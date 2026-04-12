While the concept of an aura has been characterized by a lot of things in modern society, an investigation into them from Cornell University suggests they're simply an energetic field that exists around a person. Everything that's around someone energetically is usually a part of their aura, broken down into individual "planes," and characterized or seen through colors.

When we think of a person and get a sense of their energy, whether it's friendly or draining, that's typically their aura talking. So, what feeds into an aura? While it's different for every person, based on their experiences and mindsets, there are ways to build a strong, colorful aura that other people simply can't ignore.

Here are 11 ways to build a strong aura that other people simply can't ignore

1. Shift your relationships and social circles

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The people around you shape your aura, in a way, by affecting the physical plane of it. Much like the environments, material things, and relationships you hold onto and interact with, the people you choose to keep around you are energetic influences on how you behave and feel.

The first step to crafting a welcoming, strong, and wildly authentic aura is to be intentional with the people you keep around. Don't tolerate misbehavior, chronic negativity, or jealousy, because it's bringing your vibes down with it.

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2. Build reflective habits and routines

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The emotional plane of your aura, which rules your emotions, feelings, and inner vulnerability, is often built through tapping into emotional intelligence. Even if it's finding habits that allow you to practice the acknowledgment, acceptance, and action of self-awareness, the more reflection and emotional work you can do in your best interest, the more powerful your aura becomes.

Your thoughts don't have to have control over your life and well-being if you have the emotional intelligence to acknowledge, reflect, and accept with grace. Luckily, it's not just your aura that grows stronger when you're practicing emotional intelligence, but also your overall health and well-being.

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3. Make intentional choices

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When you start making choices for yourself, everything changes. Not for your partner, expectations, or other people, but genuinely for yourself. It sounds easy on paper, but the intentional decision-making skills and perspective that it takes to master this skill are difficult and sometimes taxing. This ability to make intentional choices, rooted in confidence and understanding of yourself and the way your brain changes your reality, is what makes up the mental plane of your aura.

The more intentional you are about thinking through decisions and making choices that serve in your best interest, the more grounded, comfortable, and magnetic your aura becomes. You slow things down, protect your nervous system, and embody a calmness that other people can't help but be drawn to, especially when they're struggling.

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4. Meditate and move

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Of course, meditation and mindfulness practices boost your physical health and well-being, but there's an emotional, spiritual, and hyper-personal growth that comes from being able to sit in silence with your own company. This is what makes up the astral plane of your aura, and transforms the receiving energy you bring around love, spirituality, and gratitude.

When you start appreciating rituals around slowing down and being mindful, that grounding energy follows you into every aspect of your life. Your aura becomes an unshakeable force of calmness and peace, even if everything around you feels chaotic and uncertain.

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5. Tap into intuition or psychic abilities

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The "etheric" plane of your aura is rooted in self-trust, intuition, spirituality, and honest self-love. When you can integrate practices that allow you to build a strong sense of self, the intuitive messages, gut instincts, and energetic feelings you get become part of your second nature to follow and honor.

Whether that means practicing mindfulness with the intention of accepting the messages that arise or being observant in conversations to lean into your own emotions and thoughts that come up, you achieve "claircognizance," the art of clear knowing and intuition, by making space for it thoughtfully.

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6. Prioritize sleep

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Considering sleep plays such a foundational role in every aspect of our lives and well-being, from physical health to mental clarity, it's not a surprise that building a strong aura starts with prioritizing true, deep rest. When your subconscious mind feels safe, protected, and honored with good sleep and a grounded sense of calm, the dreams, messages, mindsets, and thoughts that come from it honor you as a person.

Whether it's leaning into a restful bedtime routine without screens or making your bedroom a truly safe space for rest, the wakeful energy and freedom that happens when you are fully rested starts with small habits and changes you can make today.

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7. Appreciate more silence

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Many people disturb their aura and sabotage their energy by trying to cling to attention and noise in their routines. Whether it's a conversation where they're waiting for their turn to speak or alone time that brings up all kinds of avoidant urges and anxiety, their aura reflects a kind of restlessness that sabotages their ability to achieve peace.

So, if you're trying to build a strong aura, start with appreciating silence in conversations. Don't rush to fill in "awkward" pauses, but allow regulation and reflection to replace the moments when nobody has anything to say. Spend time in your own company and create routines or habits that feed into your sense of comfort when you're alone.

Bring a positive mindset to these moments, because the more optimistic and grounded you are, the more valuable this time and space becomes.

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8. Be fully present in your life

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Whether it's small moments of being present in conversations with eye contact and active listening behaviors or being more rooted in the daily routine of your life, the more grounded you can be navigating the world, the more strength and magnetic energy your aura embodies.

Especially when you make people feel seen and heard by creating a space for them to also slow down, the more contagious that emotional strength and peace become. When you have the power to savor the current moment, even when you're in a tumultuous period of life, you can bring the positive energy of mindfulness to every moment.

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9. Slow down everything

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So many people operate from an unnecessary place of urgency, speeding through their daily routines, throwing their nervous systems into "fight or flight," and rushing toward things they feel like they're missing in life. However, there's a lot of power and positive energy that comes from slowing down, despite what the world tells you, and appreciating or savoring your time.

Even if it's slowing down while eating a meal or carving out space for a break from work to breathe, slowing down physically alters your mental and emotional perception of time and your ability to appreciate it. Start crafting moments for yourself, feed into your aura with rest, and stop draining yourself by trying to chase things that don't need your attention right now.

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10. Focus on yourself first

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Stop chasing people who don't deserve your time and energy. Stop tolerating misbehavior when you have the option to walk away. Stop seeking validation, attention, and advice from people that you wouldn't actually admire if you could walk in their shoes. All of these external, draining things in our lives only dampen our aura.

Start focusing on yourself, even if it means spending your bedtime routine alone or waking up 5 minutes earlier to indulge in a self-care ritual to set the tone for the day. Untie work, relationships, people, and external "stuff" from your self-worth, so you can feel grounded no matter what's going on around you.

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11. Exist in quiet confidence

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When you start adopting a quiet sense of confidence while navigating life, your aura truly becomes magnetic in a way that other people can't ignore. Nobody and nothing can touch your self-worth, because it's rooted in personal mindsets, feelings, and rituals you make space for without fail.

Whether it's dressing like your most authentic self, walking into rooms as if you belong there, doing self-affirmations in the morning, or slowing down your language to reflect the things you're actually thinking inside, start feeding into confidence that makes you feel like the most authentic version of yourself.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.