There are many amazing aspects of owning a dog. From constant companionship to being able to lean on them for emotional support, they end up feeling more like family than an animal. For most people, talking to their dog helps strengthen the bond that they have with each other, whether it's playful praise or these heartfelt confessions of love. Dogs usually respond to both the tone and the emotional meaning behind the words that are said to them. Most of us also can't help but chatter at our dogs, whether we're narrating a really bad date that we just came home from or cheering them on while they're playing a game of fetch outside. It ends up being second nature.

Your dog might not be able to understand the meaning behind the words you're saying, but they feel the love either way. They know that you're talking to them as a way to show them your affection. They know they're doing great when you kneel down to their height and coo "Good girl" or "Such a handsome boy!" at them. Their tails wag, and they may even jump up to give you a few kisses of gratitude. Either way, speaking kind words to your dog can make them feel quite good inside, and help them realize that you're their person just as much as they're your dog.

Here are 11 sweet words that make your dog feel very loved, according to experts

1. 'Good boy/good girl'

Daxiao Productions | Shutterstock

There's absolutely no phrase on Earth that a dog doesn't love more than a good 'ole fashioned "good boy" or "good girl," especially when they're doing something good or being sweet. The way their ears perk up and their tails wag lets you know that they are well aware they've just done something right enough to gain that praise. The more you say "good boy/good girl," the more your dog will start to associate those words with approval.

In a study conducted in Budapest, researchers learned that only praising words said in a praising tone activated reward areas in the dog’s brain.

Even just the sound of your voice is enough to make them feel a bit of serotonin. Especially when your dog is learning something new, or maybe feels uncertain, like if you're going to the dog park for the first time and they might be a bit hesitant to play with the other pups, just bending down and giving them a good pat while repeating those words can give them the confidence to proceed.

Advertisement

2. 'Come'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

While "come" is often used as a training word to teach dogs obedience, it usually ends up meaning more to them than something to learn. When you're just sitting on the couch or lying in bed, beckoning your dog forward with the simple word "come" can instantly make them happy.

"One of the most important aspects of the human-animal bond is to teach your dog to come when called. If the dog does not want to be with you, any teaching will be difficult," encouraged Dr. Melvyn Greenberg. "This usually occurs if you are punishing your pet for reasons you believe it is supposed to understand such as toileting indoors."

"Coming to you must always be a pleasant experience – you have to be more attractive than any other distraction in its environment."

Once they learn the meaning behind "come," they instantly know they're being invited into your space, and to them, that's enough to let them know just how much you appreciate their presence. When you're calling your dog over with the warmth and enthusiasm of wanting to cuddle or just pet them, their brains immediately start to link "come" with a positive experience. All they hear behind that one word is love and affection, two things that dogs absolutely can't get enough of.

Advertisement

3. 'Treat'

Standret | Shutterstock

There's nothing a dog loves more than knowing they're going to get a treat. For many of them, their ears instantly perk up at the sound of "treat" coming from your lips. They'll appear in seconds, tails wagging incessantly as they stare up at you with these big, doe eyes, waiting for you to dispense the goodness. Research has even shown that when pets are receiving treats, it helps with managing their behavior and enhancing the relationship between them and their caregiver.

Over time, they begin to associate treats with positive experiences, as with most kind words you're telling them. It's a promise that good things happen when they listen or obey. At some point, it becomes less about the snack and more about the anticipation and pure joy of your dog knowing you're about to give them their favorite treat.

Advertisement

4. 'Home'

AYO Production | Shutterstock

For dogs, "home" means just as much for them as it does for you. When you're asking them if they're ready to go back home after being out for a walk, they may not understand the concept in the way that we do, but they still feel it nonetheless. Your voice immediately tells them they're returning to their safe space, which is always full of love. In a study, researchers found that "dogs trained with soundboard buttons can indeed comprehend specific words, producing contextually appropriate responses." It shows that dogs aren't just reading their owner's body language, but they're also able to process the words that are being said to them.

So, when your dog hears "home," it reassures your dog that they belong and that they belong with you. When you tell them "home," they feel included and, more than ever, happy. It can even ground them when they're feeling overwhelmed, letting them know that whatever is happening doesn't matter because they'll be comforted the second they walk through the threshold of their home.

Advertisement

5. 'I love you'

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

It might seem silly at first to think that your dog will even begin to appreciate the meaning behind telling them that you love them, but they can absolutely feel the love behind the words. Even if they can't necessarily respond, they can still appreciate the comfort and reassurance that knowing how much you care for them provides.

A study where four dogs were monitored for heart rate over the course of a week. While their average heart rates spiked after hearing an expression of love, the dogs’ heart rate slowed (by 22%) when they cuddled with their owners. The results from the study suggest that while cuddling produces feelings of contentment in dogs, hearing "I love you" produced excitement.

Of course, they see it when you fill their bowl up with food every morning, when you take them on walks, when you play with them, and when you cuddle up with them on the couch. But when you're actively repeating the words to them, it reinforces to your dog that they're such an important part of your life, just as much as you are for them.

Advertisement

6. 'My shadow'

antoniodiaz | Shutterstock

Having a dog means you'll have a constant person following you around and wanting to know your every move. As you walk from room to room, more than likely you'll hear the pitter-patter of their feet against the floorboards as they happily shadow your every move. Calling them "my little shadow" is poking fun at the fact that they can't seem to do anything without being right by your side, but said with enough affection to let them know that you're not bothered by it in the slightest. Unless, of course, you're trying to cook or even clean, and you can't make it two steps without having to look down so you don't trip over them.

However, it's still endearing to know that your dog is so infatuated with you that they need to constantly hover near you. When they hear you call them "my shadow," it might make them more inclined to stay by your side, and there's nothing more heartwarming than knowing how much your dog enjoys your company and presence.

Advertisement

7. 'Heart healer'

Oleksii Marusyk | Shutterstock

Dogs truly have the power to heal anything within their owners. When you're having a bad day, you know that you're coming home to the excitement and love from your dog. They lift your spirits when you're done and just make your heart feel lighter, all by just being themselves. So, when you're calling your dog "heart healer," you're just describing what they're able to do for you every single day.

They help you feel better, calmer, and just overall happier, even if things around you aren't doing so well. Every time you're speaking to your dog with the warmth and love of letting them know just how much they're healing is appreciated, it makes them feel cared for.

Advertisement

8. 'Sweet soul'

Olena Yakobchuk | Shutterstock

More than just being a cute nickname, dogs are definitely the sweetest souls on the planet. Even when they're being bad and ripping up your shoes or barking up a storm, they're still able to bring so much love and light into your life. You end up forgiving them quite quickly, and even in their moments of constant mischief and chaos, their loyalty and affection always shine through.

They are constantly reminding us why we call them "sweet souls" in the first place. It encourages them to keep being their gentle selves, and that, well-behaved or not, you have to love them for who they are. They are there through the worst storms and the best moments. It's why you get choked up at the thought of one day losing them, because you know your life won't be as bright without them in it.

Advertisement

9. 'Best listener ever'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

There's simply no one who will be a better listener than your furry friend. Whether you're having a bad day and just need someone to vent to, your dog will curl up at your feet with their ears perked and listen away, or if you have some gossip happening in your life, your dog will happily be the one who pays attention. They might not understand exactly what you're saying, but the cadence of your voice is enough to soothe them.

They just enjoy being able to be in your company and relax with you, no matter what you're saying to them. Calling them the "best listener ever" isn't far off at all, considering that's precisely what they are. It helps remind them that you really do value their presence and attention, even if they're watching you with their head tilted to the side as you chatter away.

Advertisement

10. 'Cuteness overload'

Branislav Nenin | Shutterstock

There's a reason why dog owners are constantly cooing and baby-talking their animals. It's because of how cute they always look. Most people have their cameras filled to the brim with random snapshots of their dog, either in weird positions or napping in a way that is more than adorable.

Saying it aloud isn't just a fun thing for you, but your dog can also appreciate that their charm and personality are something you absolutely love about them. Every dog has their little quirks that make them special, and you just can't help but cherish those traits. It brightens their day to know that they're being accepted for who they are, even if they can't necessarily voice that.

Advertisement

11. 'You're so smart'

Nina Buday | Shutterstock

Dogs are the kind of animals that love positive reinforcement and encouragement. Dogs usually respond well to these kinds of things because of how much they increase their confidence and trust, especially with their owner, according to research. When you say this phrase to them, you're not only celebrating their intelligence and curiosity, but you're also letting them know just how proud of them you are as well.

Whether your dog is finally sitting on command, able to find their toy, or they've learned not to pull on the leash while walking, being able to tell them how smart they are reinforces the fact that you see them and the efforts they're making. Even if your dog is doing something small but impressive, it's still important to celebrate their small victories and remind them that being clever and attentive makes you happy above all else, too.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.