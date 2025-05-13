We all love our pets, sometimes to the point of saying "no" to going out on the weekends or staying home more often simply because we want to spend more time with them. When we become pet owners, every part of our lives shift, but for some generations, they've certainly prioritized their pets to a different degree.

Many of the signs a boomer grandparent is more attached to their dog than their grandkids are representative of this shift. It's not necessarily surprising, as a 2024 survey found that baby boomers often consider their pets to be a more integral part of their family compared to other generations like Gen Z. They don't just love and take care of their dogs as pets, but as true family members.

Here are 11 signs a boomer grandparent is more attached to their dog than their grandkids

1. They sign cards with their dog's name

Ulza | Shutterstock

It's a grandparents' ritual to send cards for every occasion — Easter, birthdays, New Year's, any other holiday you could possibly think of — for a reason, as they view greeting cards as a sign of thoughtfulness, sincerity, and love.

However, if you've received one of these cards from a boomer grandparent who seems more attached to their dog than their grandkids, chances are they're also signing off with their dog's name. "Love, Grandma, Grandpa, and Fluffy" is kindhearted, but also a reminder of their love for their dog, at any chance they can find.

Advertisement

2. They show everyone photos of their dog

Potashev Aleksandr | Shutterstock

When they're in the grocery store or at a Christmas family gathering, the first signs a boomer grandparent is more attached to their dog than their grandkids are the several photos they pull out to brag and boast.

They're showing you photos of their dog's Halloween costumes, their birthday party, and even all the special treats they've purchased in the past week, without knowing how to pronounce their own grandchild's first name.

We've all been there, but honestly, who can blame them? The bond we share with our pets can feel more important, in many cases, because we spend the most time with them. They're by our sides in the hardest moments and the most beautiful ones, even when nobody else in our family is around.

Advertisement

3. They never forget their dog's milestones

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

According to a study from the University of Pittsburgh, people who have regular daily rituals and routines with exercise, like dog owners who have to walk their dogs or bring them outside multiple times a day, tend to have better mental, emotional, and cognitive outcomes than those who don't.

They have better memory, fend off depression at greater rates, and generally have a more balanced mental and emotional well-being. Of course, this heightened cognition only gives them more space to celebrate and share their dog's milestones.

They may forget to wish you a happy birthday once a year, but they'll never forget their dog's "gotcha day" or the time they first followed a command.

Advertisement

4. Their dog gets a seat at the dinner table

Yurii Onyshchenko | Shutterstock

Boomer grandparents are stereotypically known for keeping their china cabinets ultra-clean, setting the dinner table formally, and dismissing grandkids who spill on their white linen table clothes. But when it comes to their dogs, they're much more lax about the rules.

Not only do many baby boomers literally have a seat for their dogs at the table, they're also making them special meals to feel included in holidays or dropping food for them any chance they get.

Advertisement

5. They buy organic treats or a special diet

AYO Production | Shutterstock

No matter where they are, boomer grandparents are always thinking about their pets. At the grocery store, they can't help but buy their dog a present. Shopping at boutiques? They're getting Fluffy a new outfit, collar, or bag of overpriced treats.

While many pet owners indulge in treats for their pets occasionally or even invest in special diets to promote their health and longevity, boomer grandparents — who tend to spend more time alone than the average pet owner — consider it a hobby to fill their time to always be shopping and spending money on their pets.

Advertisement

6. They FaceTime you with their dog

220 Selfmade studio | Shutterstock

One of the clear signs a boomer grandparent is more attached to their dog than their grandkids is their tendency to show them off online. It's not just on social media, but on video calls and FaceTimes with other family members.

You may only chat with your grandparent once in a blue moon, but when you do, they're always going to catch you up on how their fur baby is doing. Of course, a great deal of research reminds us that the bond humans share with their dogs often permeates any kind of stigma.

Our dogs not only associate our voices and smells with positive emotions, they've become adapted to our lifestyle and habits (even if it's a nighttime FaceTime call with their owner's "real" grandchildren).

Advertisement

7. They knit them outfits

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

If they're not scouring farmer's markets and little boutiques for new outfits for their dogs, chances are they're handmaking them new fashion pieces. While research, including one study from the British Journal of Occupational Therapy, shows that the practice of knitting, coupled with having a dog in your home, are both associated with lower stress levels, boomer grandparents don't take the responsibility of their dog's wardrobe lightly.

Whether it's a little sweater for the winter that they're showing off on Facebook or a new Halloween costume they can't help but share in the family group chat, even if you've been begging your grandparents for a knitted piece yourself, they're going to prioritize their beloved dog. Who can blame them?

Advertisement

8. They post more about their dog than their grandkids

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

According to a Heliyon study, baby boomers tend to rely on social media platforms like Facebook or Instagram to compensate for their lack of social interaction or feelings of loneliness. For grandparents who also happen to be dog owners, chances are they're posting more about their fur baby than their grandkids. They simply see them more often, so why wouldn't they?

From cute random pictures throughout the day to paragraphs of celebratory wishes when it's their dog's birthday, they won't miss a chance to boast about their favorite family member online.

Advertisement

9. They take their dog on vacations

Halfpoint | Shutterstock

According to a 2024 pet ownership report, more than 22% of pet owners take their animals with them on vacations and trips — changing their travel plans, hotel accommodations, and arrangements to account for their pet's safety and comfort.

Of course, the majority of these pet owners are often baby boomers, who have likely not only had their dogs for longer periods of time, in many cases, but also develop deep bonds with them to cope with social isolation and other consequences of aging in our society.

Taking their dog on vacations, but never their actual grandkids, is one of the signs they're more attached to their pets, no matter how hard a pill that is for their family to swallow.

Advertisement

10. They argue their dog is 'just like a grandkid'

NIKS ADS | Shutterstock

While it's certainly common for baby boomers without grandchildren of their own to coin their dogs as their new favorite family members, those who do actually have kids and grandkids may loop in their dogs.

"They're just like a grandchild" or "they need to be included" are just a few of the common phrases you've probably heard from a boomer grandparent who is more attached to their dog than their grandkids.

Advertisement

11. They have more framed photos of their dog than their grandkids

Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock

While there's certainly a photo of you with someone on their mantel, one of the signs a boomer grandparent is more attached to their dog than their grandkids is the framed photos scattered around their living space. There's a dog in a frame around every corner, so when people do come over and visit, it's easy to boast about how "good" they are to guests.

While grandparents may have additional photos of their grandchildren and family, it's obvious that their devotion to their dog takes precedence. And it's fairly evident by the photographic reminders they have all over their home.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.