While we often have preconceived notions about what an "intelligent" person looks like and makes time for, their hobbies and interests are far more nuanced and unsuspecting than we realize.

In fact, many high-IQ people are usually obsessed with certain things normal people don't care about at all. From having intense debates with people who don't share their opinions to staying up late at night, the most intelligent people are unique in their own interesting ways. And while the average person may not understand, it just reminds these high-IQ individuals how special they are.

Advertisement

High-IQ people are usually obsessed with 11 things normal people don't care about

1. Intense debates

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

From debates about political differences to playing "devil's advocate" with a friend to dive deeper into a topic they want to understand, intense conversations are things high-IQ individuals immediately love. Intellectually-demanding conversations even boost a person's cognitive and creative skills on their own, according to a study from Frontiers in Psychology.

Advertisement

Normal people may even be defensive or avoidant in the face of differing opinions, purely because they don't have to debate or have a hard conversation. However, for truly high-IQ people, they're not anxious about "winning" or being "right," they're just interested in learning and growing by soaking in other people's ideas and possibly changing their own.

2. Intentional messes and chaotic spaces

According to a study from Psychological Science, a messy office space or home generally promotes better creative thinking practices. Considering intelligent people often have an inherent sense of creativity, it's not surprising that they lean into clutter and messes when it works in their favor.

Of course, the most high-IQ people still clean to protect their mental health and focus on living with healthy habits, but when they're working or inspired, they're not always interested in "managing" clutter like the average person.

Advertisement

3. 'Night owl' routines

Many intelligent people have "night owl" tendencies, with a preference for the quietness and stillness of the early morning hours. Especially when they have secure bedtime outlines and interests that require silence to indulge in, staying up later, after everyone's asleep, can protect the sanctity of this time.

While the average person, especially in our wellness-focused lifestyle today, glamorizes going to bed early and waking up early, the most intelligent people are usually interested in a much different approach to sleep routines and rest.

4. Actually solving problems

While critical thinking skills are often more influential and important than sheer "intelligence" for predicting success, the two are inherently linked. For example, a high-IQ person is far more obsessed with actually solving problems than their average peers are in the face of challenge or conflict.

Advertisement

Instead of just patching it up or ignoring a bigger issue, intelligent people are obsessed with piecing together bits of information and making connections that actually make a difference. They're deep thinkers at their core, which is why they're often obsessed with leaning into hobbies and habits that exercise their minds, instead of dulling them.

5. Complicated projects and challenges

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Many high-IQ people are lifelong learners because they're not afraid to try something new and get out of their comfort zone. Compared to their overconfident peers, who'd prefer to pretend they know everyone, a truly smart person is actually obsessed with the pursuit of knowledge and learning.

Advertisement

That's part of the reason why high-IQ people tend to avoid convenient shortcuts and AI tools like ChatGPT that actually work to turn their critical thinking minds off. They'd prefer to lean into the challenge of a hard task or issue, rather than overlooking it to protect their own ego or self-image.

6. Analyzing the 'why' behind their self-talk

The most intelligent people often have an inherent sense of "metacognition," where they analyze and think about their own thinking patterns somewhat naturally. It's a higher form of self-reflection that can truly add to their well-being and life satisfaction, especially when they accept and take action on the realizations they come across.

From diving deeper into their natural flow of self-talk to questioning their assumptions about things and people that come up, they learn and understand themselves more by asking questions and challenging their internal thoughts.

Advertisement

7. Creating systems within their routines

Many intelligent people have less of a need for traditional "closure" and certainty, because the structures and systems that define their thinking styles can handle the discomfort of challenge and complexity. They build certain structures into their routines, and are often obsessed with figuring out how they can live more fulfilling, meaningful, and efficient lives.

Compared to the average person, who's usually looking for simplicity, comfort, and convenience, these high-IQ people are obsessed with creating space for complexity and challenge where they can.

8. Thinking about the future

According to a study from the University of Bath, intelligent people often have a better ability to accurately make predictions and decisions with the future in mind. They're not mind-readers or time travelers, but they're generally better than the average person at looking ahead and seeing the big picture of actions in the present moment.

Advertisement

In many cases, they find a lot of joy and meaning from asking questions like, "If I do this, what will the outcome be?" and "What does my life actually look like in 5 years from now?"

9. Re-reading old books

Daniel Hoz | Shutterstock

Considering a main value of intelligent people is their growth, from handling and leaning into discomfort and asking themselves hard questions, it's not surprising that re-reading old books is a hobby they're obsessed with. While the average person isn't entertained by something they already know or have already read, a high-IQ person considers their own growth by going back to old books, notes, and ideas.

Advertisement

The same is often true for going back to old movies and re-watching their favorite comfort shows. They don't shy away from reflection, even if it's subtle.

10. Experiments

Whether it's changing something about their routine or experimenting with a new hobby, intelligent people aren't afraid to challenge themselves or push back against the status quo.

Advertisement

They're creative, innovative thinkers at heart, which is why experimentation comes naturally. They're not afraid to avoid conforming or performing to be liked by others, because meaning in their life comes from playing around and figuring out what they like anyway.

11. Playing devil's advocate

Much like they appreciate debates and challenging ideas others hold to be true without question, intelligent people like playing "devil's advocate" to feed into more productive conversations.

Instead of feeding into the "right and wrong" or "black and white" mentality of thinking so many rely on for their own egotistical desires, truly high-IQ people aren't afraid to challenge ideas and make space for flexibility. Of course, it's this kind of open-mindedness that makes their lives, social connections, and cognitive skills better over time.

Advertisement

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.