We've all had moments where we think our behavior is greatly annoying to the people in our life. But having that specific feeling of your loved ones not wanting to be around you can eventually take its toll on both your emotional and mental health. Most of the time, it's usually just all in your head. You may be overthinking conversations and walking away with a thought that you may have done something wrong. Experts have long insisted that humans have this fundamental need of wanting to belong.

We rely on the company of others and the camaraderie of friendship and love the same way that we rely on food and water to survive. That's why it can feel particularly damaging when you're feeling like the people in your life don't like you very much anymore. It gets exhausting being surrounded by people and still feeling like you're on the outside of everything, so much so that it can even lead to long-term effects you may not have even thought about.

Here are 10 long-term effects of feeling like the people in your life don't like you very much

1. Self-doubt

TetianaKtv | Shutterstock

Feeling like you're not particularly liked by the people in your life can slowly start to chip away at your confidence. It makes you question your own worth since it's partially tied to how others interact and perceive you.

Even when nothing is actually wrong, your mind can still work overtime to fill in those gaps. You start to second-guess things about yourself and feel like you're on the verge of being totally rejected. After all, getting rejected or even feeling like that can suddenly trigger bouts of low self-esteem.

Advertisement

2. Overanalyzing social interactions

Guillermo Spelucin R | Shutterstock

The moment you feel like the people in your life don't truly like you, your brain starts automatically going through all of the interactions you've had with them. It's as if you're searching for signs that you may have said or done something wrong that made everyone upset.

Even though that's rarely ever the case, you can't help to overthink. But by always replaying those moments, you start tiring yourself out. That constant rumination ends up triggering feelings of anxiety. And now, whenever you go out to hang with these people, you feel anxious and maybe even start to panic.

Advertisement

3. Holding back from sharing good news

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

It can be difficult for you to want to celebrate with people that you believe don't like you at all. Even the most positive of news feels risky to share because you never want to come off as annoying or that you're bragging.

So, you learn to just keep things to yourself, even when you would love nothing more than to share what's going on in your life. In your mind, you assume that they won't be happy for you and it'll make things even more awkward.

Advertisement

4. People-pleasing tendencies

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

To try and offset the feeling that no one likes you, you may start working overtime to "please" the people in your life. You're now bending over backwards trying to prioritize their needs above your own because of how much you want to be liked by them. However, people-pleasing rarely leaves anyone feeling happy.

It's mostly because you're not being yourself at all and you're not able to actually connect authentically with people either. It hurts more than it actually solves the problem, and you may end up resenting those people in the end because of how much of your actual self you had to throw out the window.

Advertisement

5. Assuming people are relieved when you leave

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

After you leave the room, your mind jumps to the idea that now everyone feels more comfortable without you there. It only makes you more anxious to leave because you think people are probably talking about you, but it also makes it harder for you to even come in the first place.

Once you start believing that your presence isn't enjoyed by the people in your life, you start making excuses for why you don't belong in that group at all. Even if no one has outwardly said anything, it's hard to shake that idea from your brain when you're already feeling self-conscious.

Advertisement

6. Downplaying your role in friendships

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

You may start seeing yourself as being less important in people's lives than how they actually see you. Once you believe that people don't like you that much, you start questioning your impact altogether.

Even if the people in your life genuinely appreciate you and tell you that all the time, it can be hard to believe their words when you've gotten it in your head that it's actually the opposite. It's much easier for you to think you're unimportant than to try and understand that it's only your fears speaking, not the truth.

Advertisement

7. Emotional withdrawal

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

On the other end of the spectrum, rather than trying to mend fences, you may start to pull back altogether. When you feel like you're not being properly welcomed and appreciated, it might make it harder to even want to be around people at all. You think what they want is for you to just disappear from their lives, so that's exactly what you may decide to do.

Now you're not responding to texts or showing up to the group events and hangouts. But that doesn't really ever fix anything. Without actually sharing how you feel, none of the people in your life will ever learn that something is wrong. Relationships eventually deteriorate as the people in your life start to assume that you're the one rejecting them.

Advertisement

8. Struggling to ask for reassurance

fizkes | Shutterstock

When you believe that people don't like you at all, it makes it hard to even ask for reassurance that it's not true. You don't want to seem needy or give them more reasons to dislike you. So, you sit with all of the uncertain thoughts and feelings rather than being able to address it directly.

Actually talking about it could help fix some of the insecurities you may be feeling toward the people in your life, rather than just sitting with it. But the fear of being too much keeps you stagnant and only places more tension on the friendships and relationships you have.

Advertisement

9. Difficulty trusting others' intentions

New Africa | Shutterstock

Once you start to assume that the people in your life don't like you, it can make it hard to find compliments and even kindness from them reassuring at all. Now you're looking for the hidden meaning behind everything, and that lack of trust can drive even more of a wedge between you and them. It can also impact the relationships that you may be trying to form with other people.

By feeling like you were betrayed in your past with people, it makes it hard for you to feel anything other than disappointment around new people. You're constantly on high-alert, wondering when they're going to let you down, even when there have been no signs of that happening at all.

Advertisement

10. Thinking invitations are just out of obligation

tairome | Shutterstock

When people invite you somewhere, it just feels like they're being more polite than anything else. It makes it hard for you to feel like you're actually wanted in the space. It makes you hesitate before even accepting plans because the thought of it being a pity invite doesn't sit well with you.

When you do decide to show up, you're also not the same person that you may have once been. You're way more reserved and distant, to the point where you're actually holding back on aspects of your personality for fear of being judged and criticized.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.