People who post every detail of their lives on social media usually have these 11 specific personality traits

Whether it's Facebook, TikTok, or other popular apps, social media has become the best way to communicate and keep in touch. From posting photos updating loved ones to networking, social media comes with plenty of benefits. But for people who feel the need to put every bit of information about themselves online, it says quite a lot about them. Whether it's seeking validation or having low self-awareness, people who post every detail of their lives on social media usually have these specific personality traits.

There's nothing wrong with posting, but some people can't help but reveal every little thing about themselves. From grievances to controversial takes, there's a huge need to balance social media with everyday life. If someone's spending too much time online looking for approval from others, it might be time for a detox.

1. Reckless

There's nothing wrong with uploading a cute selfie or tagging friends after hanging out together. But the more time someone spends on social media, the more reckless they can become. From posting their location to fighting with others, they're entirely too caught up in posting that they forget to take a step back.

It's important to put the phone down and take a break. Not only will it help you avoid becoming too careless but, according to psychotherapist Rachel Goldsmith Turow, people who limit the use of social media to no more than 15 minutes a day reduce the risk of anxiety, depression, and the fear of missing out.

2. Community-oriented

Everyone wants to feel connected to others in some way. Whether it's hanging out with friends or striking up a conversation with a stranger, the need for community drives us. But finding friends or a partner isn't as easy as it used to be. From friends ghosting to potential partners being shallow, many people turn to social media to find a sense of belonging.

Unfortunately, when someone is in a vulnerable position, it's easy to become exploited. So while there's nothing wrong with looking for connection online, it's essential to be wary and careful when developing these relationships.

3. Controlling

People who post every detail of their lives on social media usually have controlling tendencies. If they're tagged in a bad photo, they're the first to beg their friends to take it down. In their eyes, they must maintain a certain image. However, this controlling behavior can only get them so far.

According to psychotherapist Sharon Martin, "Controlling behaviors often stem from anxiety and fear. When things feel out of control, it's natural to want to control them in order to feel safe (or happy or content). But of course, we can't control other people and situations. So our efforts don't ultimately make us feel better. In fact, controlling behaviors usually create problems in our relationships and make us feel frustrated and stressed out."

While someone can choose to do whatever they want with their own account, being so controlling as to mess with others' accounts is unrealistic. After all, whether we like it or not, we're always going to have those bad photos we look back at in embarrassment. However, focusing on the memory rather than what other people think is the best way to go.

4. Outgoing

Most introverts aren't really posting online constantly. Feeling drained with just a bit of social interaction, the average introvert isn't going to update their one friend on every detail of their life. However, some usually do so because they're very outgoing and love to have a good time.

It doesn't matter what time it is; if their friends are inviting them out, they'll be there. If not for the fun activity, then for updating their social media account to make their lives look just a bit more interesting. Of course, for the average person, this may get exhausting, but extroverts are all about adventure.

5. Perfectionist

No matter how beautiful or educated a person is, everyone has flaws. Whether they're secretly messy or get easily irritated, these flaws are what make us human and give us character. Unfortunately, people who post every detail of their lives on social media usually have a perfectionist personality.

Those who are frequently on social media aren't showing their real lives. Only wanting to expose the best parts, they post their highlights without ever showing the messy side. They feel an extreme urge to maintain a picture-perfect image. Unfortunately, according to research from the Journal of Social & Clinical Psychology, perfectionism begets depression, social disconnection, and a lack of belonging.

6. Low self-awareness

The average influencer isn't as in touch with reality as they'd like to make their followers believe. You'd think scrolling on TikTok all day would make them aware of what's going on in the current world. However, the more people doomscroll, the more desensitized they become to everything.

Instead of taking a break and coming back to it, most people who spend a lot of time on social media learn to tune it out, causing them to lack self-awareness. While it seems obvious to the average person, focusing more on posting than addressing the elephant in the room is bound to do that to someone.

7. Image-conscious

If there's one thing social media is great at, it's making people feel awful about themselves. What used to be a fun space for sharing and connecting has turned into a place where people are exposed to heavily edited images and unrealistic expectations. In fact, according to a study published in Body Image, frequent social media use leads to more social comparison, which can lead to more body image issues.

While people can't control what social media has become, they can take breaks, unfollow individuals, and find other ways to protect their inner peace. By taking a step back, individuals can work on themselves and, most importantly, their confidence.

8. Worrier

With the rising costs of nearly everything, many people feel like they can't catch a break. Filled with an impending sense of doom, they may post to social media, exposing themselves as worriers. And as life becomes more unpredictable, their natural personality changes.

Now, they're constantly stressed about the little things. From minor inconveniences to setbacks, the only way to escape from their reality is to take it to social media. As unhealthy as it may be, it helps calm their anxiety.

9. Validation-seeking

People who post every detail of their lives on social media usually are there to seek validation. They get a thrill from how many likes and comments they receive. And while they may not see something wrong with it now, approval-seekers almost always get the short end of the stick.

According to psychologist Susan Krauss Whitbourne, people who need approval and validation from others on a constant basis tend to suppress the way they truly feel and think. If someone finds themselves looking a bit too closely at the engagement on their posts, it may be time to take a break.

10. Highly reactive

Being emotional in front of others is pretty mortifying for the average person. This is why learning to rein in those emotions can come in handy. While expressing feelings is great, there's a time and place.

Unfortunately, the rise of social media has made that harder. Rather than cooling off, people who post everything can't help but air out drama online. It doesn't matter if it's uncalled for or potentially causes friction with others. So long as they're able to vent their feelings, chronically online individuals don't care who they hurt.

11. Overly transparent

More people can afford to be honest on social media. With so many people living seemingly glamorous lifestyles, a bit of realism is welcomed. But there's a fine line between honesty and being overly transparent.

As relationship therapist Jamie Turndorf said, "While we may feel temporarily relieved when we shoot off rounds of honesty, we pay a terrible price for this temporary satisfaction, as we harm our relationships and our own self-esteem."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.