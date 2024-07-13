Whether you're an active dog lover, have a dog yourself, or are thinking about getting one soon, you’ve probably questioned which dog breeds connect with their owners the best, and which breeds are the most loyal.

But you no longer have to wonder about your dog's feelings and whether or not they are capable of forming life-long bonds with their owners.

Here are 11 dog breeds that form the strongest bonds with their owners

1. German Shepherd

otsphoto / Shutterstock

The sad reality is that the German Shepherd is commonly labeled as an aggressive or terrifying dog. And while their protective instincts are especially strong, the German Shepherd is the most courageous dog out there.

According to the American Kennel Club, experts agree this breed is known to be loyal, courageous, confident, intelligent, and willing to put their life on the line to defend their loved ones. All of this combined makes this breed capable of forming strong connections with their owners.

2. Labrador Retriever

New Africa / Shutterstock

Hailed as one of the most popular dog breeds, the Labrador Retriever is known for its affectionate personality. Veterinarian Michelle Diener says, “Labrador Retrievers have a wonderful temperament. They are very affectionate toward children, other pets, and even strangers.”

Because of this, you won’t find it difficult to connect with a Labrador Retriever. And nine times out of ten, they’re more than willing to get close and personal with you.

3. Golden Retriever

Nikaletto / Shutterstock

Can you think of another dog as cheerful as the Golden Retriever? While playful, this dog breed is known to be both gentle with children and highly intelligent, according to Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

Combined with their even-tempered and people-pleasing nature, Golden Retrievers have one of the best connections with their owners!

4. Boxer

Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

When we think of the most loving dogs, how can a Boxer not cross our mind? According to veterinarian tech Jenna Stregowsk, the Boxer breed is known to be hyperactive and affectionate.

But if you have a family, you’re in luck, because this breed loves children, loves to play, and is family-orientated. You’d be hard-pressed not to find a way to connect to the loving (and drooling) Boxer dog.

5. Collie

Anna Barsukov / Shutterstock

The first thing that pops to mind when many people think about Collies is the dog Lassie. But the Collie breed was also favored by Queen Victoria — and there’s a reason why.

According to Hill’s Pet Nutrition, the Collie is known for its protecting and herding capabilities.

Alongside their strength, quickness, loyalty and affectionate nature, this breed has zero difficulty in connecting to the people they love most.

6. Cavalier

trinaMonte / Shutterstock

Cavaliers are also dear to the royal family. Both King Charles I and his son Charles II held a soft spot for the toy spaniel. The American Kennel Club says, “According to the famed diarist of the Restoration era, Samuel Pepys, Charles II seemed more concerned with breeding spaniels than ruling Britain.”

Can you blame him? The Cavalier is known to be friendly, affectionate, adaptable and, most importantly, they value companionship.

7. Beagle

Andreina Nunez / Shutterstock

Beagles have always been man’s best friend. Since the 16th century, Beagles have been used as hunting dogs and gun dogs, cites veterinarian tech Jenna Stregowsk.

And, over time, this breed has gained a reputation for being loud, family-orientated, stubborn, and, of course, great companions. This makes them a contender for the dog breeds that form the strongest bonds with their owners.

8. Dachshund

Liliya Kulianionak / Shutterstock

The Dachshund is known to be an excitable dog, with its charming personality, curious nature, and brave heart. They are truly amazing companions.

Dog trainer Michele Welton says, “This comical clown loves to play games and has a great sense of humor. He is a loyal little dog, very attached to his family, and he firmly believes that sleeping under the bedcovers is in the Dachshund Bill of Rights.”

9. Akita

Ana Bencina Kosmac / Shutterstock

While Akitas are known to be loners, people often underestimate just how deep their companionship goes. Says Hill’s Pet Nutrition, “Even though the Akita is a large, hardy breed, they have been bred for centuries as a companion in the home. The loyalty and devotion they display is well loved among Akita owners.”

If you’re an owner of the Akita breed, you know it’s all too common to find your dog following you from room to room, seemingly unable to be apart from you.

10. Rottweiler

imsuthaar / Shutterstock

Alongside the German Shepherd, the Rottweiler also has an unfairly poor reputation. Yes, they are huge dogs, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a breed as loyal and dedicated as this breed.

ElleVet Sciences points out that this breed is protective, gentle, brave, confident, and loving, saying, “Although Rottweilers appear intimidating, they are usually love bugs. They’re very loyal and want to spend a lot of time cuddling and playing with their human families.”

11. Great Pyrenees

schubbel / Shutterstock

Great Pyrenees are quite large dogs, but deep down they are known to be the gentlest of giants. Stregowsk agrees agrees, adding, “They typically get along very well with children. And they are also used as therapy dogs and search and rescue dogs.”

But that’s not all. Great Pyrenees are also loyal, affectionate, sweet, and friendly, which is why this breed is one of the best companions out there.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.