People with these 7 simple sleep habits get better rest than everyone else

Ironically, most great sleepers don’t try very hard to sleep. They don’t read lots of articles about sleep hygiene, constantly experiment with new evening routines, or even talk all that much about their sleep. It’s just something that sort of happens. Of course, this can be incredibly annoying if you’re one of those people who have trouble sleeping well.

As a psychologist who specializes in insomnia, I can empathize. Over the years, I’ve worked with hundreds of people who struggled to sleep well. And what I found is that those annoyingly good sleepers can help those of us who struggle if we know what to look for. What follows are the simple sleep habits of people who get better rest than everyone else. And while some of them might sound a little counterintuitive at first blush, they do work if you’re willing to implement them.

1. They go to bed when they feel sleepy, not just tired

Being tired isn't the same thing as being sleepy. You’d be tired after running a marathon, but I’ve never heard of anyone falling asleep immediately after crossing the finish line, no matter how grueling the race was. One of the biggest mistakes people make with their sleep is assuming that they have to get into bed at the same time every night. False. You should get into bed when your body is ready to fall asleep, meaning, when you’re feeling sleepy, not just tired.

If you get into bed when you’re tired but not sleepy, you’re going to have trouble falling asleep, and then start to get frustrated and anxious about not falling asleep, both of which will only wake you up more and make it harder to fall asleep.

So how do I know if I’m sleepy, not just tired, and ready to get into bed? There’s one fool-proof sign that you are good and truly sleepy: heavy eyelids. If your eyelids are getting heavy, that’s your body’s way of telling you that you’re ready to get into bed and fall asleep.

2. They avoid worrying while lying in bed

I get that this one sounds kind of glib, but hear me out. In over six years of working as a sleep psychologist, I have never met someone with sleep troubles who didn’t also spend a lot of time in bed worrying about not sleeping. Well, obviously. If you have sleep problems, you’re going to worry about not sleeping. True. But the causality goes both ways.

Your sleep struggles may have led to your sleep worries. But there’s a very good chance that your sleep worries are the very thing maintaining your sleep struggles now. If you struggle to fall (and stay) asleep, let this be your golden rule: never worry in bed. In other words, if you find yourself awake and worrying in bed, either before you’ve fallen asleep initially or after waking up in the middle of the night, get out and do something else until you’re no longer worrying and feeling sleepy again. Then get back in bed.

The more time you spend in bed worrying, the more you train your brain to associate the bed with worrying. Do this enough, and your bed becomes an unconscious trigger for your brain to start worrying. To break the cycle, simply don’t allow yourself to worry in bed. Easier said than done, of course. But critical nonetheless.

3. They wake up at the same time every morning

When it comes to getting into bed and getting out, most people have it backward. They assume they should follow the clock and go to bed at the same time every evening, but they listen to their bodies and don't get out of bed until they feel rested. In reality, you should do the exact opposite. When it comes to getting into bed in the evening, forget about the clock and listen to your body (see number 1). When it comes to getting out of bed in the morning, forget about your body and listen to the alarm clock.

The reasoning is pretty straightforward. If you want to be sleepy at bedtime and get a solid night’s rest, you have to have been awake long enough for your body to build up enough sleep drive. But if you’re constantly sleeping in, you’re shortening the amount of time you have between waking up and going to bed, which means you will consistently have a hard time falling asleep. And if you struggle to fall asleep later and later, you’re going to want to sleep in more and more. See where this vicious cycle is heading?

You could try getting in bed earlier, the idea being that you’ll have more time to fall asleep and get enough sleep, so you’ll wake up feeling rested. But as we discussed, you can’t control whether your body is ready for sleep. On the other hand, you can control when you get out of bed, even if it’s difficult sometimes. If you want to reset your bad sleep habits and start training your body to sleep consistently and well, start by setting and sticking to a consistent wake-up time each day. Everything else will follow from that.

4. They don't panic over a bad night of sleep

Everybody gets a bad night of sleep sometimes. And while it’s understandable that you would worry about those bad nights of sleep (and the effects they might have on you), it’s utterly counterproductive.

For example, you get woken up multiple times in the middle of the night by your sick child. As a result, you wake up feeling pretty rough. Throughout the day, you spend a lot of time thinking about how bad you feel and worrying about how bad you’re going to feel tomorrow if you don’t get a good night’s sleep tonight. As bedtime gets closer and closer, you start worrying more and more about sleeping well. Unfortunately, the more worried you are, the more aroused you are. And the more aroused you are, the less likely it is for you to fall asleep initially and stay asleep throughout the night, a cycle Harvard Medical School explains is driven by anxiety activating your body’s stress response and keeping your brain on high alert. Worrying about your poor sleep has turned into a self-fulfilling prophecy.

No matter how bad your sleep is, worrying about it will only make things worse. Instead, get in the habit of validating your poor sleep (that is, reminding yourself that, yes, it does suck to not sleep well) but then not dwelling on it or catastrophizing about what might happen as a result. Remind yourself that everyone gets bad sleep sometimes. And even though it feels rough, your body knows how to sleep and will get better sleep tonight as long as you don’t interfere by worrying more about it.

5. They stay physically active during the day

So if you want to sleep well, maintaining a good sleep drive is essential. The most important way to do this is to simply be awake long enough for your body to build up enough sleep drive. But you can accelerate your body’s accumulation of sleep drive by being more physically active during the day.

This makes sense if you think about it. Even if your typical amount of sleep is, say, seven and a half hours, your body is probably going to need more than that if you spend all day doing hard physical labor. On the other hand, if you lie around watching Netflix all day long, your body probably won’t need the full seven and a half. So if you want to fall asleep faster and sleep more deeply, make sure you’re exercising regularly.

6. They protect their evening wind-down time

Your mind is like a jumbo jet: It’s powerful, fast, and hard-working. Using your mind all day long at work to solve problems and get things done is like a jet flying at 30,000 feet. But here’s the thing about jets. They’re very particular about how they land. As I’m sure you’ve noticed, jets don’t just fly as fast and as high as they can until they’re immediately above the airport, then slam the brakes and dive bomb to the gate. That wouldn’t lead to a very smooth or safe landing!

So what do they do? They have a gentle, slow landing procedure: About 30 minutes before arrival, the plane starts gradually descending toward the airport. Then it lands, but it lands on a long runway that gives it plenty of time to slow down. Finally, even once the plane has come to a stop, it then slowly taxis to the gate.

I use this analogy because the reason a lot of people struggle to sleep well — and to fall asleep, in particular — is that they don’t give their minds time to unwind and slow down. They assume they can be go-go-going at full speed and then just flip a switch and pass out. Sorry, your brain doesn’t work that way.

Like a jumbo jet, your brain needs time to slow down before it’s ready to land. According to the National Sleep Foundation, calming, low-stimulation activities before bed help signal to your brain that it’s safe to power down, which is why skipping a wind-down period so often backfires. And one of the best ways to do this is to create (and protect) your “sleep runway” in the evening. Your sleep runway is the hour or two before bedtime. Ideally, it should be free from intensely analytical, stressful, or problem-solving-type activities (think responding to work emails or having serious life conversations with your spouse).

If you want an easy, smooth transition into sleep, protect your sleep runway. Watch TV, read, flip through magazines, do puzzles, knit, whatever. Just make sure whatever activities you’re doing before bed are encouraging your problem-solving brain to slow down rather than speed up.

7. They stop trying so hard to sleep

This final point is the most important. And if you take only one thing away from this article, it should be this: you can’t try to sleep. The harder and more effortful you try to sleep, the more aroused your brain becomes. This is true of anything from trying hard to win a debate to trying hard to solve algebra equations. Effort leads to arousal. And the more aroused your brain is, the less likely it is to relax and fall asleep. So even if your goal is sleep, if the road you’re taking to get there involves effort, it simply won't happen.

Now, sleep effort can take all sorts of forms, including reading articles in bed about better sleep hygiene, worrying about whether you’ll be able to perform well tomorrow at work if you don’t get enough sleep, yelling at yourself with lots of self-critical and judgmental self-talk about why you have to get to sleep, and telling everyone you meet about your insomnia problems and struggles with sleep. I could go on, but I think you get the picture. The more time you spend obsessing over, working on, and generally exerting effort around sleep, paradoxically, the harder it becomes to simply fall (and stay) asleep.

Your body’s ability to sleep is like its ability to breathe: It can do it perfectly well without you. Ninety percent of sleep problems are the unintended result of trying to make your body do something it already knows how to do, and as a result, causing more harm than good. Instead of trying to make yourself sleep, commit to a few of the above habits and trust that your body will take care of the rest.

Nick Wignall is a psychologist and the founder of The Friendly Mind. He loves to write and teach about emotional health and well-being in a way that's clear and helpful.

