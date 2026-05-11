Aging is typically thought of as a very scary thing. Not only are you supposed to lose the color of your hair and energy of your youth, but any level of attractiveness you’ve enjoyed supposedly goes flying out the window when you get older.

Up until this very moment in time, I didn’t think the words “hot” and “granny” would ever be in the same sentence. But it’s 2026, and all things are possible. Thanks to the internet and an Inside Edition segment, here are four super-chic, super-fit ladies over 70 who will make getting older look less scary (and also probably motivate you to hit the gym).

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Here are 4 women in their 70s and 80s who still feel powerful, attractive, and completely themselves:

1. Wendy Ida, 74

It’s obvious at first glance that Wendy does not look 74. So how does this fit, fierce and fabulous (her words, not mine) lady look the way she does?

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Well, for starters, she’s a personal trainer and a self-proclaimed expert at taking back your life. She's written a best-selling book, has personal fitness training programs, and holds two Guinness World Records, one being the oldest active instructor in multiple disciplines, and the second is for the most Burpees in one minute.

If the secret to looking that hot at 74 is burpees, then I’m gonna start jumping. Still, Wendy is a self-made inspiration. She didn’t start working out until she was 43 and dropped 80 pounds; she held onto most of her life. Just read this part of her bio:

"She is a Domestic Violence Survivor who was in poor shape, bad health, and had low self-esteem. It’s no wonder why Wendy feels sharing her self-taught approach to mental readiness, self-worth, and teaching, preaching, and inspiring others to live their potential can not only change the world, but it is her reason for living.”

2. Rebecca LaNasa, 85

Floridian Rebecca LaNasa, with her toned bod and cute little pixie, is the only motivation you need to pay attention to your health. The fitness enthusiast has been a Zumba instructor for over a decade, teaching about 10 hours of classes every week. Because she’s so chic, she was also named Ms. Florida Senior America in 2013.

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3. Ellen Ector, 73

This lovely lady runs a private fitness studio with her daughter, and her fitness isn’t super surprising, given her history of competition in road races and triathlons. Still, it’s a good reminder that the sooner you get active, the better your chances of looking half your age. She also promotes a vegan lifestyle, which seems insanely hard, but after seeing photos of Ellen, it might be worth it.

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4. Peggy Hilbert, 79

Peggy is, well, ripped AF. This personal trainer and aerobics instructor didn’t pick up weightlifting until her 50s and said it’s really helped her continue to remain independent and happy as she gets older.

She also credits feeling younger to her mind and having younger friends, most of 15-20 years her junior. And to make her even more of a queen, she often sports rhinestone dresses and has a tattoo over her chest that says “OMG.” Like, how could you not love her?

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So, note to self: If you want to maintain your muscle tone as you get older, you might want to find your style of fitness — or at least get one of these ladies to train you.

Emily Blackwood is a freelance writer, editor, and journalist who covers relationships, entertainment & news, pop culture, and wellness.