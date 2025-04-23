Some people just have a way of making things feel a little lighter when they walk into the room. They’re not loud or showy, and they don’t force their presence, but somehow, they shift the atmosphere just by being themselves. You might not be able to put your finger on exactly what makes them so comforting or magnetic, but you know it when you feel it. Being around them is a reminder that calm, steady, kind energy doesn’t need to be flashy to be powerful.

People like this usually aren’t trying to impress anyone. They tend to see the best in others, not because they’re naive, but because they’ve done the work to understand their own values and move through the world with intention. Their energy is built, not born, and the beautiful traits people who radiate good energy possess are often quiet, but deeply felt.

11 beautiful traits of people who radiate good energy

1. They show genuine kindness to everyone

The first beautiful trait of people who radiate good energy is that they show genuine kindness to everyone. Believe it or not, most people underestimate the impact kindness can have. According to a study published in 2023, people underestimate how nice it is for someone to receive kindness. Because of this, many people don't go out of their way to show genuine kindness, especially to strangers. It's unfortunate, but not wanting to put their life at risk, many people will opt to ignore that person on the side of the road if it means keeping their safety in check.

That being said, there's no denying that people who show genuine kindness radiate good energy. According to a study published in the Journal of Happiness Studies, kind people tend to be happier. So, as much as people want to take caution, extending a hand through small acts like calling a taxi or giving someone food can make their energy a lot more magnetic.

2. They're realistically optimistic

Life isn't always butterflies and rainbows. Whether someone is going through a breakup or has recently lost their job, there will be moments in which their optimism and outlook on life are at an all-time low. Still, certain individuals take these moments in stride and refuse to let the tough times knock them down.

A beautiful trait of people who radiate good energy is that they're realistically optimistic. Nobody is expecting people who radiate good energy to live in Lala Land. Let's face it: life sucks sometimes and when reality comes knocking on people's doors, it's best to not ignore it. However, just because life isn't all that great at times, that doesn't mean they can't find the beauty in it.

People who radiate good energy find ways to turn negative experiences into life lessons, encouraging them to view these tough moments as a chapter in life rather than the full story. This is great, as people who think this way tend to have better mental health. Optimistic people tend to be more successful than pessimists in difficult times and when important life goals are impaired. So, even if it's hard, finding a way to ground themselves can often be the difference in staying in negativity versus taking themselves out of it.

3. They're authentic

In life, it's necessary to fake it sometimes. For instance, when a boss asks how someone likes their job, it's best not to say, "I hate it here," unless someone wants to be out of a job. That being said, there are moments when we're all given the chance to be authentic.

Unfortunately, many people choose to blend in with the crowd, struggling with self-esteem issues or people-pleasing tendencies, but a beautiful trait of people who radiate good energy is that they're authentic.

Being authentic isn't easy, but it is worth it. According to a study published in 2014, people who showed greater authenticity were more satisfied and happier with their lives. Despite this, many people might be afraid to be themselves as they fear losing friendships or embarrassing themselves.

If someone doesn't feel comfortable being themselves, then the next question they must ask themselves is whether the person in question is worth it. After all, being afraid of being oneself in front of someone is a glaring sign that something in that relationship is amiss.

4. They have empathy for others

It should go without saying that having empathy for others should be a given. In a world where people become increasingly more self-centered and detached from the world around them, empathy is a beautiful trait of people who radiate good energy that should not be taken for granted.

It's unfortunate, but too many times, people will become dismissive in favor of staying in their own little bubble. Refusing to show an ounce of warmth, these individuals unconsciously change their energy into something unapproachable. On the flip side, people with good energy use their compassion to connect with others.

Wanting to hear about other people's experiences and show love in turn, these people create a safe space that even strangers notice. People with higher empathy tend to feel happier and more connected with others. So, despite what others may think, keep on shining. Empathy is one of the most beautiful things you can offer anyone else.

5. They have a great sense of humor

It can be tough to have a great sense of humor. Nowadays, everywhere people turn, there seems to be an abundance of drama and negative energy. From political tensions to crashing economies, many people can barely muster a smile, let alone a joke. Still, a beautiful trait of people who radiate good energy is that they have a great sense of humor.

People who charm those around them don't need to be supermodel pretty to do so. Believe it or not, a great sense of humor can get people a long way. From having zero struggle with dating to having plenty of friends, the individuals who make people laugh tend to exude a magnetic energy.

Humor and attraction are associated with one another. This, combined with the fact that funny people also tend to be smart, is the main reason why funny people tend to radiate good energy. Not only are they naturally charming, but they are also great at having conversations due to their background knowledge.

6. They're confident

The next beautiful trait of people who radiate good energy is that they're confident. While confidence might sound like a no-brainer, it's actually hard to come by. When most people think about it, life has evolved too much for people to feel content within themselves.

As a result of social media, targeted ads and influencers have made generations of people increasingly self-conscious of their bodies. From the way that they look to the way that they dress, many people have something to feel self-conscious about. Yet, somehow, despite these unrealistic standards, people who radiate good energy don't allow it to bother them.

Maybe it's because they aren't on social media as much, but these individuals are confident, regardless of what society has to say about them. Instead of feeding into the narrative that surgery and crash diets are better for them, they unfollow these toxic influencers and spend time either in therapy or in the kitchen, taking care of themselves.

This, in turn, builds them up and keeps their mind sharp, causing them to grow increasingly more confident. This is great, as confident people, according to a study published in 2023, tend to have satisfying relationships, perform better at school and work, have improved mental and physical health, and refrain from antisocial behavior.

Now, does this mean they don't get self-conscious every once in a while? Absolutely not, however, as it stands, confident people don't allow these thoughts to control their life, allowing them to work through those uncomfortable emotions.

7. They express gratitude every day

It's unfortunate, but many people refuse to express gratitude for even the simplest of things. From receiving an unexpected bonus to having a healthy body, many people take for granted the blessings life has to offer. This is why a beautiful trait of people who radiate good energy is that they express gratitude every day.

It can be difficult to get into the habit of expressing gratitude daily. With so much going on in their personal lives, it's hard to sit down and think about all of the small things that put a smile on their face. Still, it doesn't change the fact that those who express gratitude are increasingly more likely to have good energy.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, expressing gratitude is strongly associated with greater happiness. So, while journaling a few "What am I thankful for?" posts is a bit tedious, taking a few minutes a day to do so will have unimaginable benefits in the long run, one of which includes radiating good energy.

8. They know how to keep their cool

Even the most positive people out there can struggle to keep their cool. When work is stressing someone out to the point that something as small as a spilled coffee can push them over the edge, it might seem impossible to keep calm, but a beautiful trait of people who radiate good energy is that they know how to keep their cool.

While keeping your cool can be far from easy, that doesn't mean it's impossible. A study published in 2013 found that meditation has been shown to reduce cortisol and catecholamine levels, all of which are associated with anxiety. Even so, there will be moments when someone's temper gets the best of them and they accidentally freak out. So, if you ever find yourself in this position, remember this: it's better to walk away and apologize later than it is to say something you can't take back.

9. They're supportive of those around them

As a friend, family member, or lover, there will be moments where showing up for someone is a must. When people are graduating, getting married, moving, or settling down, these are the moments when someone begins to show their true colors, and a beautiful trait of people who radiate good energy is that they are supportive of those around them.

Believe it or not, being supportive isn't always easy. While some people might not be able to afford to take time off or spend money on a nice gift, others might struggle with jealousy. On one hand, they're happy for their loved one and truly wish them the best. But on the other hand, they may feel inadequate and as if they're being left behind.

Despite these thoughts, people who radiate good energy don't allow these feelings to get the better of them. Instead, they self-reflect, seek help, journal their thoughts, meditate, or are straight up honest with these emotions to their loved ones. Not only does this show maturity beyond their years, but it also allows them to let go of any lingering concerns, keeping their good energy intact.

10. They're open-minded

Many people struggle to remain open-minded. Despite popular belief, most individuals actively choose to cling to their own ideologies or ideas, without allowing room for others to express their own. However, this isn't necessarily their fault. Really, being closed-minded is the way that the brain is designed.

Contrary to belief, the brain isn't there to help people evolve or reach some higher level of thinking. The brain likes familiarity, and once the brain has a certain image of reality, people would be hard pressed to change their brain's mind. Yet, a beautiful trait of people who radiate good energy if they're open-minded.

Open-minded people might be rare, but this doesn't change the fact that their open-minded nature is both comforting and a sign of relief. Instead of being judgmental, these individuals actively listen to others. And while they might not always agree with what's being said, at the very least, they'll do their best to understand where others are coming from, making them have good energy in the process.

11. They live in the moment

Finally, the last beautiful trait of people who radiate good energy is that they live in the moment. It sounds simple, but not many people live in the moment. Many are stressed out and, as a result, are constantly worrying and fretting about the future. From health issues to financial issues, these people are a ball of anxiety as they take a simple cough and think the worst.

On the flip side, people with good energy know that they can't control everything. As much as it sucks, these individuals understand that fretting over the future will only make the present more unbearable. So, instead of being a big call of anxiety, what do they do?

For starters, if someone has generalized anxiety, they can't control it by themselves. While journaling and meditating might help, it doesn't change the fact that a chemical imbalance in the brain isn't being addressed. So, if someone wants to have good energy, finding ways to get rid of their anxiety and live in the moment is a must.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.