People who would rather just hang out with their dogs as they get older usually have these 11 reasons

While many experts suggest that healthy social interaction is the key to a joyful, balanced, and fulfilling life, the best kinds of connections aren't always with humans. In fact, our attachments with pets are very similar to the ones we share with our loved ones. Not only that, the relationship boasts a significant number of mental and physical benefits — from lowering cortisol levels, to promoting positive emotions, and decreasing the risk for cardiovascular disease.

People who would rather just hang out with their dogs as they get older usually have these reasons, along with a sleuth of other personal, social, and physical ones. They care less about nurturing relationships with people who lack depth or wasting time meeting new people when they have a secure, healthy, and meaningful relationship right at home with their fluffy friend.

1. All their other relationships feel superficial

According to a study from Psychology and Aging, many people shy away from superficiality and surface-level interactions as they get older, preferring to lean into meaningful, deep, and fulfilling connections instead. They're often drained by things like small talk, because they yearn for a deeper, more vulnerable, and emotional connection with someone who sees their unique personhood and identity.

Of course, in some ways, they can get that from their dogs. Their pets see them for who they are without judgment and choose them day-after-day in unique ways. They even offer the kind of emotional support and protection against loneliness that people would otherwise look for in meaningful connections with friends and loved ones.

2. They value their alone time

Even if they're at home with their dogs, investing in hobbies, going for walks, and self-reflecting with their alone time, they still reap the benefits of this great relationship without the social burdens and energy of a true interaction with others. Alone time and solitude has a great deal of benefits for people as they get older, so it's not surprising that many people leverage time with their pets as reflective and intentional time alone.

People who would rather just hang out with their dogs as they get older usually have these reasons — they'd just prefer to spend time alone, even if it's simultaneously quality time with a pet.

Especially if they have fulfilling, meaningful, and intentional hobbies associated with their dogs — like taking long meditative walks or going to the dog park outside — it's not surprising that they'd prefer to spend this time together.

3. It's unconditional love

According to ecology and evolutionary professor Marc Bekoff, dogs aren't always offering unconditional love all of the time — it's often dependent on their owner's behaviors and routines. But for the most part, their emotional support, affection, and intuition is unmatched to their human counterparts.

That's why people would often rather hang out with their dogs as they get older, rather than trying to seek out love or affection from superficial people and relationships. Of course, true happiness and stability comes from internal gratification and self-esteem, but a little extra support from a furry friend never hurt anyone.

4. There's no drama

While aging is generally associated with greater emotional stability, self-awareness, and healthy complexity, according to a study from Psychology and Aging, there are also certain things, like unnecessary negativity or drama, that drain these individuals faster.

That's part of the reason why certain people would rather just hang out with their dogs or alone as they get older — they're tired of dealing with the emotional and mental burdens of a gossipy friend or drama-filled relationship. Their dogs love them unconditionally, without judgment, drama, or gossip that tends to taint personal relationships with other humans.

5. Their dog is endlessly loyal

Our dogs and pets are more loyal than we may believe. Of course, they tend to follow us around the house, show up happy day-after-day, and even quickly forgive us for making mistakes, but they may also be taking our side in conflict and arguments with others.

According to a study from Kyoto University, in an argument or act of cruelty, dogs are less likely to take treats from someone who was rude or mean to their owner. They can sense their owner's energy and shifts in behavior, so it's not uncommon for them to also change their behavior in accordance with their sense of loyalty, protection, or love.

6. They don't feel judged

People who feel consistently judged obviously often feel more insecure and unhappy, especially if they're battling low self-esteem of their own. However, according to a study from Personality and Individual Differences, the people actually judging others tend to be more unhappy and insecure the more they attack others — their attitudes are signs of internal turmoil and mental health struggles.

Human relationships and behaviors are incredibly nuanced, which is why the people who would rather just hang out with their dogs as they get older tend to avoid this complexity. They know that their dogs will never judge them and they will never criticize them back, cultivating a strong and stable connection where they can just be present and care for themselves.

7. They have a strong and secure routine

According to a study from the University of Pittsburgh, older adults tend to boast healthier well-being, happiness, and mental health when they commit to routines and healthy habits consistently in their lives. For many dog owners, these healthy routines are intrinsically tied to taking care of their pets — so they not only bond them with their animals, but promote healthy habits and outcomes.

From taking long walks, to laughing while playing with their toys, and even getting on a regular feeding schedule, pet owners' routines have positive influences on their lives, but also on their dogs' lives, stability, and health.

8. They can be fully themselves

Self-confidence, self-worth, and general feelings of security strengthen when people are authentic — and, more importantly, surround themselves with people who encourage them to be their genuine selves. For some people, who may struggle with forming deeper connections or maintaining relationships with their social circles as they age, their dogs are the perfect substitutes.

They don't pressure their owners into acting a certain way or judge them for being themselves — they're loyal companions, no matter what.

9. They have a sense of purpose with their dogs

According to experts from the UC Davis, many pet owners are instilled with an innate sense of purpose when they care for and nurture their animals — oftentimes helping to fend off isolation, loneliness, self-esteem issues, and mental health struggles.

People who would rather just hang out with their dogs as they get older usually have these reasons, and this sense of purpose manifests itself in interesting and grounding ways. They feel more in touch with their own identity, needs, and passions when they're around their animals, compared to in work environments or around fake friends that bring out the worst in them.

10. They laugh a lot with them

Our dogs often make us laugh intentionally during quality time, because they've learned that fun, play, and happiness is all associated with their owner's smile and laughter. Of course, these moments may seem fleeting, but they do genuinely boost a person's well-being and life satisfaction.

According to experts from the Mayo Clinic, laughter isn't just a powerful way to relieve stress, it can also encourage long-term benefits like immune support, improved mood, and better psychological outcomes.

11. There's little disappointment

Disappointment in a relationship, like having your needs go unmet, promises broken, or trust eroded, can lead to long-term struggles like poor mood and grappling with resentment. That's why many people would prefer to just hang out with their dogs as they get older — they're never let down or misled by their pets.

Of course, dealing with misbehavior — often from a lack of training or unresolved trauma — in dogs can lead to a lot of stress and struggle, like a study from Scientific Reports suggests, but once you've found the right balance, they're the perfect supportive companion.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.