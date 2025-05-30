Everyone needs good sleep to thrive during the day. The thought of waking up completely energized the next day is why people have very specific nighttime routines, and there are many things fancy sleep people do before bed that actually work. It may sound like a lot of effort, but spending just a little bit of time on comfort and self-care can make all the difference.

As the Sleep Foundation recommends, "Obtaining healthy sleep is important for both physical and mental health, improving productivity and overall quality of life." Engaging in these practices daily may not feel relaxing, but once it becomes a habit, you'll wonder why you ever did anything differently to begin with.

Here are 11 things fancy sleep people do before bed that actually work

1. Taking an 'everything shower'

An "everything shower" is when a person bathes and takes care of everything all at once — shaving their body, washing their hair, exfoliating, and so on. For fancy sleep people, there's no greater feeling than engaging in self-care, even if it's a ton of work and uses a lot of products.

According to a study from Applied Nursing Research, self-care can be useful for decreasing stress and improving mental health. Before bed, don't be afraid to take an everything shower; it's a great routine and can help you feel more relaxed knowing your entire body is the way you want.

2. Applying skincare right after showering

Right after getting out of the shower, one of the things fancy sleep people do before bed that actually work is put on all their skincare products. While putting on deodorant, fixing their hair, and lathering themselves with lotion is typical for the average person, many people forget their face.

Similar to other areas of the body, the face is another area that should be cleaned every single day. Unfortunately, many forget to since they're too exhausted to throw on a mask or do a gentle cleansing. However, to get a good night's rest, using skincare products is a must.

Professor of psychology Tara Well, PhD explained, "Many skincare products include essential oils and pleasant fragrances that can calm the mind and reduce stress and anxiety. The sensory experience of applying skincare can also promote relaxation and mindfulness. Applying skincare products can be a soothing ritual, contributing to mental well-being and reducing psychological stress."

3. Sleeping on fresh sheets

When they've finished their pre-sleep routine of showering and moisturizing, fancy sleep people make sure they are going to bed on fresh clean sheets. Unfortunately, many people don't wash their sheets as much as they should.

According to the Sleep Foundation, people should be washing their sheets at least once a week. As they explained, on average, people spend 49 to 60 hours on their sheets, and because of that, dirt and build-up are inevitable. But according to research by YouGov RealTime, only 28% of Britons change their sheets that frequently; only 36% of people are likely to change their sheets every two weeks.

That being said, if people want to get into the habit of engaging in good sleep, they might want to start changing their sheets regularly. Not only is it hygienic, but there's no greater feeling than climbing into bed and laying on clean bedding.

4. Putting on their comfiest pajama set

While it might be tempting to throw on an old t-shirt and hop into bed, wearing a good set of pajamas is even better for feeling well-rested. Fancy sleep people have pampered their skin and made their bed all cozy, so the next best thing is to wear the comfiest pajamas, whether it's a pretty nightgown or a satin set.

A study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology found that wearing certain clothing can have an impact on the wearer's psychological health and performance. While it might be tempting to put on a tattered shirt, wearing real pajamas can make a person feel better about themselves and improve their mood, leading to a sound sleep.

5. Keeping their bedroom at a cool temperature

People have different preferences for the temperature they want their bedroom to be while they sleep. Some want it to feel like a tropical island while others prefer to have a fan blasting while warming themselves up under the covers. But it turns out that a cool bedroom is the ideal temperature for sleep.

Okeanis Vaou, a neurologist with a specialty in sleep medicine, explained that the best temperature to sleep in is anywhere from 60-67 degrees Fahrenheit. And while many people tend to take a hot bath before heading off to sleep, this might do the opposite of making them sleepy.

She continued, "A warm bath may wake you up. When you are about to go to bed, you feel cold. That happens because your body cools you down, preparing you for sleep. Your body turns off your internal thermostat to lower the temperature because that's how our bodies prepare for sleep. Our brain wants a cooler temperature when we sleep."

6. Making a nighttime comfort drink

One of the less common things fancy sleep people do before bed that actually work is make themselves a certain comfort drink. Whether it's coffee, warm tea, or even a sleepy girl nighttime mocktail, anything that can relax them will allow for a good rest. With anxious thoughts creeping in at night, they can ground themselves with comfort.

According to a study published in Psychopharmacology, caffeine and milk independently improved mood and reduced anxiety 30-60 minutes post-consumption. But people should be mindful of the caffeine in coffee or tea, as this can keep them awake!

7. Reading a book

Along with a comfort drink and clean sheets, reading a book in bed is great for helping with sleep. Understandably, not everyone is a book person. Staring at a page for an hour isn't always the most appealing option. However, there's no denying the positive impact that reading has on mental health.

According to NAMI California, who cited a 2009 study from the University of Sussex, reading decreases stress by 68%. And considering that stress is one of the main reasons why people struggle to fall asleep, it's no wonder some people are obsessed with reading before bed.

Now, they don't have to read for hours on end to see results. Simply reading for six minutes should do the trick, but ideally, reading for at least an hour would be much more preferable for progression's sake.

8. Journaling

If reading isn't something they enjoy, journaling is one of the things fancy sleep people do before bed that actually work. Filled with prompts, questions, and lined pages, journaling books are meant to help people self-reflect and improve their mental health.

This might not seem necessary since they're likely already feeling okay, but if someone has had a particularly stressful week and has a lot of things to do, it might be good to write everything down.

Research, including a study from the Journal of Experimental Psychology, suggests that journaling before bed can improve the quality of sleep, overall. Journaling not only reduces the amount of time it takes to fall asleep, but reduces worry and brain activity.

9. Wearing an eye mask

Call it old-fashioned, but sometimes, blackout curtains don't just do it. Whether it's because they're too pricey or a person doesn't want light completely cut off in the room, the most surefire way of sleeping in complete darkness is by using an eye mask.

According to researchers from Northwestern University, sleeping with light for even one night can lead to an increase in heart rate and insulin. So, as much as it might feel strange to wear an eye mask, wearing one is much better than not wearing one. If someone truly wants good shut-eye, getting used to that satin mask is a must.

10. Using a sound machine

Whether it's on their phone or an actual device, one of the stranger things fancy sleep people do before bed that actually work is using a sound machine. There are psychological reasons people use sound machines or even a white noise machine while trying to fall asleep, including wanting to avoid negative emotions.

From calming music to the sound of rain, there are plenty of options. Even if it's blaring the television at a low volume or putting on the radio, according to research from Sleep Science, noise pollution tends to have health consequences on our biological systems, as noise can disturb sleep. But by drowning out the noise with something more calming, sleep can improve.

11. Going to bed early

Night owls may prefer to go to bed later, but when life is chaotic and there's barely time to breathe, having that extra hour or two of sleep is necessary. In fact, a study from the European Heart Journal determined that the best time to go to sleep is around 10 p.m.

Of course, going to bed this early isn't for everyone, though additional research says that teenagers, specifically, benefit from an earlier bedtime. Some people may head to bed at 11 p.m. or even after midnight. But there's no denying that people who are really good sleepers make it a priority to go to bed when they are tired.

