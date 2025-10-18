The Uncoddled Generation: 11 Things Gen X Does Way Better Than Everyone Else

Tons of generational research and social discourse about age demographics suggest that Gen Xers had to pave a way for themselves as children. They were not only not "coddled" in the same way people perceive younger generations of kids to be today, but they also had the unsupervised space to explore, build resilience, and discover themselves without the wrath of the internet or overbearing parents to rigidly define them.

While there are certainly struggles unique to Generation X, like there are for any other age demographic, there are many things Gen X does way better than everyone else because of the time they were born and the world they grew up within. From cultivating an identity and routines outside of social media to learning how to navigate challenges on their own accord, it's often the least coddled, yet most dependable, generation — Gen X — that shows up best.

Here are 11 things Gen X does way better than everyone else

1. They learn how to fix things

As children, Gen Xers had to pave their own path, fill their own time, and learn to protect themselves. As adults, they often do the same — putting a lot of effort into fixing things themselves and staying adaptable, whether it's a household repair, a broken relationship, or an issue that needs resolution at work.

According to a 2020 study on leadership, Gen X leaders often show a heightened desire to innovate and an ability to change in an adaptable way. They're not afraid to learn new skills or put themselves out of their comfort zone to fix things — both in the workplace and at home — for their own benefit.

2. They save and spend money responsibly

According to an NCR ATLEOS article, the majority of Gen Xers are more likely to spend money on true value and practicality than entertainment and "fun." Especially considering they're the "sandwich generation," with both children and aging parents to care for, being responsible and accountable over their money situation is more important than ever.

Of course, they're not completely averse to going out with friends or going on a vacation, but on a daily basis, they're not spending for the sake of belonging or trying to boast status symbols with money they don't have.

3. They have a healthy relationship with social media

Although research, like one study from Wavemaker, does argue that the majority of Gen Xers use social media every day, they often have a healthier relationship with their phones than most younger generations do. Not having grown up around cellphones and social media certainly helps, as they were able to cultivate their own relationships, identities, and resilience outside the validation and pressures of social media.

While other generations like Gen Z struggle with in-person social skills as a result of their relationship with the internet, Gen Xers have had decades of practice to support them in setting boundaries and limits over their time online.

4. They appreciate their peers

According to a study from BMC Geriatrics, people tend to be more willing to engage socially and invest in communities with their peers when they find meaning and identity with their age group. For Gen Zers and baby boomers, riddled with somewhat negative discourse about their stereotypes and patterns, automatically feeling pride in their generations can be nuanced, but for Gen Xers, it's a motivator.

Not only are they often proud of their upbringing and the things they've experienced generationally, they tend to be more social — learning and gaining perspectives from their peers in the real world.

5. They can bridge gaps

A study from the American Society on Aging suggests that Gen Xers often existed alongside dichotomies. For example, they navigated both a pre-digital and hyper-digital landscape, while also balancing material abundance with economic hardship. They've even existed and bridged the gap between nuanced sociopolitical ideas throughout their lives.

Now, they're the uncoddled generation that bridges gaps better than everyone else. They're willing and able to talk to people with different opinions and perspectives without immediately turning the other way. Even when they are offended, they find ways to soak up knowledge and perspectives where they can for the betterment of their social skills and growth.

6. They're calm under stress

Gen Xers are often described as being the "latchkey generation," whose identities were largely shaped by figuring things out themselves and being alone. So, it's no surprise that one of their most empowering traits as adults is their resilience.

They know how to handle things on their own, because they've been doing it since they were kids. Whether it's a stressful meeting at work or navigating a conflict with their partner, they're always calm in the chaos.

7. They don't seek validation online

Growing up without cellphones and social media, many Gen Xers had the opportunity to craft their self-esteem and identity on their own terms — something that younger people like Gen Alpha or Gen Z did not. They don't seek validation online because they weren't trained to; instead, their sense of fulfillment comes from their career, personal habits, and relationships.

Even if they weren't necessarily given all the guidance or overbearing sentiments other parents do today, they learned to fulfill themselves in whatever means they could.

8. They know how to raise resilient kids

With the balance of teaching their kids independence, as they did as children themselves, and adopting some of the compassionate habits they may have yearned for from their own parents, it's no surprise that Gen X's parenting style is solid.

It's one of the things Gen X does way better than everyone else, with a balance of all the good things from every other generation and their own unique twists.

9. They're low-maintenance friends

Considering Gen Xers are often great at setting boundaries and protecting their peace, even if they don't frame their behaviors as such, they're also great friends. They have a strong sense of healthy relationships and love, without needing to constantly be validated or accepted by others to feel the benefits.

Even if their ideas about friendships and relationships are less traditional than those of their parents and grandparents, they still find a way to make them work in their favor — in healthy, happy, and balanced ways.

10. They're fluent in sarcasm

Called "keenly observational and nostalgic," the sarcasm and humor style of Gen Xers is largely one of the things they do better than everyone else. Rooted in their childhood entertainment, young adult humor, and personal experiences, if nothing else, they'll make you laugh.

On top of sarcasm and humor, Gen Xers also tend to do pop culture references better than anyone else. They grew up watching comedy shows on TV and "Saturday Night Live" on the weekends, soaking up any references and cultural phrases as they could.

11. They show up without expectations

Despite often being characterized by their independence and adaptability, showing up without expectations is still one of the things Gen X does way better than everyone else. They're not making content about someone's birthday, they're just showing up and giving gifts.

They're not expecting something in return when they help someone or do a small favor, just trying to give back and show up. They were uncoddled as kids and often had to fight for attention from their parents, so they know what it's like to yearn for unconditional love and quality time.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.