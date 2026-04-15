Some people use social media as a way to get validation from others when they're going through a rough patch in life. It's the people who post cryptic little lines that seem meaningful at first but actually don't really say anything at all. They're not explaining what's going on in their lives or being vulnerable in any way; instead, the common denominator is getting attention. They want someone to swipe up on their story or comment underneath their post asking if they're alright, and there are vague phrases people only post online when they're trying to get attention from others.

While social media can be a great place for people to keep in touch and share information, it can also feed into excessive reassurance-seeking behaviors and even unhealthy attempts at getting validation from others, as explained by clinical psychologist Bonnie Zucker. The posts people make online when they're trying to get attention range from being mysterious to emotional. The goal is to make people wonder what's going on in their life, and because people are naturally curious, it often works.

Here are 11 vague phrases people only post online when they're trying to get attention

1. 'Some things are better left unsaid'

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Usually, someone wants to make it seem as if they've experienced something quite profound that they just can't put it into words. But most of the time, they're never hinting at anything specific. Posting this vague phrase online doesn't require any level of actual vulnerability, but it gives the appearance that they are doing so.

The person posting it may have gone through a breakup or is having some kind of personal struggle, but rather than explicitly saying it, they want everyone else to fill in the blanks. This way, they can get attention without risking any embarrassment or even oversharing.

When people overshare on social media, anxiety, attention-seeking, and social media dependence were significantly linked to it. Most people who overshare on social media do it because they may not have someone in real life to confide in. But those who post vague phrases are essentially trying to do the same thing but in a less obvious way.

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2. 'Guess who's tired of everything?'

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The person posting this vague phrase on social media for attention is attempting to alert their followers that they're overwhelmed, but leaving all details out of why they're feeling this way in the first place. By posting it without any context, they're hoping that people will be able to relate to the fact that they're having a day that just doesn't feel right.

They're hoping people will see it and instantly empathize with them or message to check in. The ambiguity of it allows the person who posted it to seem as if they're just moody and mysterious. Followers are now wondering what could have possibly happened, even though they're never going to get a direct answer.

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3. 'I need a minute'

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Using this phrase on social media is vague enough and perfectly crafted to get attention without having to overshare completely. Others don't know if the person posting it is talking about work being too much or a relationship that has ended abruptly. But naturally, they'll most likely pause and wonder what's going on, which is exactly why it was posted in the first place.

It's a dramatic phrase without being too worrying or over-the-top. They're hoping people will immediately wonder what's happening and why they need a minute. That curiosity keeps the post alive in likes and comments, even without proper context.

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4. 'I guess some people just don't get it'

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Even if no one knows what the point actually is, people who post this phrase want to give off the vibe that they're right and everyone else is just missing what they're saying. Instead of calling someone out publicly, this statement could apply to anyone, or everyone, that they're annoyed with. It's a passive-aggressive comment that's just ambiguous enough to be intriguing.

But the thing is, passive-aggressive comments may seem harmless, yet can have a negative effect on mental health and relationship quality. People read it and instantly start guessing who or what the person that posted it is referencing. And that guessing game keeps the post alive much longer than a direct statement probably would.

Followers, who are going to be curious, will start engaging with comments and DMs asking for clarification. That attention can make the person who posted it feel good and gives them validation that people care about them when, in reality, they just want to be included in the drama.

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5. 'Some chapters just end without warning'

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The person posting this vague phrase online wants people to think they've been through something dramatic or life-changing. But they don't actually want to explain a single detail of what that is. Using this phrase keeps people guessing, which is what they want.

Part of the appeal is that it hints at the fact that there was a sudden loss in their life, even if the reality isn't that dramatic at all. For many, social media life is hard to separate from real life. People may seek connection, acceptance and approval, and do so more often than when face to face.

The vagueness of posting about something happening means someone is searching for acceptance from their followers, especially when they're giving zero details. They're just letting their followers fill in their own ideas. People are naturally going to reach out and check if everything's okay. And that's exactly what the person who posted it is looking for. They're getting sympathy without having to share the full story, if there even is one in the first place.

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6. 'Why does this always happen to me?'

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Upon seeing this post, people won't know if it's just a minor inconvenience or if something actually major has happened in their life. That's the whole point of the post, though. The person who wrote it wants people to tap into their life and ask questions, even though they probably won't give a straight-up answer in the first place.

They're looking for people to show interest in their personal life, and making this as dramatic as possible means it'll be irresistible for people to pry. It implies that the person who posted it is going through some sort of repeated struggle.

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7. 'You never know who's watching'

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People who are looking for attention on social media often post this phrase as a way to make something normal feel much more intense. Part of the appeal is the fact that it creates suspense. The person posting it doesn't have to share specifics, but it still makes it feel like something important is happening.

People will instinctively want to know who is watching what, which keeps them engaged. Others love to stay involved in other people's drama as it usually releases the same feel-good chemicals that cause compulsive cravings. Even when the drama is negative, the craving is still strong.

Followers love to figure out the context of what the phrase means in the first place. Because it's so open-ended, it can fit in nearly any scenario while still making the person who posted it look interesting enough. And since social media thrives on both curiosity and drama, the vague line works as attention-grabbing.

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8. 'You never really forget'

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The person posting this on social media for attention is hoping their followers are left wondering what they're talking about. They want it to pull people in, even though they have nothing concrete to hold onto. People read it and may automatically start thinking about their own past, and that connection is enough to drive up the engagement, which was the whole point of using this phrase.

Even if it was something minor, the phrasing elevates it to something much bigger. That's part of the appeal and mystery behind it. The person posting it isn't saying what they haven't forgotten, they're just letting their followers guess.

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9. 'Some days are heavier than others'

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We all have days that just feel like too much. But for those that are seeking attention from social media, they might use this phrase as a way to hint at the fact that they're feeling down but not having to explain why they're feeling overwhelmed in the first place. They drop this line that hints at their struggle but doesn't really delve too deeply into why they're struggling in the first place.

The continued use of social media to seek that external validation is just setting them up for a vicious cycle. It can even lead to increased negative mood if there is not a lot of feedback from others.

Even if the day wasn't actually that extreme in the first place, they're able to play it off like there was some level of drama happening in the first place. They immediately get sympathy and attention from others without having to share too many details about what they're experiencing, which was their whole plan all along.

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10. 'It is what it is'

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The beauty of how vague this phrase is usually ends up being the reason someone posts it on social media. It could apply to literally anything. They could have had a bad day or are going through drama in their personal life. Whatever the reason, or lack of reason, doesn't matter. What matters is getting people intrigued enough to give them a semblance of attention.

They want people to fill in the gaps on their own. And the phrase isn't too over-the-top either, showing that the person who posted it is calm, cool, and collected. Instead of venting or complaining directly, they're presenting it as rising above the drama and moving on, which only makes people more interested to know what's happened.

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11. 'Not every day is easy'

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Part of the appeal of someone posting this on social media for some attention is the fact that they know people can probably relate and sympathize with this. Everyone has days that feel harder than usual. Even if nothing major has happened, they want anyone reading to connect to it in their own way.

People might see it and think of their own struggles, which will lead them to reach out and check in. It's also the perfect balance between open and still keeping the cards close to their chest. They're acknowledging that things aren't always great, but not diving into what exactly is making their day not so great in the first place.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.