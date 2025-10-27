If you're not comfortable in the bed or living space that you're sleeping in, chances are you're putting the 7 to 9 hours of sleep you need every night at risk. Not only does this lack of sleep quality contribute to health concerns and low energy levels, but these poor sleepers also often experience worsened mental health and relationship satisfaction.

Many people's nighttime sleep routines are nonnegotiable, from white noise machines to their favorite comforter, and even a fan. Whether it's pointed directly at your face while you're sleeping or in the corner of the room, it's not uncommon for people to always sleep with a fan, no matter the season. From temperature preferences to a sense of mental restlessness, people who can't sleep without a fan blowing in their face usually have these reasons.

People who can't sleep without a fan blowing in their face usually have these 11 reasons

1. They get warm easily

The body's temperature at night often impacts sleep in powerful ways, from predicting REM cycle sleep patterns to contributing to disruptions throughout the night. When your body temperature isn't regulated to a comfortable level, it's not uncommon to get consistently poor sleep, whether it's a lack of quality or a struggling duration with distractions.

By regulating the airflow in your bedroom, an electric fan can often reduce sweating and help to regulate body temperature. Not only can this help you sleep better, it can help you fall and stay asleep when it's warm.

2. They need white noise

According to a study from Sleep Medicine, white noise often promotes better sleep patterns and restfulness in the average person. So, it's not surprising that people who can't sleep without a fan blowing in their face usually need it for the noise.

While environmental noises like cars outside or city sounds may do the opposite for protecting sleep, white noise machines and the sounds of an oscillating fan can provide noises that counteract those distractions.

3. Their minds are prone to wandering at bedtime

Sometimes, when you go to bed after a long day and feel physically tired, that's when your brain decides to go into overdrive and overthink every small thing from the entire day. People who can't sleep without a fan blowing in their face usually have this reason — the fan provides a bit of solace for their minds to relax, as something to focus on.

Just like background noise for sleeping, having the blurring sound of a fan in their bedroom is part of the reason why they sleep well and relax so quickly when they go to bed.

4. They need constant airflow

Especially for people who live in old homes, small apartments, or super confined spaces, airflow is important. The second they turn off their fan or don't have people coming in and out, it seems like the air is immediately stale and stuffy.

When they go to bed, it's not just the sounds and temperature that they appreciate about having a fan — it's also the improved airflow. Even if it's not necessarily pointed right at their face, they're going to be able to notice a difference in the air quality and comfort of their bedroom before bed.

5. Their partner snores

According to a study from Mayo Clinic Proceedings, people who sleep next to their partners who snore or have sleep apnea could actually sleep more than 60 minutes longer every single night with the elimination of snoring from their spouse. So, even if it's just a distraction or slightly covers up the noise from their partner, a fan blowing on their face could be one of the mediators.

Of course, this is also part of the reason why many partners choose to sleep in different bedrooms or beds every single night. An hour of sleep is not something to play around with, especially if it's making everyone more tired, irritable, and low-energy the next day.

6. It comforts their nervous system

While sleeping and dreaming are both still relatively under-researched and misunderstood, for the most part, experts believe that sleep is a "mental brain reset." From giving space for our brains to process information and grow without distractions to regulating our nervous systems, sleep in itself ensures that we wake up feeling grounded and refreshed, rather than anxious and chaotic inside.

People who can't sleep without a fan blowing in their face usually have these reasons to protect their sleep. If they don't sleep well without a fan or find it difficult to fall asleep, they don't just use it to lull them to sleep at night, but to protect their sleep duration and quality throughout the night for rest.

7. It's an ingrained part of their routine

According to a 2021 study, the more consistent a person's bedtime routine is, the more likely they are to boast high sleep quality and duration. So, if having a fan blowing on their face at night is a solid part of that routine, of course they're going to be passionate about and protective of keeping it in their bedroom.

Even if they have to make compromises with a partner or even switch to a separate bed, for the sake of protecting their impactful sleep, rest, and comfort, they'll do it to keep their fan and routine.

8. It's comforting

Even if they're not necessarily using it for their temperature or the practical white noise it offers, people who can't sleep without a fan blowing in their face may just find it comforting. It's a distraction from not only their internal thoughts and minds, but also any external stimuli that are in their bedroom or home.

When something becomes a routine habit or reminds us of a restful thought, of course we'll cling onto that comfort whenever we can.

9. It soothes their sleep anxiety

Many people who struggle with sleep disorders, insomnia, or falling asleep at night regularly may develop a level of bedtime anxiety. But keeping a fan blowing in their face at night could offer some respite from their racing thoughts and overthinking tendencies.

Whether it's the sound purring in their room or the feeling of the air on their face, it's a nice distraction for the anxiety that may otherwise keep them up or sabotage their sleep schedule over and over again.

10. It's a signal for rest

Experts suggest you shouldn't work from your bed during the day, because it cues the brain for overthinking at night. That's often the same framework for why fans often provide cues for sleep in our bedrooms. When we train our brain to connect two related activities, like our workspace and work schedule, or turning on a fan and going to bed, one starts to signal emotions or feelings for the other.

So, if we're working in our bed, chances are we're going to feel restless and anxious when we try to go to bed in the same spot. When we turn on a fan in our bedroom, it prompts our body and mind to start unwinding for rest. Especially if they don't have another cue for bedtime, it's not surprising that they'd be protective of the fan.

11. It's a signal for others

If they live in a shared home or in a place filled with distractions, chances are having their fan turned on inside their bedroom is a signal for others that they're resting. It's a literal "Do Not Disturb" sign, intended to keep people from distracting and interrupting them when they're sleeping.

Especially if they have an odd schedule or work much different hours from everyone else, it could be a sign that lets people know they're trying to sleep and to be respectful when they're within earshot of the door.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.