Classy women are the type of people who listen closely in conversations, refuse to gossip with others, and keep their emotions under control. While this is incredibly respectful and adult behavior, not everyone sees it that way. Whether it's setting clear boundaries or steering clear of heated arguments, the things truly classy women do that might seem rude but just aren't don't always appear so obvious.

Society likes to paint assertive women as stuck-up or cold, while a man who acts the same way is seen as civil and intelligent. Women constantly face scrutiny just for standing up for themselves, and that's especially true of classy women, who are direct and hold themselves to a different standard.

Here are 11 things truly classy women do that might seem rude but just aren't

1. Not spending the same amount of money that someone spent on her

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Always thoughtful of others, a classy woman knows how to give gifts that their loved ones will enjoy. From nice clothes to homemade goods, these women tailor their gifts based on the person, not the price tag. So, they have no issue purchasing something that may not be of equal cost of something they were gifted.

While she appreciates the gesture, gift-giving shouldn't be based on the price. Choosing to be sentimental, she's thoughtful and considerate in what she gives. Even if it isn't a grand gesture, thoughtfulness matters quite a lot. As psychotherapist Barton Goldsmith explained, "Being thoughtful costs you nothing, but it can give you one of the most valuable things in life: a wonderful relationship."

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2. Taking a day or two to reply

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Classy women adore their loved ones and would do anything to keep the relationship healthy. While she tries to get back to them promptly, whether it's via phone call or text, there are going to be days when she won't respond on time. From work obligations to children needing attention, classy women will take a few days to respond, and while some people think it's rude, it just isn't.

People may grow frustrated at her inability to reply right away, but they need to understand that everyone gets busy and doesn't always have time to reply right away. So long as she's not going weeks without communicating, a day or two isn't rude.

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3. Saying 'no thank you' without overexplaining

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Most women have it ingrained to overexplain everything. Whether it's taking off from work or refusing an invite, they often feel guilty for saying no. Learning from a young age that "no" was never enough, the average woman doesn't know how to be direct without feeling down on herself.

Thankfully, if there's one thing classy women have mastered, it's learning to say "no thank you" without overexplaining. Some people might view her as rude, but asserting one's boundaries should never be viewed in a negative light. As licensed psychologist Jordan Fiorillo Scotti said, when we set boundaries and stick to them, we're creating a life we don't feel the need to escape from.

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4. Not posting every relationship or friendship online

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It's tempting to reveal everything about your life on social media. Wanting to prove to others that you're thriving and succeeding in life, people overpost about friends, family, accomplishments, and relationships. And while there's nothing wrong with this kind of information getting out there, classy women prefer to keep some things private.

Not posting every relationship development or friendship quirk, nobody knows what's going on with her all the time. Completely in her own world, she spends less time on social media and more time nurturing her relationships in-person.

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5. Not inviting everyone to her wedding, dinner parties, or birthday celebrations

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For many women, learning to say no is already hard enough. They don't always have the know-how on pushing back and setting boundaries. But classy women understand their limits, which is why they don't invite everyone they know to important events like weddings or other celebrations.

Even if it hurts others, she'd rather be upfront with where she stands than be uncomfortable. As experts from the Foundation for Developing Compassion and Wisdom revealed, "Honesty fosters a sense of self-acceptance and self-worth. When we are honest with ourselves and others, we align our actions with our values and beliefs, creating a harmonious internal landscape."

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6. Leaving a party early

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Everyone's been in that awkward position before where they left a party early. Maybe they had a late night or just aren't in the mood to stay out, so they'd love nothing more than to head home. Unfortunately, while their needs are screaming one thing, their people-pleasing tendencies are telling them another.

Feeling guilty for putting their foot down, many women still have yet to master upfront communication. Taught to stay quiet, classy women have unlearned this internal messaging and are clear about their intentions, even if others call them rude.

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7. Ending conversations that drain her

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There's nothing worse than being stuck in an uncomfortable situation. Laughing awkwardly while secretly hoping for an escape, the average person may feel compelled to stick around in conversations that drain them. Fortunately, classy women aren't built like that.

While they do their best to stay polite, they never put themselves in a situation that will disturb their peace. Choosing to walk away from conversations that drain her, she may be considered rude, but it's just not like that.

According to professor Raj Raghunathan, "Constant exposure to such negativity can make deep inroads into your bank of positivity, leading you to either become negative — diffident, anxious, and distrustful — yourself, or to become indifferent, uncaring, or even mean towards the negative person."

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8. Correcting people calmly when necessary

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It's never easy for classy women, especially, to put their foot down. As much as they know they need to speak up for what's right, learning to correct people without making things worse is a slippery slope. Thankfully, these women don't overthink.

Choosing to correct people in an upfront but calm manner, those who aren't used to this kind of honesty may view it as rude. However, people should hear the truth rather than be left in the dark. So, classy women never hold back, because even if it's uncomfortable, they know that honesty will only improve their own well-being, as well as others'.

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9. Protecting her time fiercely

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There's nothing in this world more precious than time. While it's easy to take it for granted, time has a way of catching up to us all. From leaving your parents' home to watching your kids graduate, time flies by faster than people think. Classy women understand this and will protect their time, even if it might seem rude to others.

Learning to say no and focus on what's most important, classy women navigate their relationships carefully. As time passes, they become better at making sure they're using their energy in ways they truly want. And in the end, she doesn't regret it at all.

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10. Refusing to engage in every argument

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It's hard to walk away from an argument. As tempting as it is to argue and get others to see your perspective, classy women realize that arguing isn't always worth it. It sucks, but some people are determined to misunderstand you. No matter how reasonable or kind a classy woman is, there's always going to be someone determined to see her lose her composure.

This is why classy women aren't afraid to walk away. Whether it's from a toxic friend or a boss, she remains gracious and puts her foot down. Navigating tense situations with ease, she chooses to pick what is and isn't worth her time. For her, arguments aren't always worth the effort anyway.

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11. Refusing to fake friendliness

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A classy woman isn't about to sit there and pretend she's best friends with someone she doesn't actually like or doesn't even know. While she always remains polite, she doesn't go out of her way to pretend to be friendly, and it's a good thing. As a study published in Personality and Individual Differences found, authenticity leads to greater well-being.

Inauthentic people act overly friendly with others while secretly talking badly about them behind their back. They don't realize the damage it causes until it's far too late. On the flip side, polite but honest women are upfront from the beginning. While they keep their manners in check, they never get too close. Keeping their distance, classy women always win in the end.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.