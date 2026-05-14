Most people link introversion and shyness with intelligence, but a study from the University of Minnesota found that there are many more nuanced connections between IQ and personality. Even the odd, unconventional behaviors and habits of intelligent people play a role in shaping their cognitive abilities and general well-being, even if everyone else avoids them at all costs.

The things truly smart people do that everyone else thinks are very strange don't fit into traditional molds or follow collectively adopted social norms. And that's part of the reason why they're more unique and intelligent than most people.

Here are 11 things truly smart people do that everyone else thinks are very strange

1. Trying new things often

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While we often praise open-mindedness in people and the openness that predicts success in places like the workplace, in practice, someone willing to try new things isn't always accepted. Especially when they're willing to stray from social scripts and break out of our strict societal norms, they're often labelled as strange and odd for doing so.

They understand things more deeply and lean into challenges more than the average person, which not only adds more value and meaning to life but also expands their horizons.

2. Correcting people in public

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Even if it goes against social norms and breaks from the script that most people cling to for comfort, intelligent people often can't help but correct others in public. It's not that they're arrogant and think that everything they believe is inherently right, but they have deeper-thinking minds that can't overlook nuance and complexities.

While being offered new evidence and intentional information can help change people's minds about things they're not right about, most of the time, these tangents come across as intrusive and misguided, especially to the average person.

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3. Debating for fun

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Intellectually stimulating conversations are one of a high-IQ person's favorite parts of connecting with others. They learn something new, challenge their own beliefs, and truly lean into hard conversations that the average person might avoid completely.

While this tense, sometimes challenging environment might be a nightmare for the average person, who'd prefer to simply assume they're right or avoid changing their mind about beliefs, for a smart person, it's a strange ritual and hobby they can't help but craft in all aspects of their lives.

4. Asking random questions

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Questions are useful tools for intelligent people to enhance communication, make conversations more productive, and truly connect with others by getting to know them. However, when they stray from the small talk people are expecting, they can come across as unwarranted or intrusive.

The self-comforting behaviors we leverage to feel secure in life often revolve around societal norms, at least for the average person. In many cases, that means following a specific social script in conversations with strangers to avoid the uncertainty that comes from diverging from the norm.

However, considering intelligent people often dive deeper than small talk and ask a lot of intentional questions, it can make people feel uncomfortable, hence the strangeness of these behaviors.

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5. Diving deep into obscure topics

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With incredibly deep minds and a passion for learning, it's not surprising that a high-IQ person may have more knowledge on a specific, niche subject. With a brain that moves faster than many other people in conversations, they may fall into habits of over-explaining or talking a lot about a specific topic, even if nobody else understands what they're speaking about.

Their fascination with or hyper-fixation on something may seem strange to the average person, but it's actually part of what adds meaning to their lives. Especially when it revolves around a hobby or personal interest, these are the parts of their routines that make them happier, healthier, and more fulfilled.

6. Staying up late, even when they're tired

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According to a study from Imperial College London, night owl behaviors are often associated with better cognitive skills, meaning that intelligent people are more likely to stay up until the early morning hours. While the reasons for this are nuanced, one motivation for their late bedtimes is the peacefulness that nighttime routines offer.

With busy, deep-thinking minds, they often need quiet space without distractions and stimulation to think. Even if it's not about work or something inherently productive by society's standards, hobbies and interests they find rewarding tend to happen at night.

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7. Daydreaming and zoning out often

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Even when they're in a conversation with someone or listening to rambling small talk in a group, zoning out is an inherently intelligent behavior. As psychology professor Eric Schumacher explains, with efficient minds that may struggle to manage tons of thoughts and information, zoning out is the brain's way of resetting and refocusing on things it finds most important.

While it might come across as strange or disrespectful at times to the people around a smart person, it's a habit and behavior they can't help but subconsciously create space for.

8. Talking to themselves

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A study from Review of Philosophy and Psychology found that talking to yourself often boosts problem-solving abilities, critical-thinking skills, and reasoning, making it a fundamental trait of high-IQ people who are always thinking on a deeper level.

Whether it's at work or at home, they can't help but process feelings and work through challenging topics with verbal speech and self-talk. It may come across as odd to other people, but it's a habit that everyone could surely learn something from adopting.

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9. Intentionally keeping their workspaces messy

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People with messy desks and living spaces often display higher levels of creativity and innovative thinking than the average person, at least according to a study from the Association for Psychological Science.

Of course, cleaning and keeping tidy still offer them the same mental health benefits as everyone else, but sometimes, intentionally keeping a bit of clutter in their workspaces can lead to more thoughtful ideas and inspiration.

10. Leaning headfirst into challenges

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Whether it's confronting the silence of their solitude or practicing healthy coping skills instead of distracting themselves with mindless entertainment, high-IQ people tend to be intentional about accepting challenges. They're okay with making mistakes and feeling the discomfort of unfamiliarity, because they know on the other side, there's a chance to learn.

While it might seem counterintuitive to make life harder for themselves by swapping escapism for hardship, the truth is that they're actually growing in the face of challenge.

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11. Swapping digital hobbies for analog ones

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In a world dominated by social media, online impulses, and mindless entertainment, it's not surprising that an intelligent person's appreciation for analog hobbies and activities feels a bit strange to the average person. It might even come across as arrogant to someone who's projecting insecurity about their screen time.

Yes, analog hobbies often force us to use our brains and hands, creating a more mindful experience, but they also help us cope with the chaos of the world. They slow us down and craft time to connect with ourselves, which everyone could benefit from today.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.