, Goddess of Compassion and Peace

Ground Picture via Shutterstock

Another beautiful way to connect with peace and compassion is to call upon Kwan Yin. A Goddess from Chinese Buddhism, she is associated with mercy and compassion. Kwan Yin brings calm, minimizes or eliminates suffering, and promotes peace for individuals who call to her.

To meditate with her, look at her picture or statue, or repeat her name a few times. Call to her, state your desire to enter a peaceful state, and have that peace ripple outward to humanity. By setting this intention, you will no doubt contribute to the possibility of peace around the world. Your vibration will positively impact those around you and beyond.

Calling on Kwan Yin allows you to emulate her peace and bring it within your energy field as well. If you’re feeling stressed or worried, count on Kwan Yin to bring solace into your world and help you get in touch with her calm presence.

4. Practice Blue Meditation

Renata Photography via Shutterstock

Hands down, blue is thought to be the most peaceful color. It's the most trusted, promotes serenity, and reduces stress levels. You can meditate with blue in a couple of different ways. If you are new to meditation or have trouble visualizing, you can find something blue to focus on. Put that in front of you, sit comfortably, and soften your gaze while looking at the picture or item.

As with most meditations, slow your breathing and allow your thoughts to float by rather than engaging with them. Just notice the thoughts, but allow them to pass. If you are more experienced, you can do this peace-inducing meditation by imagining a blue sky or a blue body of water, such as a lake or the ocean. Focus for five or 10 minutes, and you will undoubtedly enter a more tranquil state.

5. Take a sound bath

Sasha.shine.bright via Shutterstock

Going to a sound bath is one of the most amazing, serene experiences available. You can find these live events at day spas, yoga centers, or meditation centers, among others.

Most often, people lie down on a yoga mat and might have a pillow or blanket to be as comfortable as possible. The lights are turned down low, and the music begins. The sound bath practitioner plays a variety of unique instruments created to make long, peaceful tones. They might play crystal or metal bowls, glass tubes, metal chimes, ocean drums, and more.

Sessions tend to last about an hour and will put you into a peaceful zone like you may have never encountered before. The tones resonate with water in your body, offering a calming and, some say, healing experience. If you haven’t yet tried this, find a place to experience this remarkable practice.

6. Bathe in the forest

Emvat Mosakovskis via Shutterstock

In Japan, forest bathing is called Shinrin-yoku and is considered a method to feel more peaceful and de-stress. Since the 1980’s when stress and burnout were becoming rampant, this practice became popular to regain a sense of calm.

You’ve probably heard how being in nature offers healing energy, which helps you release stress. Walking in a woodland area offers you a way to disconnect from your daily life and be one with the natural world.

It’s been said that trees can help balance human energy and offer healing as well. The tranquility in the woods is certainly undeniable. There’s just something about being surrounded by all those green leaves, emitting oxygen, that is life-affirming and incredibly peaceful.

Enter the forest with the intention of taking a peaceful, meditative walk. You’ll emerge with a sense of being grounded, breathing more deeply, and the feeling that everything is right in your world.

7. Meditate on manifesting peace

javi_indy via Shutterstock

If you want to manifest world peace and a more harmonious planet, this meditation will help. And again, this would be a wonderful group exercise.

Close your eyes and start with slow, deep breathing. Then begin to picture the peaceful world you desire. Get into the details of a world where countries and communities get along and support each other for the greater good of all.

Imagine that everyone at all levels, from world leaders to individuals, works out their differences through dialogue and compassionate discussion. See leaders open their minds and find solutions to any conflicts that arise.

The quality of life rises around the world, including a calm and peaceful way of life that is uplifting. Allow this remarkable energy to circulate through your mind and body.

Now, imagine how this would be to live in a harmonious and compassionate society. Allow that to ripple out all around you, impacting those nearby and beyond. Feeling the energy as if it were real or true is the key to manifesting anything you desire.

What will you try?

Now the question is, which method will you try first? Or maybe you'll try them all! Remember that when you take the time to create inner peace, you automatically raise the vibration of the human collective. That’s pretty amazing, isn’t it?

Ronnie Ann Ryan is an Intuitive Coach, Past Life Reader, and author of six books. She’s the creator of the free audio course How to Ask the Universe for a Sign and Get an Answer Within 24 Hours and the host of the popular metaphysical podcast Breathe Love & Magic. She's been published on ABC, BBC, and NPR.