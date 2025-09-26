With good training, most dogs will exhibit controlled behavior, even in public settings. And when they have a lack of proper and consistent training, it will be obvious based on the behaviors displayed by the animals while in public.

Dogs don’t try to misbehave, but when placed in a public environment that increases their excitement and natural instincts, without training, they don’t understand how to manage and control these emotions. This lack of control leads to them doing several things in public that automatically signal they are not well-trained.

If you see a dog doing these 11 things in public, you know they were not trained well at all

1. Running up to and jumping on strangers

If you see a dog in public constantly running up to and jumping on strangers, chances are the dog is not trained well. Dogs that are trained understand how to control their impulses. When a dog is obviously having trouble controlling its excitement in its surroundings and not greeting people in a calm manner, it hasn't been taught to associate proper cues, like sit, with meeting new people.

“The best way to teach a dog to stop jumping up on people is to teach and practice proper greetings. Dogs can easily learn to sit every time they greet a person, even when they are very happy to see that person,” according to Best Friends Animal Society, a nonprofit organization that is a sanctuary for homeless animals and helps them get adopted.

2. Pulling hard on their leash

If you are in public and you witness a dog pulling on its leash hard and dragging its owner, there is a good possibility the dog is not yet trained well. Dogs normally have a natural tendency to pursue whatever causes them excitement. When a dog pulls at the leash, it shows that the partnership between the owner and the dog has not yet been worked on sufficiently. The dog is still giving in to this natural tendency, despite what the owner may be commanding. Learning how to leash train a dog properly can make a world of difference in how much they pull.

“If your dog pulls on the leash, avoid yelling, yanking the dog back, or giving collar pops (a quick jerk on the leash). Instead, it will be more effective to evaluate the dog’s training and where you are trying to walk her — if it’s a place with lots of activity, like a farmer’s market or as you are nearing a dog park, she might pull out of sheer excitement or curiosity,” explains Erika Lessa, a certified professional trainer who works with PetMD.

3. Barking nonstop at everything

When you see a dog barking nonstop at everything around it, the dog probably has yet to be properly trained. You can determine that this is the case because dogs that are trained usually have a more well-behaved response to environmental stimuli due to their learned ability to regulate their emotions.

There are several methods to train a dog so that they respond to excitement and social situations in a different way than barking, but before doing so, understanding what is causing a dog to bark is crucial. Whether it be territorial barking, excitement, or simply because the dog has little human socialization experience, the training methods used to correct this behavior have to be done consistently to see real and lasting results.

4. Not responding to their name

When a dog won’t respond to their name being called in public, it is possible that the dog has not been well-trained. This shows not only disobedience but a lack of association between their name and positive attention.

When the dog is essentially ignoring its owner, the owner should consider teaching their dog its name in the most effective way. “If your dog doesn’t respond to their name, don’t keep saying it repeatedly. This might make them confused or teach them to ignore their name altogether. Try being a little more animated and excited, but not so much that they become confused or worried,” explains Dogs Trust, a dog welfare organization based in the United Kingdom.

5. Refusing to follow basic commands

When you see that a dog is not listening to basic commands, it is a sign that the dog has not been well-trained. Dogs that find relevance in commands and have had consistent training even in busier environments usually respond to basic commands.

“Sometimes dogs don’t listen because their owner has a misunderstanding of how well their dog is trained. If your dog doesn’t consistently follow a command or hasn’t learned to follow the command regardless of distractions, it is silly to think your dog will perform in public places,” according to the Canine Campus Dog Daycare & Boarding. To achieve real results when training a dog, it's also crucial to train them in environments that are more likely to distract them. Otherwise, their training ends once you leave the house with them.

6. Chasing after things

A dog chasing after things in public, even when its owner is telling it not to, is a sign that the dog is not well-trained. While every dog has a predatory instinct and impulses, trained dogs have achieved the ability to manage these instincts and impulses.

“Having a dog who enjoys chasing things can be challenging, but it helps to remember that this behavior is instinctual and natural. When your dog chases, they are responding to a very natural urge. The good thing is that training, games, and sports are a great way to channel your dog’s chase into behaviors that are safe and fun for both of you,” explains Vetwest, a veterinary care provider that consists of several animal hospitals and clinics.

7. Being rough when playing with other dogs

Dogs that tend to play rough with other dogs, especially when the other dog is not showing signs that it wants to play rough, signal that the dog is not well-trained. When a dog is trained, it is able to adapt its playing style to that of the other dog, but it also requires consistent socialization with other dogs to adopt this technique.

“If a dog doesn’t play with other dogs often, they may not know how to play properly. They may think they are being playful when they are being aggressive,” according to K9 University Chicago, a multi-faceted boarding, daycare, and training facility for dogs.

The dog is not intentionally playing roughly, but their lack of socialization makes it hard for them to understand the moves the dog they are playing with makes.

8. Running into traffic

When a dog runs into traffic, it's likely not well-trained at all. This behavior shows that they do not have control over their impulses, and they are not yet capable of managing distractions.

When training a dog to no longer run into traffic, they have to be exposed to environments where that particular distraction is very prevalent. When training in this kind of environment, it is crucial to constantly be aware of hazards and keep attention on your dog at all times to ensure their safety and proper training.

9. Ignoring their owner

If a dog is noticeably ignoring their owner while in public, there is a good chance that it has not had proper training. There is a strong communication bond built between the owner and dog when the dog is properly trained, so the lack of responding to their owner shows that this bond has yet to be built, as well as the owner's misunderstanding of how trained their dog actually is.

“Some dogs aren't listening simply because their owners have a misunderstanding of how well they trained their dog. If the dog has a so/so recall in the yard, expecting him to come at the park is just silly,” explains Tailored Dog Training, a dog training company that aims to give its clients’ dogs the best training possible.

10. Not moving when told to walk

When in public, a dog not walking with their owner when they are told to do so is a sign that it is not well-trained. A properly trained dog will be obedient when it hears certain cues, and distractions from the environment around them will not impact their ability to listen.

“When training your dog, make sure to practice in a variety of settings. You can start out at home with limited distractions. But once your pup performs commands consistently, change the environment slightly,” according to Come Sit Stay Dog Training based in Jacksonville, Florida. Practicing in different settings allows the dog to be well behaved not only in one environment but also in others with various distractions.

11. Using the bathroom where they aren't allowed to

When a dog uses the bathroom where they know they are not allowed to, they are most likely not well-trained. This behavior shows the dog's inability to control themselves in certain settings. When a dog is trained about where and where not to use the bathroom, they exhibit control, and they understand certain boundaries and know where it is unacceptable for them to exhibit certain behaviors.

In order for dogs to be properly trained, the owner should train the dog in social environments, distraction-filled settings, and various locations so that the dog is well-rounded and is able to show signs of being well-trained, no matter what public setting they are placed in.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.