One of the most underrated skills these days is being able to say "no" when you mean it without sounding rude. With today's over-the-top hustle culture, there's pressure to take on way too much, resulting in burnout.

This doesn't just happen at work, it also happens with family and friends. That's why smart people practice a few key phrases that help them politely say no, without sounding rude.

11 ways high IQ people politely say no without sounding rude

1. ‘Unfortunately, it’s not a good time for me’

fizkes | Shutterstock

When a high IQ person needs to say no but doesn't want to be rude, they make clear it's about themselves, not the person they're saying no to. A great place to start is something like “Unfortunately it’s not a good time for me.”

As much as we’re told to “be nice” and extend ourselves to others, we don’t actually owe people our time, energy, or labor, even when they directly ask for it. By saying “this isn’t a good time for me,” smart people emphasize it has to do with their own schedule and commitments.

The phrase doesn’t over-explain why the timing isn’t good, it just states as fact that it’s not. It also provides a layer of protection to both the person asking and the person refusing, in that it’s about the timing of the ask, and not the ask itself, so no one’s feelings are hurt.

Advertisement

2. ‘I appreciate the offer, but I won’t be able to make it’

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

“I appreciate the offer, but I won’t be able to make it” is one of those phrases that works well when you need to say no to a thoughtful invite. This works when invited to a party or event, but it's also good when someone offers to help you.

A research paper titled "Politeness Strategies in Requests and Refusals” noted that the way people speak to each other is “ruled by universal principles of politeness,” one of which is to show an awareness of other people’s wants. This phrase does exactly that.

By starting off with an expression of appreciation, the person saying the phrase makes it clear that they’re grateful for the offer, even though they’re ultimately saying no.

Advertisement

3. ‘I can’t commit to anything new right now’

fizkes | Shutterstock

Psychotherapist Merle Yost reveals that a key part of setting boundaries is knowing yourself on a deeper level. That means understanding when taking on something new will push you over the edge.

“I can’t commit to anything new right now” explains to the other person that you are setting a boundary for yourself, and that it doesn't have to do with them. It exemplifies how to set boundaries without being harsh or dismissive.

An added benefit here is modeling for others that it's OK to say no when they need to, something that is all to rare in today's hustle culture. It also models that it's healthy to know yourself and your capacity.

“Being introspective means that you are aware of who and how you are,” Yost shares. ”We are constantly changing, so staying attuned to our growth is necessary.”

When nice people say “I can’t commit to anything new right now,” they’re setting a clearly defined energetic boundary, one that protects their inner peace while saying “no” politely. Boundaries are part of practicing self-care, which comes from introspection, something we could all benefit from these days.

Advertisement

4. ‘Thanks for thinking of me, but I can't this time’

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

Another deceptively simple phrase high IQ people use to politely say “no” without being rude is, “Thanks for thinking of me, but I can't this time.” This phrase is a classic for a reason: it is gracious (thanks for thinking of me) and clear (I can't). It leaves no room for misunderstanding, which is a major contributor to discord in relationships of all sorts.

It also matters how you say it. Often, the difference between being polite and having bad manners comes down to tone of voice, word choice, or a simple turn of phrase.

Above all, the rule is to be clear. It's not "maybe" when you mean "no". High IQ people know the importance of clarity. Add in a kind tone of voice and you've got a clear, kind boundary.

Advertisement

5. ‘I’ll have to pass this time around’

SeventyFour | Shutterstock

This phrase is a shining example of how nice people assert themselves in a direct-yet-courteous way, especially if you add something genuine at the beginning. For example, "I'm disappointed, but I'll have to pass this time" or "I wish I could, but I'll have to pass this time."

Ahona Guha, a clinical and forensic psychologist, shared that saying “yes” to things comes with some type of opportunity cost, whether it’s a financial, energetic, or timing cost. Committing to plans with other people inevitably means putting emotional energy into the interaction and often involves spending money, as well.

Guha noted that saying “no” can be a struggle for various reasons, including external pressures and expectations from family and friends. People often have a hard time saying “no” because they’re concerned with how that “no” will be received by others.

“A good boundary to hold is knowing that we cannot control someone’s reaction to something, the only control we have is in carefully assessing a no, and in offering it respectfully and politely,” Guha explained. She also outlined questions people can ask themselves when they’re asked to do something that can help them decide if they’re agreeing because they truly want to participate, or whether they’re anxious about the social repercussions of saying “no.”

She advised asking, “Do I want to do this? Do I have the time, energy and money for this at the moment? Will this add value to my life? Am I saying ‘yes’ only because I am scared of saying ‘no’?”

Advertisement

6. ‘I’d love to help, but my plate is full’

fizkes | Shutterstock

High IQ people who want to be kind often use the phrase, “I’d love to help, but my plate is full” to say no to things that feel important, but they just cannot do. Saying “yes” when you’re already overcommitted is a common practice, but it creates a precedent of putting your own needs behind everyone else’s, which is ultimately an unhealthy and imbalanced way to live.

Certified leadership coach Patricia Bonnard touched on the dangers of being a people-pleaser, noting that “The biggest problem with being a people pleaser is that people pleasers say ‘yes’ even when they want to say ‘no.’”

“They'll say ‘yes,’ even when a ‘no’ could prevent them from doing something that's not in their best interest. It could be something unpleasant or even hurtful,” she explained.

The negative repercussions of being a people-pleaser include self-doubt, a fear of rejection, and the feeling of never being good enough. Having people-pleasing tendencies can also cause resentment, a loss of identity, and the inability to be authentic and form true connections with others.

Knowing how to honor your own needs, first and foremost, allows you to live the life you want. Saying ‘no’ isn’t a judgment on someone’s character, it just means they have a busy schedule. By separating saying ‘no’ from any moral implications, people can be true to themselves without fear.

Advertisement

7. ‘I appreciate you thinking of me, but I’m the right person for this’

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

It takes a lot of confidence to say no in this way, but sometimes it's the most honest, direct and ultimately polite way to decline certain invitations and opportunities. The caveat, however, is to make sure you are being honest. Are you really not the right fit for this or do you just not want to do it. If it's the latter, find a different way to decline.

This phrase works well in professional settings, along with situations when someone requests support that you’re unable to provide. In personal relationships, it's good to

Maybe the other parents at your kid’s school asked you to volunteer weekly in the classroom, but you tend to snap a little kids who aren't your own. Maybe a coworker asked you to head up a project on a subject you have no experience in, or your sister-in-law wants you to be a bridesmaid in her expensive European destination wedding that you cannot afford.

Saying “I don’t think I’m the right person for this” is a way to manage other people’s expectations while staying true to yourself. It's not about insecurity, it's about being honest and setting boundaries.

Advertisement

8. ‘I'm so sorry but I'm not in a position to help’

fizkes | Shutterstock

A phrase nice people use to politely say ‘no’ is “Thanks for reaching out, but I’m not in a position to help.” This phrase expresses gratitude toward the other person for being in touch, while making it explicitly clear that whatever they’re asking for isn’t tenable at this moment.

Matt Abrahams, a lecturer in organizational behavior at Stanford Business School, spoke with Vanessa Patrick, a marketing professor and author of the book The Power of Saying No: The New Science of How to Say No that Puts You in Charge of Your Life.

She introduces the concept of “empowered refusal,” saying, “I coined this term of empowered refusal to describe a way of saying no that stems from your identity and gives voice to your values, priorities, preferences, and beliefs.”

“When we say an empowered no, our no is about us, not a rejection of the other person,” Patrick explains, describing a methodology for saying no, which she called the “ART Framework.”

“ART stands for Awareness, Rules about decisions, and Totality of [self],” she says, sharing her view that deepened self-awareness is the first competency people need to become more effective in saying no.

“To invest in self-awareness helps us [sift] between the good-for-me activities and the not-good-for-me activities and helps us decide what to say yes to and what to say no to,” she says.

Advertisement

9. ‘I have to say no, but I hope it works out well for you’

fizkes | Shutterstock

One key aspect of saying no without sounding rude is to make clear that your "no" is a form of generosity. We give others a gift by being honest, as long as we recognize that there are implications for them, too. That's the foundation of politeness.

A paper published in the journal Theory and Practice in Language Studies shared information on the linguistics of communicating in a polite way. The author referenced a general conversational principle put forward by linguist and philosopher Paul Grice, called “the cooperative principle,” noting that a different linguist, Geoffery Leech, built out the cooperative principle by establishing “the principle of discourse politeness."

The generosity maxim involves “minimizing the speaker’s own benefits to achieve politeness,” while the agreement maxim “intends to narrow the differences between the hearers and the speaker.” Sympathy maxim “connotes the reduction of antipathy to each other.”

The sympathy maxim is represented by the phrase “Thanks for thinking of me, but I’m not available,” as it conveys appreciation while saying “no” in a way that’s not antagonistic. When nice people are presented with things they don’t want to do, they say “no” politely, which decreases any implication of alienation and preserves their relationship with the other person.

These two work together to help people communicate and even say no and set boundaries without making enemies.

Advertisement

10. ‘I’m not able to give this the attention it deserves’

insta_photos | Shutterstock

“I’m unable to give this the attention it deserves” is a helpful phrase when you need to say no because you truly don't want to do something important. Maybe the reason is that you don't have time, but it can also be used when the idea of doing that thing sounds awful. You certainly won't be able to give someone's important thing the right attention when you're hating it.

During a Ted talk, relationship therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab discussed the importance of setting boundaries in the workplace as a way to get your professional needs met and gain the peace of mind you need to be the most productive version of yourself.

“It can be really hard to tell someone what you need,” she said. “It takes a lot of courage to stand up and say, ‘This is how I want to be treated.’”

She described boundaries as “the expectations and needs that help us feel safe and comfortable in relationships.”

“Work is the relationship we spend the most time in, and yet it’s also the place where we have the hardest time setting limits,” Tawwab said. “Setting them can help you feel happier and more fulfilled in your roles, not to mention less exhausted and overwhelmed at work.”

She countered the idea that setting boundaries is impolite, noting that “communicating what works for us is one of the kindest things we can do.”

Saying the phrase “I’m unable to give this the attention it deserves” might seem scary, but ultimately, it’s a display of kindness, both to yourself and to the person asking you to do something.

Advertisement

11. ‘I need to focus on other responsibilities at the moment’

insta_photos | Shutterstock

“I need to focus on other responsibilities at the moment” is a way high IQ people say no, especially at work or with volunteer opportunities, without sounding rude. This is an important thing to be able to do politely, as you don't want your boss to think you're just slacking. You also want to make sure that it doesn't seem like you think volunteering or community service work are below you.

Managing your time and prioritizing certain tasks over others are key aspects of being an adult. Having routines provides the structure people need to cross at least some items off their to-do lists. Having the presence of mind to say that their attention needs to go to their own obligations sets people up to manage their lives in a way that feels true to them.

Saying this clearly, and then checking in with people when you're ready to say "yes" is a great way to stay engaged and show your priorities and work ethic when the time is right. Plus, it's just polite!

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.