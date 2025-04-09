There are three stages to the "fight-or-flight" response, according to psychology educator Kendra Cherry. This response is our body's reaction to stress, a mental and physical way to fend off threats of danger or anxiety: the alarm stage, the resistance stage, and the exhaustion stage. When a person is stuck in a state of constant anxiety or hypervigilance, they may linger in the final stage — feeling overwhelmed by simple tasks, irritable with daily conversations, or emotionally drained as they begin to break down from chronic stress and fatigue.

Many of the simple daily tasks that feel impossible when your body is stuck in "fight-or-flight" mode are otherwise second-nature to the average person. They may feel less motivated or energized in doing them, but they're not living in a state of emotional turmoil trying to work up the courage to complete them, as people battling chronic stress may be.

Here are 11 simple daily tasks that feel impossible when your body is stuck in 'fight-or-flight' mode

1. Getting up with your alarm

Considering anxiety and chronic stress tend to spark the fight-or-flight response, according to experts from Banyan Treatment Centers, sparking a routine of uncertainty and emotional chaos, it's not surprising that many people struggling in this stagnant space grasp for control in other areas of their lives.

From leaving the comfort safety net of their bed in the morning to working up the courage to go to work, there are simply daily tasks that feel impossible when your body is stuck in fight-or-flight mode.

No matter how much rest you get the night before, waking up, checking your phone, and being plunged into your fight-or-flight state can make it feel impossible to get right out of bed or get ready for your day. However, there are certain morning rituals and habits that can make coping with your anxiety and stress easier.

Start with having an unplugged morning. Even if it's just for a few minutes, let your body naturally wake up; don't immediately start it by checking your email or responding to texts. If you can move your body, drink a lot of water, and wear something that makes you feel confident and empowered, those are equally important ways to set yourself up for success.

2. Doing the dishes

While research, including one study from Frontiers in Psychiatry, suggests that physical activity, movement, cleaning, and exercise can help individuals to de-stress and cope with their anxiety in healthy ways on a day-to-day basis, many people stuck in fight-or-flight mode struggle to work up the motivation or courage to actually start doing them. From doing the dishes to organizing their clean clothes, even the most simple mundane daily tasks feel impossible.

"Just starting" is the advice most people get — once you start, everything feels less impossible. However, it's always that easy, especially for people who are burnt out, have a lot on their plate, or are struggling with an all-consuming feeling of anxiety that clouds their judgment and contributes to fatigue.

Start with breathing exercises. You can calm your nervous system by taking a few deep breaths and having a moment of mindfulness, even if that's the only thing you can control in that moment.

3. Opening your mail

There are a number of reasons people stuck in fight-or-flight mode may struggle to open their mail. It's not just one of the daily tasks that they may feel pressured to overlook amid larger emotional struggles, it's also one of the tasks people with unresolved trauma, ADHD, and perfectionist mindsets avoid.

From feeling anxious about crafting a perfect response, to fearing the unknown inside a letter, and even getting distracted the moment their mail is pulled from the mailbox, opening and dealing with mail is one of the mundane simple tasks that's often avoided and overlooked by people battling chronic anxiety and stress.

4. Responding to an email

Procrastination at work can often be a sign of a person stuck in fight-or-flight mode, especially if they're feeling overlooked and burnt out already. Simple things like opening an email, starting a small task, or having a conversation with their boss can feel like an impossible task to complete, especially if they're already anxiously thinking about and stressing over the myriad of things on their to-do list.

When these small tasks pile up, whether due to procrastination, a lack of focus, or anxiety over doing them perfectly, that only contributes to a person's stress and anxiety as things build up and they're left overworking themselves to catch up.

5. Taking a shower

The triggers for the fight-or-flight response, like an environmental factor (having a big presentation at work) or a psychological one (constantly worrying about financial instability) can often encourage people to overlook basic tasks and habits like personal hygiene.

According to practicing internist Howard E. LeWine, MD, this stress response already takes a toll on personal health — affecting heart health, immune responses, and other mental illnesses like an anxiety disorder or depression — that can exacerbate a person's bad habits and routine.

Things like taking a shower or brushing their teeth feel impossible while they're grappling with deep-rooted emotional turmoil or anxiety, which can spiral into a routine that not only exacerbates that stress, but feeds into low self-esteem, anxiety, and fear.

6. Taking a break

According to the Mayo Clinic, people stuck in the fight-or-flight response are often internally grappling with a constant release of stress hormones that can make it feel impossible to get quality rest or relief from everyday stressors. Especially without habits like exercise, a healthy nighttime routine, or mindfulness practices that help to promote their relaxation, not getting enough rest can add to the stress they're grappling with on a daily basis.

Our body struggles to unwind, even when we're not actively working or stressing about a tangible thing, when we're stuck in this stress response, causing us to wake up tired, struggle to get up, or even truly maximize the benefits of a break during the workday.

7. Falling asleep

The physical symptoms of anxiety that often manifest in a person struggling to break free from a fight-or-flight response can also make it harder to get quality sleep at night. From being able to fall asleep, to staying asleep throughout the night, and being able to comfortably wake up and start your day in the morning, there are a number of simple daily tasks that feel impossible when your body is stuck in fight-or-flight mode.

For people also battling burnout from family responsibilities or work, ruminating on their anxiety before bed can also contribute to less quality sleep. Coupled with anxiety about being able to fall asleep or stay asleep, there are a number of reasons why anxious and stressed out people are stuck in this cycle of lacking rest and hypervigilance.

8. Choosing what to eat

Making simple decisions throughout the day — like deciding what to have for dinner or what to wear to work — can be much harder for people stuck in a state of constant stress and anxiety. Like psychologist Bethany Juby suggests, choice overload, decision fatigue, and fears of loss, rejection, or judgment can make it incredibly hard for people battling anxiety to make decisions in their best interests.

Coupled with research from Frontiers in Psychology that suggests people battling anxiety and chronic stress struggle with cognitive skills like memory, it's much harder to draw on insights from past experiences and teaching moments to make decisions without rumination or added worry.

Even for simple things like making the right kinds of foods or working up the motivation to make a choice between take out and a home-cooked meal, these small daily decisions can feel impossible when your body is stuck in fight-or-flight mode.

9. Making a doctor's appointment

Living in a state of chronic stress or fight-or-flight mode can have adverse effects on health, which is why it's so alarming that one of the simple daily tasks that feel impossible when your body is stuck in fight-or-flight mode is seeking out medical treatment or even scheduling an appointment with a health professional.

Of course, procrastinating making an appointment or calling the doctor — whether it's sparked by financial fears or typical daily stress — is natural for many people to struggle with, but when it's consistently being put off by people who genuinely need support, it can spiral into a much larger issue.

These little tasks — starting your taxes, making a doctor's appointment, or calling back the friend who left you a voicemail — can feel overwhelming when your body and mind are spending so much energy combating emotional turmoil and chronic stress.

10. Actively listening during a conversation

According to experts from the Cleveland Clinic, inattention or a susceptibility to distraction are often symptoms of a person battling anxiety or chronic stress. When you're thinking and stressing about a million different things, truly focusing on listening to the person you're talking to can feel like an impossible challenge.

Of course, this struggle with active listening isn't intentionally malicious, although it can often strain relationships and contribute to resentment, whether it's co-workers in the workplace or an intimate partner at home, which is why it's important to acknowledge and address early.

Try practicing being present with someone you trust. You can be communicative about your stress and anxiety without letting it take over the conversation.

11. Commuting to work

While driving and getting on the road in the morning can be stressful for the average person, people stuck in a fight-or-flight mode often grapple with a number of situations commuting to work that can feel impossible to healthily cope with.

From getting ready in the morning, to running late for work, and even stressing out over your to-do list before you even step foot in the office, if you're stuck in a fight-or-flight mode, you're likely to worry a lot about commuting. It's one of the simple daily tasks that everyone does, but still feels impossible when your body is stuck in a fight-or-flight mode.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.