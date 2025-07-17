People Who Prefer Dogs Over Cats Usually Display These 5 Specific Personality Traits, According To Psychology

The age-old battle of cats versus dogs. There are reasons to love them both, but whichever you prefer more may be telling of your personality, according to psychology.

Just like dogs and cats behave differently, humans share similar but differing characteristics. It could just be due to similar situational preferences (like how my cat and I both prefer to spend our Friday nights curled up on the couch rather than out at the club), but I like to think there are deeper connections we make with our pets, including our personality traits.

Licensed clinical psychologist Patricia Dixon told VeryWell Mind, "Research suggests that our choice between cats and dogs can be influenced by a mix of psychological, social, and cultural factors, shaping our personality traits and social behaviors."

1. Dog people are extroverted and tend to have more friends

Dragon Images | Shutterstock

In a study conducted by Carroll University, researchers found that dog lovers tended to be more outgoing and lively, which is probably the reason for the stereotype that dog people have more friends and partners.

One of the researchers, Denise Guastello, explained, "It makes sense that a dog person is going to be more lively, because they're going to want to be out there, outside, talking to people, bringing their dog. Whereas, if you're more introverted and sensitive, maybe you're more at home reading a book, and your cat doesn't need to go outside for a walk."

Another survey by the Waltham Petcare Science Institute supports this reasoning, as it found that, when compared to other pet owners, dog owners are five times more likely to socialize with people in their neighborhoods. Additionally, dog walking was named one of the top five ways for people to meet new friends. Owning a dog seems to create more opportunities for social interaction, which can lead to having more lasting connections.

2. Dog people may prefer to live in rural areas over cities

A Facebook study revealed that more dog owners tend to live in rural or suburban areas, while cat owners often live in urban areas. There are some logistical reasons for this. Dogs require a lot of open space, particularly outdoors. Therefore, dog owners may prefer to live closer to nature and places to engage in outdoor activities. Meanwhile, most cats are perfectly happy tucked up in a smaller city apartment or house.

Since there's generally a good mix of both dog and cat people all over the country, however, there's no definitive area that dog lovers flock to compared to cat lovers.

3. Dog people are more active than cat people

Soloviova Liudmyla | Shutterstock

It's a given that dog owners spend a significant amount of time walking and playing with their dogs every day. According to a survey conducted by OnePoll for Mars Petcare, dogs are far more likely to improve the lives of their owners through exercise than cats.

Dog owners' activity levels extend beyond the time they spend with their dog. The survey also found that dog owners are more likely to be runners. Twenty-five percent of dog owners reported running regularly, compared to only 16% of cat owners. Dog owners also enjoy other active pursuits, including sports, yoga, dancing, and travel.

4. Dog people prefer having a routine and structure

Dogs are creatures of habit and thrive on having a stable, solid schedule, just like their owners. When dogs know what to expect, they experience less stress and feel more relaxed. Similarly, dog owners like to plan and maintain a routine. This may even be reflected in their choice of career and how they interact with other people.

Cats are a bit more chaotic and take a carefree approach to life. They're gonna do what they want to do when they want to do it. Similarly, cat people often prefer to be spontaneous and go with the flow.

5. Dog people have higher self-esteem than cat people.

Gerain0812 | Shutterstock

Dog owners enjoy feeling like they're part of a pack, and many consider themselves to be the leader of that pack, subconsciously boosting their self-esteem. They may also feel more confident due to the frequent compliments and affection that they receive for their dog. Data showed a link between owning a dog and having higher self-esteem, particularly in men.

Conversely, this same data revealed that female cat owners have lower self-esteem. Researchers said there could be many reasons for this, including a lack of the benefits from companionship and exercise that dog owners receive. As a cat owner myself, I'm not totally convinced on this one, but I'm simply a humble servant in my cat's world.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.