People Who Keep A Truly Open Mind Almost Always Say 11 Phrases When They Talk To You

Keeping an open mind is less about having the right opinions and more about how you handle conversations, disagreements, and new information. Truly open-minded people aren't afraid of being challenged, because they see conversations as opportunities to learn rather than as situations in which they need to defend themselves.

This mindset often shows up in subtle ways. The words people choose can either shut down dialogue or invite deeper understanding. Open-minded people stay curious, flexible, and willing to grow, even when discussions feel uncomfortable.

People who keep a truly open mind say these 11 phrases when they talk to you

1. 'I could be wrong'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Open-minded people are comfortable admitting that their view might not be complete. This phrase shows humility and a willingness to learn from others, even when they feel strongly about a topic.

Saying "I could be wrong” lowers the emotional temperature of a conversation. It helps others feel safe sharing their thoughts without fear of being dismissed. It also signals confidence rather than insecurity. Open-minded people trust themselves enough to stay flexible.

Advertisement

2. 'That's an interesting perspective'

AYO Production | Shutterstock

Rather than shutting down ideas they disagree with, open-minded people acknowledge them. This phrase shows respect and keeps conversations from becoming confrontational. Research suggests that feeling heard is key to productive dialogue.

When people feel acknowledged, they are more likely to listen in return, even during disagreement. Saying this does not mean you are not agreeing. It simply shows curiosity and openness to understanding how someone else sees the world.

Advertisement

3. 'Can you explain more?'

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Open-minded people ask questions rather than make assumptions. This phrase reflects curiosity rather than judgment. Duke University researchers Korrina Duffy and Tanya Chartrand found that people who ask more questions are seen as more likable and emotionally intelligent, and they gain more information during conversations.

Asking for clarification slows things down. It replaces quick reactions with deeper understanding.

Advertisement

4. 'I hadn't thought about it that way'

Cast Of Thousands| Shutterstock

This phrase signals mental flexibility. Open-minded people are willing to admit when a new idea challenges their usual thinking.

According to psychologist Carol Dweck, a growth mindset involves believing that abilities and understanding can evolve through effort and learning. Saying this out loud models growth. It shows that you are aware of the fact that changing your perspective is simply part of learning.

Advertisement

5. 'What makes you feel that way?'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Open-minded people are curious about the story behind an opinion. Asking someone to share what makes them feel a certain way invites reflection rather than argument.

Research on empathy shows that understanding someone’s experience helps reduce conflict and polarization. People are more receptive when they feel understood. By focusing on the “why,” conversations shift from winning to connecting.

Advertisement

6. "Let me think about that"

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Open-minded people don't rush to respond. They value thoughtful reflection over quick reactions.

Psychologists note that pausing before responding allows the brain’s reasoning systems to engage, rather than reacting emotionally. This phrase shows respect for the topic and the person speaking. It also leads to more measured and meaningful responses.

Advertisement

7. 'I'm still learning'

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Open-minded people see learning as an ongoing part of life. They don't feel the need to appear fully informed about every single topic at all times.

Research on lifelong learning shows that curiosity is strongly linked to psychological well-being and adaptability. Saying that you are still learning removes pressure from conversations. It also creates a shared space for growth instead of competition.

Advertisement

8. 'That makes sense given your experience'

Studio Romantic | Shutterstock

This phrase shows that you understand the fact that people’s views are shaped by what they have lived through. Open-minded people know that background and personal history matter.

Psychologists say that recognizing someone’s experience helps build trust and emotional safety. When people feel respected, they are more open and honest in conversations. Even if you don't agree, this phrase shows that you care for and respect the person you are speaking with. It also helps keep conversations open instead of shutting them down.

Advertisement

9. 'I see your point'

brizmaker | Shutterstock

Open-minded people can see value in ideas they do not fully agree with. This phrase shows that you are listening and paying attention.

Communication research shows that feeling heard reduces defensiveness and helps people better understand each other during disagreements. Saying “I see your point” helps the other person feel acknowledged. It keeps conversations calm and respectful.

Advertisement

10. 'What am I missing?'

brizmaker | Shutterstock

Asking someone what is missing shows curiosity and self-awareness. Open-minded people ask this when they know they might not have the full picture.

Asking for other views leads to better choices and fewer mistakes. It helps people notice things they may have overlooked. Inviting feedback shows confidence, not weakness. It shows you are open to learning and growing.

Advertisement

11. 'I changed my mind'

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

Changing your mind is a strong sign of an open mind. It shows that you are willing to learn and adjust when new information comes up. Updating beliefs is part of healthy thinking and personal growth. It helps people make better decisions over time. This phrase also builds trust. It shows that learning matters more than being right, which leads to better conversations and stronger connections.

Being open-minded is not about having fewer opinions. It is about staying curious, thoughtful, and open to growth.

Lauren Harby is a writer earning a master’s degree in communication, with a background in mass media. Her work focuses on culture, wellness, travel, and everyday lifestyle topics, with an interest in how media and storytelling influence connection.