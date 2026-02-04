Younger generations may look back at life before technology and wonder how anyone lived like that. While the internet and our devices have improved our lives, there are always downsides. One major constraint of technology is that we are always reachable.

Before, you would have to be at home or in the office to hear from others. Whether it was a personal call on your landline or organizing a work project, you could only handle these things in certain circumstances. You were not available to everyone 24/7. There was also no such thing as internet tone. We didn’t have to worry about how others interpreted what we said via text. There is a lot of etiquette for maintaining a respectful online presence. These were all things no one had to worry about before.

These are 11 things no one used to have to worry about that now make life low-key exhausting

1. Someone knowing you tried to call

Zulfugar Karimov from Pexels via Canva

Although caller identification, also known as caller ID, was invented in the 1960s, it did not become widespread technology until the 90s. Calling someone was mysterious until then. The person on the other line had no idea who was reaching out to them. If they missed your call, you, of course, had the option to leave a voicemail, but if you did not, it was a mystery. There was anonymity in making a phone call.

Now, our phones tell us exactly who called us and when. While there are benefits to this, there are also some low-key exhausting parts. Have you ever accidentally called someone? They see you called and return it. Now you have to explain it was an accident, but then you get stuck on the phone and end up running late for something. It can be exhausting, let’s be honest.

Advertisement

2. Managing your tone online

TONL from TONL Imagery via Canva

Tone is important when talking to someone. In person, it’s easier to control our tone. Online, it’s a different story. Whether you’re communicating via email or Slack for work, or talking to someone on social media, tone can be misinterpreted. I know I have had a hard time understanding if someone was being rude through online communication. It’s an exhausting art to master.

You never want your tone interpreted differently than you mean it, especially in the workplace. Keeping a kind and cool demeanor online is important. However, others may take your tone differently. It’s exhausting to try to be on everyone’s good side in online conversations.

Advertisement

3. Answering emails

Jupiterimages from Photo Images via Canva

Emails were a revolutionary form of communication. While it made it easier for us to communicate with each other, it’s now become low-key exhausting. Between constant work emails and an overwhelming number of companies trying to get you to buy their products, it’s overwhelming to open your inbox. Email used to only be accessible on a computer, and you could log off if it became overwhelming. Now, our email is in the palm of our hands at all times.

We are living with constant digital demands. Tech stress can lead to burnout, especially in the workplace. When we are constantly available through email, it’s low-key exhausting. We feel like we can’t get a moment to ourselves.

Advertisement

4. Whether or not something you saw, read or heard was created by AI

halfpoint via Canva

AI has completely changed how we absorb content online. It can generate written words, videos, and photos. AI-made items can be hard to sniff out. Sometimes, they’re so convincing it’s hard to tell if it's real or not. Since that is the case, it can be exhausting to ensure we are consuming legitimate news and content. This was never an issue, even just a few years ago.

If you are afraid of sharing something that is AI-generated, you are not alone. Capitol Technology University has issued a guide to learn what’s real and what is fiction. If something has constant inconsistencies and repetition, it’s probably AI. Keep an eye on faces and hands in photos and videos to see if it‘s AI-generated, as the technology can struggle with those features. Even with guidance, it is exhausting to tell what is real and what isn't on the internet these days.

Advertisement

5. Whether or not AI may take your job

Wasana Kunpol from Getty Images via Canva

AI isn’t only complicating how we consume online media. There is a looming anxiety that AI will take over the world. It can do certain things that may eliminate jobs. While it may aid workers in certain industries, it can become the primary ‘employee.’ Living with the anxiety that AI might take our jobs is exhausting. Some of us are always on edge.

A study found that AI can already replace 11.7% of the workforce, as reported by CNBC. While this may seem like a small number, many of us are waiting for the number to change over time. It’s exhausting and changing how we approach work each day.

Advertisement

6. Losing all of your work because of a computer or internet problem

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

Chances are, we have all experienced this frustrating moment. You’re finally almost done with a task that has taken you forever to accomplish. The sweet release of checking it off on your to-do list is just around the corner. Your boss will finally stop sending you a million Slack messages about it. Then the Internet went out. Or the website you were using crashed.

Digital stress impacts our mental health. Between burnout and anxiety, there is a lot of pressure in ensuring we get our work done. Adding in the fact that we can’t control if our internet goes out or a webpage crashes, there is a lot to stress about. Before the internet and widespread computer use, life was simpler.

Advertisement

7. Being caught on camera in a vulnerable moment

AleksandarNakic from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Cell phones are everywhere. According to the Pew Research Center, 91% of Americans own a cell phone. That’s a whopping 9-in-10. With those statistics, when you’re out in public, just about everyone has a phone in their pocket. The idea of that can be low-key exhausting. The chance that they may not be paying attention to the world around them is frustrating. It can cause car accidents and other careless incidents. However, what happens when they are paying a little too much attention?

We’ve all experienced a vulnerable moment in public. Whether it was a fall or an embarrassing interaction, it’s part of life. With almost everyone around you having a phone in their pocket, they can begin filming at a moment's notice. You never know when you can be the next viral video, and that’s exhausting.

Advertisement

8. Deciding whether to call, text, or email someone

LittleCityLifestylePhotography from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Communicating with one another used to be simple. You either had to do it in person or by phone call. Sometimes, you were unable to reach someone at all. Now, there are so many forms of communication that it is low-key exhausting. You have to constantly check your missed calls, texts, emails, and social media messages to ensure you’re not missing anything important. It also comes with the tricky decision of how to communicate with the people in your life.

It can be tricky. One time, I needed to reach an old boss about an urgent task, and he wasn’t checking his email or work chat. I had his phone number, but is it appropriate to reach out that way? It was a complicated situation. This happens all the time now. Should we call our parents or text them? Message our friends on social media or text the group chat? Communication has become complex.

Advertisement

9. Always being reachable

MAILAI from pixabay via Canva

With a phone in our pockets at all times, anyone and everyone can contact us whenever they want. We are always on call. Our bosses can ring us with a request long after work hours. A friend can get in touch with us at any minute, leaving us less time to ourselves. Of course, we want to be good employees and friends, but being reachable all the time is low-key exhausting. Sometimes, we need to disconnect.

“Researchers studied what happened when people agreed to block the internet from their smartphones for just two weeks. And turns out, 91% felt better after the break,” NPR reported. "What we found was that people had better mental health, better subjective well-being, and better sustained attention," says Adrian Ward, a psychologist at the University of Texas at Austin, to the outlet. We need a break from our phones. Being reachable at all times is taking its toll on our mental health.

Advertisement

10. Managing an online presence

AzmanL from Getty Images Signature via Canva

So much goes into having an online presence. We often need to maintain a neutral profile for work. By using things like LinkedIn, business professionals can connect. We know that social media isn’t always for work, of course. Social media also needs to be kept tame, as we often use it for work benefits, or at least as an excuse not to get called into the office on Monday. It’s also important not to post too much, or you’ll look like you’re trying too hard. But don’t post too little, or people will think you've disappeared. How do we balance all of this?

The answer is, it takes a lot of time to find balance. People might look too far into your online presence, which is frustrating. This was something we never had to worry about before.

Advertisement

11. Needing a break from screens but needing screens to relax

simonapilollatnf via Canva

We all need a break from screens. We look at them all day. From our work computers to our phones, we are glued to technology. For many of us, it’s also something we need to relax. I know that after a long day, I find comfort in my favorite TV shows or in scrolling online. Realistically, we need the break, but we don't want to be bored without it. How can we balance that?

The truth is, we need to allow ourselves to be bored. It is good for us. We need to embrace being bored and give our minds a rest.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.