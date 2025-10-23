There's not much worse than being in the presence of someone who's acting terribly. Whether they're doing it on purpose doesn't matter. In the moment when tempers flare, it's all too easy to insult them or throw a petty roast in for good measure. And while their feelings may be valid, some insults are so intelligent that people don't even realize they're being roasted.

It might not be fun to hear, but people can't always come in throwing insults whenever they feel like it. From dealing with coworkers to toxic in-laws, there are numerous reasons why people should avoid roasting someone outright. However, if they're still tempted to throw in a shady comment here or there, here are the best go-to insults to use.

Here are 11 insults so intelligent that people don't even realize they're being roasted

1. 'Your confidence is truly inspiring'

The first insult so intelligent that people don't realize they're being roasted is, "Your confidence is truly inspiring." Confidence is an amazing thing to possess. When someone is feeling down about themselves, having a good sense of confidence can be just what they need to weather the inevitable storms. As psychologist Barbara Markway, Ph.D., explained, "Confidence gives you the skills and coping methods to handle setbacks and failure."

That being said, sometimes people can become overly confident, teetering on the edge of stupidity. And while it might be tempting to keep those judgmental comments to oneself, a good way to call them out indirectly is to pretend that their confidence inspires you. Not only will they think they're being complimented, but it'll also maintain the peace while allowing their need to insult their stupidity to come through.

2. 'Wisdom is chasing you, but you're faster'

There's always that one person in someone's inner circle who's just a bit questionable. It isn't necessarily their fault, but every once in a while, they do that one thing that has everyone around them rolling their eyes. And while it's tempting to call them dumb to their face outright, an insult so intelligent that people don't even realize they're being roasted is, "Wisdom is chasing you, but you're faster."

It sounds cheesy, but most people aren't digging too deep into what someone says. Especially if they're already a bit clueless, they aren't truly going to catch onto what someone means, until maybe later at night when they're lying awake in bed. Yet, if someone is in the moment with a friend or family member and they want to low-key roast them, then letting them slyly know how unwise they are is a funny, teasing way to do so.

3. 'It's impossible to underestimate you'

There are different types of insults someone can use to slyly roast someone without them knowing. And while most of these insults are quick-witted, one of the best insults is so intelligent that people don't even realize they're being roasted is, "It's impossible to underestimate you." Some people are so manipulative that approaching them directly isn't an option. No matter how much they try to convince you otherwise.

Yet, rather than letting bygones be bygones, another way someone can express how they feel is to let them know they can't be underestimated. If there's one thing a manipulator is going to do, it's try to gaslight someone. No matter how wrong they are, they'll always convince themselves they're right. This is why they resort to devious tricks to get someone to bend to their will. As licensed clinical psychologist Bill Knaus, Ed.D., explained, "Manipulators twist truth and shift blame to escape detection."

And while it may difficult, there is a way to get the upper hand. By letting a manipulator know that you're on to them, you can both call them out while simultaneously letting them know they aren't as intelligent as they make it seem.

4. 'You've got a great future behind you'

Some things might feel like common-sense decisions, right? Please don't go over the speed limit unless it's an emergency, wait until your career is settled before you have kids, and never keep toxic people around. And while all of these feel like common sense, not everyone operates the same way. From friends being with toxic lovers to family members dropping out of school to become Soundcloud rappers, an insult so intelligent that people don't even realize they're being roasted is, "You've got a great future behind you."

On the surface, this either sounds like a slip of the tongue or another strange way of saying, "Keep going, you're doing great, sweetie." However, for those who are relatively intelligent, they'll instantly catch onto the double meaning. From the way they roll their eyes to the way their tone shifts, a person can instantly tell when someone thinks they're being ridiculous. But, if they really want to take it a step further, saying this phrase is a good start.

5. 'You're doing the best that you can with what you have'

On the outside, this might seem like a loving phrase. When someone is going through a rough time, they want to feel reassured. Even so, some people make dumb decisions and, in some instances, put themselves in a bad predicament. And while it's tempting to rub it in their face and say, "I told you so," an insult so intelligent that people don't even realize they're being roasted is, "You're doing the best that you can with what you have."

Sure, they might be trying to make the most out of a bad situation; however, if they put themselves in that bad situation, it's best to be encouraging while also subtly saying, "You're being an idiot." This is why it's best to use this phrase. According to licensed psychologist Julie J. Exline, Ph.D., "But regardless of the form that encouragement takes, it carries amazing potential — the potential to lift a person's spirits while helping them to stay focused on their goals."

This is perfect, as they'll not only feel better about themselves, but you'll also feel slightly better after subtly calling them out for their bizarre behavior.

6. 'I envy how simple-minded you are'

Another insult so intelligent that people don't even realize they're being roasted is, "I envy how simple-minded you are." In the beginning, it's easy to mistake this as a compliment, as saying you envy someone is like admitting that you're secretly jealous of what they have. However, being viewed as simple-minded isn't as much of a compliment as it may sound. Sure, not being deemed as complicated looks good on paper.

Yet, for those who view someone as irrational or dumb, uttering this phrase is like saying, "You don't really think much, do you?" And while insulting someone isn't the nicest thing out there, it isn't always a bad thing. Whether it's a rude stranger or coworker, being fake nice is one of the best ways to release that anger while trying to maintain the peace. So, if someone's fed up and needs to get their frustrations out of their chest, using this vague phrase is a must.

7. 'I'd agree with you, but then we'd both be wrong'

Okay, so while subtlety is great, sometimes, it's important to amp things up a bit. Depending on what someone says, an insult so intelligent that people don't even realize they're being roasted is, "I'd agree with you, but then we'd both be wrong." If someone is truly clueless and unintelligent, depending on how it's delivered, this insult might fly over their head. So, if someone is truly clueless, this is the perfect time to use this phrase.

As educator Clay Drinko, Ph.D., explained, "According to a survey, 96 percent of people think they are good listeners, yet people only retain about half of what others say." So, while some people may pick up on it after a few seconds of processing it, for those who are so consumed in their feelings, they might not notice until way later on, allowing someone to vent without outright saying, "You're wrong."

8. 'You have the most potential I have ever seen'

When someone wants to be fake nice, they'll find a way to compliment someone and insult them at the same time. And an insult so intelligent that people don't even realize they're being roasted is, "You have the most potential I have ever seen." On the surface, it sounds like someone is being sweet. After all, who doesn't want to hear that they have the potential to be something great, right?

However, what most people don't realize is that there's a huge difference between potential and ability. When someone says the word potential, they're saying a person may or may not be able to accomplish what they set out to do. And when someone says ability, they're basically saying that person can do whatever they push themselves to do. This is why this 'compliment' is a secretly good insult. Without realizing it, a person is being insulted for their recklessness.

9. 'Your tomorrow is someone's yesterday'

Most people make an honest effort to become the best version of themselves. From how hard they work to the effort they put into their self-growth journey, everyone does what they can to thrive. However, there's always that one person who doesn't work as hard, causing them to fall behind. And rather than take accountability, an insult so intelligent that people don't even realize they're being roasted is, "Your tomorrow is someone's yesterday."

In the middle of a conversation, most people might not pick up on this phrase. Consumed by their own thoughts and feelings, it can be difficult to dissect what someone is trying to say, especially since it's a pretty clever phrase.

So, while this person is left scratching their head, the other person can express some of their frustration indirectly. And while some could argue it's a bit petty, according to therapist Steven Stosny, Ph.D., "Stuffing, suppressing, and avoiding emotions are bad for your mental health."

10. 'Bless your heart'

For those born and raised in the South, they already know what this phrase is. Whether they're talking to a stranger or to a coworker, when someone says something ridiculous, an insult so intelligent that people don't even realize they're being roasted, is "Bless your heart." They aren't trying to be condescending, but when someone is testing them left and right, the best thing to do is to keep things classy, with a smidge of sass.

This is why 'bless your heart,' is such a genius phrase. For those not from the South, it truly sounds like a compliment or a 'wish you well' message. However, if someone takes a deeper look, they'll know exactly what someone means when they throw this phrase in their face.

11. 'Well, that means something to someone'

Finally, the last insult, so intelligent that people don't even realize they're being roasted, is, "Well, that means something to someone." When someone utters this phrase, it might sound like they're saying, "This is important." And while they might want it to appear harmless, the truth is that using this phrase is another way of saying, 'that doesn't mean much to me.' Whether it's an argument or a person spreading gossip, strategically using this phrase can stop people from making a fool of themselves while keeping them at peace.

Assuming that the person is agreeing with them, the average unintelligent person isn't thinking that they're secretly being insulted. This might be for the best, as according to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, being disrespected leads to greater aggression than being disliked. So, unless someone is absolutely sure others won't catch onto this witty comment, it's best to leave it on the back burner.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.