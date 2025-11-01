Prioritizing rest and forming a healthy bedtime routine aren't only about general wellness or energy levels. The quality and duration of your sleep actually affect every aspect of your life. As a study published in the Sleep Medicine Reviews explains, a healthy bedtime routine leads to a healthy life, even if the habits that characterize it are simple and unsuspecting.

Many of the things intelligent people do before they go to bed that normal people avoid at all costs are simple but make a big difference. Not only do intelligent people put themselves first to set themselves up for success, but they also create pockets of mindfulness that lead to better rest, well-being, and overall well-being.

Here are 11 things intelligent people do before they go to bed that normal people avoid at all costs

1. They journal

Tourialay Akbari | Shutterstock.com

According to a study published in The Cambridge Handbook of Wisdom, people who regularly make space for reflection are not only more self-aware in their everyday lives, but they’re also categorically more wise and intelligent. Whether it’s journaling before bed or taking a few moments of mindfulness during the day, it’s intelligent people who lean into the discomfort of their own internal dialogue.

They recognize toxic patterns before they sabotage themselves and even build healthier relationships by learning how to characterize their own needs. For the average person, keeping this kind of company with themselves can feel scary, but for intelligent people, it’s a consistent ritual in their everyday lives.

2. They prepare for the next day

Nicoleta Ionescu | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s putting out their clothes for the morning, plugging in their devices, making their lunch for work, or reviewing their to-do list to reduce their anxiety, preparing the night before is one of the things intelligent people do before bed that normal people tend to avoid.

The anxiety and fear that normal people subconsciously avoid by going right to bed or indulging in mindless entertainment from their phones are the same things that intelligent people cope with by preparing early. They don’t try to hide from their stress by procrastinating, ensuring their future self is even more overwhelmed and dysregulated in the morning, they reduce decision fatigue by getting it out of the way early.

3. They shower or take a bath

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

Scientific research shows that warm baths and showers at night can drastically improve sleep quality and duration for the average person, which is why intelligent people always make time for them. Not only does it regulate their internal temperature and unwind their bodies before bed, but it also gives them a moment of mindfulness to prepare their minds to rest.

Even if the average person is running around before bed trying to avoid their stress, using mindless entertainment as a distraction, or procrastinating even the most basic things, like showering, for their future, morning self, their intelligent counterparts set themselves up for success.

4. They visualize their future selves

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock.com

Instead of harboring anxiety about everything that could go wrong at work the next day or during a meeting they’re dreading, intelligent people use visualization techniques before bed. They manifest, even if it’s not a conscious choice, their future selves in a positive light.

Whether it’s preparing for their meetings, visualizing themselves having a great day, or manifesting a good night’s rest, they’re always thinking about how things could go right. Of course, they don’t completely rid themselves of pessimistic thoughts, considering they often see the big picture, but they do often adopt a mindset that sets them up for success.

5. They drink water

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock.com

Instead of another beverage or a soda, drinking water is one of the things intelligent people do before they go to bed that normal people avoid or forget.

Even if they’re pressured or tempted to drink something else, intelligent people know that drinking water and staying hydrated can benefit their sleep, from staying asleep to waking up rested to start the next day.

6. They read

New Africa | Shutterstock.com

Scrolling through social media or indulging in mindless entertainment on your phone before bed can drastically reduce sleep quality, duration, and true rest, according to a study published in PLOS One. However, intelligent people are adamant about their cell phone boundaries, especially before going to bed, and often plug their phone in out of reach or opt for other bedtime rituals, like reading a book, to unwind.

The cognitive act of reading before bed tends to improve sleep quality, but it also has many other social, emotional, and psychological benefits that people often overlook. Even if it’s a challenging read or not necessarily enjoyable, it’s a hobby that truly adds value to people’s lives.

7. They stretch

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

Stretching your body before bed not only improves circulation, flexibility, and muscle tension, but it can also improve mood, mental health, and sleep quality in unexpected ways. Even if it’s a five-minute stretch next to your bed, if you’re opting for this kind of intentional movement over doomscrolling on your phone, it’s probably because you’re more intelligent than the average person.

Of course, intelligent people innately seek out mental stimulation, but that only means they need more respite, mindfulness, and intentional hobbies to unwind when it’s time for bed. Without this kind of movement, their brains never have a cue to turn off or stop falling into the rabbit hole of overthinking.

8. They avoid small talk and texts

Anna Stills | Shutterstock.com

Intelligent people know that they can’t be healthily available for everyone in their lives 24/7. Whether it’s work responsibilities, friends, or family, they need a carved-out section of their day just for them.

For many people, it’s the few moments right before they go to bed. Whether they journal from their bed, take a relaxing shower, stretch their bodies, or turn their phones on “Do Not Disturb,” they’re not afraid to avoid small talk and texts before going to bed.

No matter what happens during the day or what they have on their to-do list, this alone time and intentional solitude is a non-negotiable.

9. They do something for their future self

shurkin_son | Shutterstock.com

Of course, preparing for their day and setting out their clothes is a part of this bedtime ritual, but sometimes the mere act of doing a single thing in their own future selves’ favor is an intelligent person’s bedtime ritual.

They do something for themselves, whether it’s a face mask for a moment of peace to reflect, getting the coffee pot ready for the morning, or calling a loved one, as they’re constantly making time for intentionality and mindfulness.

10. They set their morning alarm strategically

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock.com

Of course, consistently snoozing your alarm in the morning is often associated with worse sleep and energy, at least according to a study published in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology. When you set an alarm too early, consistently snooze it in the morning, or use an overly loud, obnoxious alarm to wake yourself up, you’re starting your day in fight-or-flight mode.

While waking up naturally isn’t always feasible for most people, intelligent people are careful to set their alarms and craft their bedtime routines in the most intentional way possible to promote rest. Even if that means plugging their phone or alarm clock in across the room, investing in a sunrise alarm clock, or going to bed earlier, they’re willing to do all these things that the average person might avoid.

11. They use their physical calendar

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock.com

While the average person may avoid a physical calendar in favor of their phone, intelligent people know that planning with a real calendar in front of them will invariably boost their motivation and productivity, as a study published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology explains.

Whether it’s reviewing their week on Sunday night, writing a to-do list for the next day, or getting acquainted with their responsibilities on a nightly basis, this is one of the things intelligent people do before bed that normal people avoid at all costs to procrastinate and avoid discomfort.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.