People Raised In The 60s & 70s Completely Ignore 11 Things That Everyone Else Gets Upset About

Written on May 03, 2026

things people raised 60s 70s ignore that everyone else gets upset about Masson | Canva Pro
Advertisement

As the socially coined “uncoddled generation,” Gen Xers raised in the 60s and 70s learned to be independent, emotionally mature, and responsible from a very young age, without much parental oversight. They learned what’s worth their energy and, more importantly, what’s not, before entering the chaos of adulthood that pulls their attention in many different directions.

While everyone else may get irritated about certain situations and internalize the stress they cause in daily life, people raised in the 60s and 70s completely ignore certain things that everyone else gets upset about. From how unfair life can be to minor inconveniences, they choose to spend their energy on more worthwhile experiences.

People raised in the 60s and 70s completely ignore 11 things that everyone else gets upset about

1. Debilitating stress and avoidance

woman raised in the 60s and 70s ignoring debilitating stress and avoidance at home Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

Considering most kids from the 60s and 70s dealt with stressful situations, alone time, and household crises on their own, without adults constantly around to swoop in and save the day, it’s not surprising that they’re more resilient in the face of stress today. They can lean in and solve problems themselves, compared to many younger generations today who feel dependent on avoidance, other people, or misguided coping mechanisms to handle discomfort.

Even in modern stressful situations, it’s these older adults who often have more resilient mindsets to cope with stress and anxiety. They’re not stuck in a victim mentality that protects them from taking accountability or accepting challenges as they arise, but rather cling to the independence and maturity they learned from a young age.

RELATED: The Uncoddled Generation: 11 Things Gen X Does Way Better Than Everyone Else

Advertisement

2. Minor inconveniences

man dealing with a minor inconvenience feeling calm Stocklite | Shutterstock

While minor inconveniences often cause the most stress for adults, over big situations and challenges, Gen X has a unique sense of emotional intelligence and independence that allows them to manage. Especially having been raised by “tough love” parents who pressured them to “push through the pain” and “walk it off,” they’re no strangers to the discomfort and pain that these inconveniences cause.

Of course, it’s controversial today in the face of “gentle” parents, but according to a Demos study, kids raised by “tough love” parents actually become more well-rounded adults. They have well-developed characters and resilience that many other generations today lack, setting them up to handle problems and inconveniences in adulthood with a certain level of grace.

RELATED: 5 Parenting Styles That Create Happy, Healthy Kids, According To A Therapist

Advertisement

3. Crafting an ultra-authentic style

man crafting an ultra-authentic style at home Lipik Stock Media | Shutterstock

There is so much value in finding yourself and living an authentic life, but for some younger generations, like Gen Z, it’s actually become a point of stress in their lives. Especially surrounded by so much noise from comparison and social media, they’re stressed out trying to find their self-expression and style in a swarm of trends and consumerism.

While Gen X does still largely link clothing to status, according to a 2022 study, because of the media they grew up alongside, they’re far less likely to add anxiety and pressure to their plate trying to “stand out” in their authenticity. Especially with a deeper sense of inner comfort from resilience and emotional strength, they’re not interested in taking on any extra struggle in the pursuit of uniqueness for attention.

RELATED: Gen X Lived By These 11 Unspoken Rules That Worked Out Pretty Well (For The Most Part)

Advertisement

4. Social media

man who was raised in the 60s and 70s avoiding social media and reading a book eggeegg | Shutterstock

While many younger generations, who grew up with cell phones and internet access, struggle to set their boundaries and get upset regularly from spending too much time on social media, an Australian Psychological Society study found that Gen Xers have a much different experience.

Not only is their usage of social media much more narrow, especially for older Gen Xers and young boomers, but they’re not entirely reliant on their phones for peace. From traditional media to analog hobbies, they are comfortable ignoring social media in their best interests, because it’s not an inherent part of who they are, as it is for many Gen Xers and young millennials.

RELATED: People Who Never Post Their Personal Life Online Usually Share These 11 Sneaky Habits

Advertisement

5. The unfairness of life

stressed man thinking about the unfairness of life Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

According to clinical psychologist Jennifer Kunst, most people seriously struggle with the concept of unfairness, both in their individual lives and within collective society. “We don’t understand why people don’t always get what they deserve,” she argues. “We expect the good to be rewarded and the bad punished. But it doesn’t work that way.”

However, for Gen Xers and boomers raised in the 60s and 70s, who have experienced the unfairness of life firsthand, struggled through discomfort on their own, and lived with parents who taught them the value of hard work and the sentiment that struggle is simply something you have to deal with, they can ignore it. They can appreciate that life is unfair, without letting it consume or irritate them completely.

RELATED: 7 Gen-X Quotes That Suddenly Make Way More Sense In Midlife

Advertisement

6. Oversharing about their lives

boomer man oversharing about his life with his friends Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

Many younger generations, who are chronically lonely and isolated from communities, feel an entitlement to oversharing in conversations, because it’s the only false connection they can sometimes manage to find in person. However, the need to overshare is something people raised in the 60s and 70s have learned to avoid, largely influenced by the privacy of their parents and childhood lives from a young age.

They’re not influenced by social media pressures to seek attention or by a need to overshare with people they just met because, at the very least, they’re internally gratified and secure enough to protect their privacy.

RELATED: 3 Situations Where Oversharing Backfires, According To Clinical Psychologist

Advertisement

7. Different values and opinions

boomer woman talking to daughter with different values and opinions fizkes | Shutterstock

Gen Xers and even baby boomers have a very unique collective cultural belief system, which is largely characterized by a sense of open-mindedness and humanity, according to psychiatrist Nassir Ghaemi. Other generations, specifically those growing up on social media, may lack certain traits from this culture.

People raised in the 60s and 70s don’t ignore other people’s differing values, but they do ignore the entitlement and frustration these differences in value bring out in other generations who feel innately attached to their beliefs. They’re specifically grounded in the idea of freedom in regard to personal lifestyles and beliefs that somewhat came from their childhoods and parents.

Even if they don’t agree with someone, it’s not something to get upset about, but something to learn from, even if it requires a challenging conversation.

RELATED: 11 Things Gen X People Still Seem To Believe That Are Just Not True Anymore

Advertisement

8. Fears of boredom

older woman with no fears of boredom relaxing at home insta_photos | Shutterstock

Considering people raised in the 60s and 70s spent most of their time alone without parental supervision, it’s not surprising that they’re incredibly comfortable with alone time. They know how to manage boredom, even without a cell phone or mindless entertainment at their fingertips, and they rarely harbor a fear of stillness and solitude.

With a better, more positive attitude about boredom and their alone time, Gen Xers often reap more benefits from spending time in their own company, according to a study from International Psychogeriatrics, while other younger generations only take on more loneliness and anxiety.

RELATED: 11 Brilliant Ways Introverts Make The Most Of Their Alone Time

Advertisement

9. Generational resentment

older woman without generational resentment hugging her son Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

At the intersection of culture, between millennials and baby boomers with incredibly different values and lifestyles, it’s not surprise that Gen Xers have adopted the role of bridging generations. Even in the workplace, this generation serves an important role in boosting social connection and understanding between different age groups and demographics.

So, while they’re likely still frustrated by different generations, they’re more likely to ignore the myths and anecdotes about collective age groups that others cling to for a sense of superiority. They prefer to get to know and understand people on a personal level, rather than through social media or sweeping accusations that don’t always hit the mark.

RELATED: 11 Things That Have Become So Annoying That Both Gen Z & Boomers Want Them Gone

Advertisement
More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Through A Lot In Life
11 Traits Of An Introverted Intuitive, The Rarest & Most Intelligent Personality

10. Tech outages or slow WiFi

boomer man reading during tech outages and slow WiFi at home Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

While phone usage and growing up with technology defined Gen Z and many millennials’ lives right from the beginning, Gen X and younger baby boomers experienced the joy of a childhood without all this stimulation and distraction. They learned to think for themselves and solve problems without relying on technology. While they’ve likely become digital natives in today’s world for their own benefit, when slow WiFi happens at work or there’s a tech outage, they still know how to live without them.

They can ignore the feelings of anxiety and desperation that young people may face when they don’t have access to their biggest form of comfort, while still thriving and working on their own. It’s a superpower, especially in a world where constant access to technology is harming people in many nuanced ways.

RELATED: 11 Things No One Used To Have To Worry About That Now Make Life Low-Key Exhausting

Advertisement

11. Awkward interactions and conversations

boomer woman in awkward conversations not getting upset Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Whether it’s silence and pauses in conversations, most people jump in to fill, or “embarrassing” social interactions, people raised in the 60s and 70s are rarely thrown off course by stereotypically “awkward” things. Compared to other generations, who are so interested in protecting their self-image or comfort in social spaces, they are comfortable with the discomfort of these moments.

Even in casual conversations, they reap all the benefits of slowing down, being present, and accepting pauses as they arise. From giving others a chance to talk and feel heard to regulating their own feelings, the small things that make people uncomfortable are typically situations Gen Xers leverage for their own benefit.

RELATED: Research Suggests Kids Raised In The 60s And 70s Developed 5 Rare Traits Many Kids Today Are Tragically Missing

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Influencer Captured Vastly Different Ways Millennials And Gen-Z See The World And It’s Painfully Accurate
The Reason So Many Gen X People Feel Weird At Work Right Now Isn't Burnout, It’s Value Misalignment
10 Common Sense Phrases Boomers Say Often That Gen Z Thinks Are Completely Outdated
Loading...