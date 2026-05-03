People Raised In The 60s & 70s Completely Ignore 11 Things That Everyone Else Gets Upset About

As the socially coined “uncoddled generation,” Gen Xers raised in the 60s and 70s learned to be independent, emotionally mature, and responsible from a very young age, without much parental oversight. They learned what’s worth their energy and, more importantly, what’s not, before entering the chaos of adulthood that pulls their attention in many different directions.

While everyone else may get irritated about certain situations and internalize the stress they cause in daily life, people raised in the 60s and 70s completely ignore certain things that everyone else gets upset about. From how unfair life can be to minor inconveniences, they choose to spend their energy on more worthwhile experiences.

People raised in the 60s and 70s completely ignore 11 things that everyone else gets upset about

1. Debilitating stress and avoidance

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Considering most kids from the 60s and 70s dealt with stressful situations, alone time, and household crises on their own, without adults constantly around to swoop in and save the day, it’s not surprising that they’re more resilient in the face of stress today. They can lean in and solve problems themselves, compared to many younger generations today who feel dependent on avoidance, other people, or misguided coping mechanisms to handle discomfort.

Even in modern stressful situations, it’s these older adults who often have more resilient mindsets to cope with stress and anxiety. They’re not stuck in a victim mentality that protects them from taking accountability or accepting challenges as they arise, but rather cling to the independence and maturity they learned from a young age.

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2. Minor inconveniences

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While minor inconveniences often cause the most stress for adults, over big situations and challenges, Gen X has a unique sense of emotional intelligence and independence that allows them to manage. Especially having been raised by “tough love” parents who pressured them to “push through the pain” and “walk it off,” they’re no strangers to the discomfort and pain that these inconveniences cause.

Of course, it’s controversial today in the face of “gentle” parents, but according to a Demos study, kids raised by “tough love” parents actually become more well-rounded adults. They have well-developed characters and resilience that many other generations today lack, setting them up to handle problems and inconveniences in adulthood with a certain level of grace.

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3. Crafting an ultra-authentic style

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There is so much value in finding yourself and living an authentic life, but for some younger generations, like Gen Z, it’s actually become a point of stress in their lives. Especially surrounded by so much noise from comparison and social media, they’re stressed out trying to find their self-expression and style in a swarm of trends and consumerism.

While Gen X does still largely link clothing to status, according to a 2022 study, because of the media they grew up alongside, they’re far less likely to add anxiety and pressure to their plate trying to “stand out” in their authenticity. Especially with a deeper sense of inner comfort from resilience and emotional strength, they’re not interested in taking on any extra struggle in the pursuit of uniqueness for attention.

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4. Social media

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While many younger generations, who grew up with cell phones and internet access, struggle to set their boundaries and get upset regularly from spending too much time on social media, an Australian Psychological Society study found that Gen Xers have a much different experience.

Not only is their usage of social media much more narrow, especially for older Gen Xers and young boomers, but they’re not entirely reliant on their phones for peace. From traditional media to analog hobbies, they are comfortable ignoring social media in their best interests, because it’s not an inherent part of who they are, as it is for many Gen Xers and young millennials.

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5. The unfairness of life

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According to clinical psychologist Jennifer Kunst, most people seriously struggle with the concept of unfairness, both in their individual lives and within collective society. “We don’t understand why people don’t always get what they deserve,” she argues. “We expect the good to be rewarded and the bad punished. But it doesn’t work that way.”

However, for Gen Xers and boomers raised in the 60s and 70s, who have experienced the unfairness of life firsthand, struggled through discomfort on their own, and lived with parents who taught them the value of hard work and the sentiment that struggle is simply something you have to deal with, they can ignore it. They can appreciate that life is unfair, without letting it consume or irritate them completely.

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6. Oversharing about their lives

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Many younger generations, who are chronically lonely and isolated from communities, feel an entitlement to oversharing in conversations, because it’s the only false connection they can sometimes manage to find in person. However, the need to overshare is something people raised in the 60s and 70s have learned to avoid, largely influenced by the privacy of their parents and childhood lives from a young age.

They’re not influenced by social media pressures to seek attention or by a need to overshare with people they just met because, at the very least, they’re internally gratified and secure enough to protect their privacy.

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7. Different values and opinions

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Gen Xers and even baby boomers have a very unique collective cultural belief system, which is largely characterized by a sense of open-mindedness and humanity, according to psychiatrist Nassir Ghaemi. Other generations, specifically those growing up on social media, may lack certain traits from this culture.

People raised in the 60s and 70s don’t ignore other people’s differing values, but they do ignore the entitlement and frustration these differences in value bring out in other generations who feel innately attached to their beliefs. They’re specifically grounded in the idea of freedom in regard to personal lifestyles and beliefs that somewhat came from their childhoods and parents.

Even if they don’t agree with someone, it’s not something to get upset about, but something to learn from, even if it requires a challenging conversation.

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8. Fears of boredom

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Considering people raised in the 60s and 70s spent most of their time alone without parental supervision, it’s not surprising that they’re incredibly comfortable with alone time. They know how to manage boredom, even without a cell phone or mindless entertainment at their fingertips, and they rarely harbor a fear of stillness and solitude.

With a better, more positive attitude about boredom and their alone time, Gen Xers often reap more benefits from spending time in their own company, according to a study from International Psychogeriatrics, while other younger generations only take on more loneliness and anxiety.

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9. Generational resentment

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At the intersection of culture, between millennials and baby boomers with incredibly different values and lifestyles, it’s not surprise that Gen Xers have adopted the role of bridging generations. Even in the workplace, this generation serves an important role in boosting social connection and understanding between different age groups and demographics.

So, while they’re likely still frustrated by different generations, they’re more likely to ignore the myths and anecdotes about collective age groups that others cling to for a sense of superiority. They prefer to get to know and understand people on a personal level, rather than through social media or sweeping accusations that don’t always hit the mark.

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10. Tech outages or slow WiFi

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While phone usage and growing up with technology defined Gen Z and many millennials’ lives right from the beginning, Gen X and younger baby boomers experienced the joy of a childhood without all this stimulation and distraction. They learned to think for themselves and solve problems without relying on technology. While they’ve likely become digital natives in today’s world for their own benefit, when slow WiFi happens at work or there’s a tech outage, they still know how to live without them.

They can ignore the feelings of anxiety and desperation that young people may face when they don’t have access to their biggest form of comfort, while still thriving and working on their own. It’s a superpower, especially in a world where constant access to technology is harming people in many nuanced ways.

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11. Awkward interactions and conversations

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Whether it’s silence and pauses in conversations, most people jump in to fill, or “embarrassing” social interactions, people raised in the 60s and 70s are rarely thrown off course by stereotypically “awkward” things. Compared to other generations, who are so interested in protecting their self-image or comfort in social spaces, they are comfortable with the discomfort of these moments.

Even in casual conversations, they reap all the benefits of slowing down, being present, and accepting pauses as they arise. From giving others a chance to talk and feel heard to regulating their own feelings, the small things that make people uncomfortable are typically situations Gen Xers leverage for their own benefit.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.