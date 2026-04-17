Research Suggests Kids Raised In The 60s And 70s Developed 5 Rare Traits Many Kids Today Are Tragically Missing

Kids raised in the 60s and 70s knew they could make their dreams come true by tapping into what was already within themselves. They learned how to harness their strengths for success. They didn't allow themselves to give up or quit.

Research has shown that kids from that era are tougher than we thought. Most children have a natural ability to bounce back from trouble. It’s not a superpower, and it isn't rare. Resilience is normal, like a built-in survival skill.

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It comes from everyday things like having a caring family, safe surroundings, and good thinking skills. These are things kids in the 60s and 70s had, but many kids today have lost. The biggest danger to a child is losing support. Since resilience is critical, kids just need their everyday support systems protected — something many of today's kids are missing.

Kids raised in the 60s and 70s watched every move of their parents and the other adults around them to succeed in a world with greater demands. They learned about the commitment necessary to independently explore their desires while also having a solid support system to catch them when they fell. Today, the primary issue is not what kids are missing but what parents, for whatever reason, are not helping kids learn.

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Research suggests kids raised in the 60s and 70s developed these rare traits that many kids today are tragically missing:

1. Kids raised in the 60s and 70s were taught the value of effort

Parents: don't just hire a tutor for your kid, though that can be helpful. Instead, model how you might work through a desire to improve a skill or your output at work. Kindly ask them the tough questions nd explain that getting honest with themselves will help them do better because they'll know where to improve.

Research has suggested that the ability to adapt to hardship is a trait shaped by biology, relationships, and the environment. Because bad childhood experiences can affect long-term health, early support systems are crucial for helping children bounce back.

So remind your kids that the past is the past, and grades can start improving today. If it's the beginning of a new grading period, explain that they are starting with a 100% and today is a new day to do something different and put in the effort.

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2. They felt secure enough to ask for help when they needed it

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As is stated above, don't just solve things for your kids — engage them in identifying where they need help. Help them ideate the project, but let them follow their own motivation. A study found that children start understanding who is best able to help them with tasks around age 3. By age 3, children can read a situation to see who has the necessary skills or physical ability to help.

Parents can support kids when something becomes challenging by acknowledging their feelings and frustration. But remember to remind the kid of how good it will feel to complete the project rather than giving up on it.

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3. Kids raised in the 60s and 70s grew up with the right things valued

Do your kids see what makes them special and unique? Not just the curly hair or strong passing arm, but the little things that are more meaningful than they realize. The things that show resilience.

Look for opportunities to acknowledge moments of resilience, like when something went wrong when they were doing a piece of art, and they found a workaround, or when a friend was rude, and they set a healthy boundary, and the friendship overcame the challenge. A report card and a trophy for first place are great, but the moments when things were hard, and they persevered, are even more valuable.

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4. They heard stories about overcoming a challenge in life

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Examples of what this may look like are above, in number three. As well as more grown-up things like a conflict at work, an injury, a car breakdown, or any other time when you didn't give up. They may seem simple to you now, but you probably have many examples of times when you pushed through tough times or learned from mistakes.

Psychologist Marilyn Price-Mitchell, Ph.D., explained that to help teenagers build initiative, they need to choose activities they personally enjoy rather than just working for grades or money. They must work in realistic environments that have rules and challenges, forcing them to adapt and think critically. Finally, they need to stick with a few activities for a long time to learn perseverance and overcome difficult obstacles.

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5. Kids raised in the 60s and 70s had just enough support

There are simple ways to see if kids are supported or not, and the best one is by just asking. If not, you may want to emphasize some of these areas with your child, after taking responsibility for your part. Since each child is unique, it is important to discover what motivates them and then support them accordingly. How it worked for us growing up may not be how it works for them.

Remember, children get most of their input from parents and guardians, but not all. In the digital age, influences abound, and we must be conscious of what our children’s interests are and support them as long as they are nurturing and beneficial. Sometimes, seeing the benefits is the hard part for us adults. Give children the room they need to express themselves while providing the support to overcome challenges.

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Joe Palmer has been a business and life coach since 2002 and is the author of Help Wanted, Inquire Within: Your Guide To Life Coaching. He also facilitates teen leadership trainings throughout the United States.