Visionary thinking, whether you consider it a spiritual belief, a metaphysical practice, or just a hunch, is used by many millions of people seeking guidance daily. Regardless of whether you're asking a higher power for help or following a gut instinct, your visionary instincts can be honed and made more powerful using a few simple methods.

In just one example, I left Montecito, CA, before fires and floods destroyed more than a hundred homes, including damaging the residences of many of the uber celebrities that lived there, like Oprah. I “just knew” danger was coming from a natural disaster. I listened to my instinct.

Advertisement

Since my teens, I have studied various methodologies, including Reiki, The Silva Method, and meditation with various Indian Gurus and American spiritual teachers. In addition, I have discovered these more practical tools that make a huge difference in developing intuition:

Here are 9 ways to become a visionary whose first instincts are (pretty much) always right

1. Learn Herrmann Brain Dominance

Hermann Brain Dominance has been used by thousands of Fortune 500 companies for decades, to discover how your brain is wired and can choose to develop new neural pathways to strengthen your visionary brain, the experimental self, which is used to: infer, imagine, speculate, take risks, be impetuous, break rules, like surprises, be curious, and play.

Advertisement

People who use their visionary brains for hours each day can more easily focus their attention on intuition, practice using their sixth sense, and enjoy the clairvoyant and clairaudient experiences that I have often experienced myself. If you haven’t had these messages yourself, you can learn how to do it, and practice will make you close to perfect.

In 1991, while I was chanting my daily Hindu prayer, I heard the most breathtaking soprano voice chanting into my right ear, and this clairaudient experience is consistent with what many believe was a visitation from an angel. I sang the prayer through three repetitions as recommended, and when I finished, the voice ended instantaneously. This transcendent experience was never repeated.

2. Practice lucid dreaming as a sleep creation exercise

Pol Sole vus Shutterstock

Advertisement

The fastest path to greater creativity, productivity, and receiving visionary insights is “lucid dreaming”, so you set an intention before sleeping and develop the ability to become awake inside your dream, connect to higher intelligence, and write down any message you receive.

This can be thrilling as ideas appear that you know are beyond your rational mind’s ability. First, you need to decide what vision you desire and what insight you need before beginning lucid dreaming.

Most of us sleep approximately 7 hours daily, approximately 30% of our lives, and wish we could use those hours to be more productive. Our brains are awake all night long, yet during sleep, they aren’t doing the reasoning, planning, or even healing that they can accomplish with training, as explored in a 2019 cognitive neuroscientific study. Even when we sleep, our brain is awake, and when we learn to focus, we can learn to create the most successful, peaceful life, without more effort.

This exercise focuses our intentions so that we go to sleep with a goal, and after some practice, we awaken with the answer of how to reach it.

Advertisement

Place a notebook and ballpoint pen on the bedside table or next to you in bed.

Write your intention before you go to sleep, such as:

By the time I awaken in the morning, I have the answer to ________________

OR

By the time I awaken in the morning, I have solved ________________

Practice focusing on the goal, and practice awakening and writing down what you have experienced in the dream state. We think that we will remember, and sadly, we rarely do, so after too many lost messages, I force myself awake, grab my pad and pen, and take careful notes.

Once you have written the message on your pad, you can usually go back to sleep within minutes! In this way, some of my clients have found inexplicable solutions to huge problems that defied logic suddenly appear in their dreams.

3. Receive messages and answers from the Divine

While some may enjoy various parlor tricks, there is a huge benefit to this practice that requires commitment. Developing a creative hobby is an effective way to exercise your ability to “listen” to messages you may be receiving from Divine intelligence.

As a fashion designer for 22 years before my coaching and mediation career, I spent hours each day on design projects so that my brain was encouraged to develop the ability to “hear” messages of trend marketing and intuit which would be successful with millions of shoppers. This also allowed me to become more discerning, a huge requirement for a visionary life, as you don’t want to follow every ping and sensation, as many are just static.

Advertisement

4. Spend time alone as crucial support for a visionary life

I was fortunate to be friendly with a famous painter who invited me to fabulous dinner parties as a break from the artists’ solitary hours in the studio. This is a convention of serious artists made famous during the 1920s in Paris with Gertrude Stein’s salons.

These famous and successful artists were inspired by each other’s work and then would return home to their studios to create more beauty in solitude. Since artists throughout history have spoken about Divine inspiration, including Michelangelo and Leonardo, who were employed by popes, visionary messages are often received.

Be sure to ask for Divine guidance when something is very important to you, as your excitement will fuel your results of connection with Divinely-inspired information.

5. Ask for what you are seeking

Seeking your perfect sife partner or perfect business partner, using this nightly practice that has created so many miracles for people

Advertisement

maxtimofeev via Shutterstock

Once you create your list of 50-to-100 line items, each written in the present tense, then you read this list out loud each night as if you’re speaking to your vision of God or the Divine. At the end of the list, you ask, “Please bring me my perfect life partner now!” or “Please bring me my perfect business partner now!” and immediately, you turn out the light committed to seeing this person in front of you as if you’ve already met and worked out your plan together.

You may feel amazed to awaken after a few nights to a clear image of who the person is, where you meet, and what you create together.

Advertisement

When you are facing a painful or frightening reality, pray for support, healing, and intervention, again, because your longing fuels your connection.

6. Pray for Divine Intervention

I prayed for Divine Intervention in 1982 during a very painful break-up, and I received it.

Landing in the Delhi airport during a business trip, I was amazed to see a world-renowned Guru, Swami Muktananda, walking towards me in passport control. It was extremely strange that he was alone rather than surrounded by a flock of attendants, since he had millions of devotees in India and hundreds of millions of followers worldwide.

Advertisement

As Muktananda approached me, I felt a white bolt of energy hit my chest, filling me with joy and removing my pain. Twenty years later, I learned that he was living in Ganeshpuri every day of 1982, and my dear friend Rama was his attendant and saw him each day, so he was not physically in Delhi.

However, Muktananda was known to bilocate, to appear simultaneously in multiple locations, and this had been proven by countless witnesses over decades, and that is what he had done to answer my urgent prayer for help.

7. Surround yourself with friends who are living visionary lives as an inspiration for you

Since I was a teenager, I have sought the company of those with extraordinary gifts, such as Howard Wills, who has been proven to "disappear disease" in countless people suffering from every kind of ailment.

Jeffrey Wilson, founder of the Institute for Soul Evolution, is another dear friend who has a unique gift for clearing energy blocks from Lightworkers who seek to aid the world and who are suffering themselves until he clears them of negative energy blocking their missions of contribution. The more time I spend with each of them, the easier my path to Divine connection is.

Advertisement

8. Know that your loved ones who have passed send messages if you’re listening

SeventyFour via Shutterstock

I’m the spiritual mascot in my family, receiving vlogs from an uncle, an aunt, a cousin, my grandmother, my cousin’s husband, my 2 best friends, and many more. Each experience was totally different, as each of my loved ones was in a different environment with a different message for those still alive.

Advertisement

It became clear they appeared to me after I called their family, who, in every single case, rejected the information. When you choose the visionary life, you won’t want anyone to sidetrack you to discontinue developing your visionary abilities.

Miracles are the hallmark of visionary experiences, the goal of most on the spiritual path. Using your visionary brain that you practice with every day to become more connected to the Divine, you’ll notice you have certain small goals that can enhance your life.

Practice manifesting any or all of these and start small:

Advertisement

A parking place right in front of your destination

Money arriving before it’s due

A raise or a bonus that’s larger than what is reasonable

A fabulous new potential partner who appears unexpectedly, as happens regularly for my single clients

A health challenge disappearing

A HUGE financial boon, which for some is $100,000 or more, for some $10,000, and for some $1,000.

Remember, you are just starting this practice. Once you have mastered this, you can build on your success and receive more from the unlimited “universal bank”.

These allow you to focus, to put your attention on the outcome you desire, instead of on the situation as it is right now, which isn’t satisfactory.

The more you practice being in the outcome, as Neville Goddard described it, as if you’re an actor in a movie rather than an audience member viewing the movie, the more you receive and the faster it arrives.

I could report thousands of miracles to you using exactly the tools I’ve described here. Please remember that if you prefer magical thinking and keeping your head in the clouds, you can do that for fun, just beware if you make any decision based on fantasy rather than a valid sixth sense.

Advertisement

Susan Allan is a certified mediator and coach and the founder of the Marriage Forum Inc. and creator of The 6 Part Conversation© and The 7 Stages of Marriage and Divorce training to help people understand their own needs and their partners.