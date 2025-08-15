Many smart people who boast higher IQs than the average person are characterized by their intellectual pursuits and academic achievements; however, their daily activities, behaviors, and routines are just as enlightening to their lifestyles as their brain power and cognitive abilities. Many of the things high IQ people do that normal people avoid pretty much every day — from sleeping patterns, to exercise, and even morning routines — support their intellectual abilities, but also set them up to feel better physically, emotionally, and socially.

Being a "smart person" can be defined by a million things depending on the context, but having a high IQ is much more than reading at a high level or boasting professional success. They're adaptable, curious, self-aware, open-minded, and empathetic, according to a study from the Journal of Intelligence — all of which support and influence their profound micro-habits, routines, and daily rituals.

Here are 11 things high IQ people do that normal people avoid pretty much every day

1. They spend intentional time alone

According to a study from the British Journal of Psychology, intelligent people thrive with less social interaction and relationships, not just because they prefer deeper, more meaningful connections, but because it secures their space for solitude amid the chaos of life.

They'd much rather intentionally spend time alone — investing in hobbies, personal passions, and self-reflection — than seek out superficial relationships, small talk, and social interactions that slowly drain their energy.

While the average person may spend time alone every day, they're much less intentional with how they spend their time. Rather than investing in hobbies and reflecting, they may use mindless entertainment as a crutch for suppressing emotions or misguidedly coping with chronic stress, anxiety, and mental health.

2. They seek out feedback

Even though many people yearn for feedback from others, a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggests that even more are afraid to receive and offer it. Constructive criticism and feedback are the keys to personal growth, but without the competency and self-esteem to accept and implement it, it can cause disconnection, frustration, and conflict.

According to a study from the Journal of Clinical Psychology in Medical Settings, the most successful and well-rounded people leverage constructive criticism, feedback, and mentorship in their daily lives — in the workplace and beyond.

So, it's not surprising that leaning into the discomfort and challenge of feedback is one of the things high IQ people do that normal people avoid pretty much every day to protect their shaky self-esteem and self-image.

3. They challenge ideas and question themselves

Asking thoughtful questions and seeking out new ideas are some of the ways high IQ people evolve their own knowledge, connect with others, and even practice their own self-awareness and emotional intelligence.

By leaning into their innately curious mind, they not only challenge themselves to ask questions, seek out support, and learn from others, they open up the door to questioning themselves and recognizing where they can grow.

Challenging ideas and questioning yourself isn't an easy feat — by any means; in fact, it's one of the things high IQ people do that normal people would prefer to avoid pretty much every day. It requires a level of internal comfort and stability that high IQ people cultivate with daily habits and rituals that many normal people struggle with.

4. They journal

According to a study from the Journal of Individual Differences, people with high IQs are generally more curious than the average person, so it's not surprising that they often journal a lot in their daily routines — reflecting on their patterns, keeping track of their plans, and even divulging passing thoughts and problems.

By leveraging writing and journaling, they free their brain up for other tasks — letting go of the stress, anxiety, and inner turmoil that may otherwise linger and make it hard to focus on other tasks for the average person.

For the average person, who uses mindless entertainment and distractions to avoid the discomfort of acknowledging their emotions and self-reflecting — sometimes, without even realizing it — journaling isn't just unfamiliar, it's wildly uncomfortable. They may even feel like they're performing for a reader who doesn't exist, overlooking the kind of self-reflection and growth true expressive writing provides for high IQ people.

5. They ask for help and advice

Many people struggle with asking for help, because they believe that making mistakes or not knowing how to do something makes them less intelligent or capable. They'd prefer to struggle silently and avoid personal growth for the sake of protecting their social perception and image.

However, like a study from Management Science explains, people who regularly ask for help from others are generally perceived to be smarter, more competent, and more confident than their peers who do not. They also tend to boast healthier professional and personal connections — helping other people to feel "needed" when they ask for their expertise.

It's one of the things high IQ people do daily, because they're not afraid to challenge themselves, seek out new opinions and perspectives, and ask for help to benefit their productivity, social relationships, and personal growth.

6. They set boundaries with screen time

Whether it's plugging in their phone away from their bed at night, investing in exercise and intentional hobbies over mindless TV, or simply putting their phone on silent mode during the day, setting boundaries with screen time is one of the things high IQ people do that normal people avoid pretty much every day.

They'd prefer to invest in active hobbies with their free time, rather than distractions that only make them feel more anxious, insecure, and isolated in the long run. Another study from Behavioral Sciences suggests that people who detox from social media and their phones also boast healthier relationships, mental health, and life satisfaction than those who don't.

While people with high IQs may not detox from entertainment, social media, and cell phones completely for a certain period of time, they are intentional with their boundaries and rituals.

7. They debate people

Even though "debates" are often painted as aggressive or confrontational conversations, they can encourage connection, deep conversation, and personal growth in people who know how to navigate them in a healthy way.

Many people who seek mental stimulation from conversations and social interactions tend to boast higher IQs, according to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, so it's not surprising that debates are common amongst the smartest individuals in their personal lives.

Even if it's challenging an idea in a work meeting or talking about worldly events at home with a partner, people with high IQs are driven by curiosity and a yearning for deeper connections, making debates the perfect environment to channel those desires and interests.

8. They intentionally exercise often

Many high IQ people exercise every single day, not just to maximize the physical health benefits of moving their bodies, but to protect their mental health and emotional well-being.

Of course, many normal people also exercise every day, but the difference between them and their high IQ counterparts is the framing of moving their body. Many people who lack self-awareness, intentionality, and self-esteem rely on exercise as a form of distraction or self-punishment, but high IQ individuals view it as a mode of relaxation, intentionality, and self-reward.

They don't punish themselves with unrealistic workout routines, expectations, or pain, but instead listen to their bodies and follow a routine that supports their overall well-being. They may go to the gym or train weights, but they also may simply go for a neighborhood stroll after work or stretch their body before bed.

9. They read often

Many people dislike reading because it requires a kind of stillness, intentionality, and quietness that the average person generally tries to avoid. They use mindless entertainment, constant superficial social interaction, and even work to distract themselves from sitting with their own thoughts or indulging alone time, while high IQ people do exactly the opposite.

Of course, reading also has a number of benefits that high IQ people reap from making it a regular practice — from boosting empathy, to strengthening critical thinking skills, and even improving social and self-awareness.

Whether it's five minutes of reading time a day or a more rigorous routine, reading both cultivates and protects intelligence, self-awareness, and emotional security in high IQ people who integrate the practice into their daily routines.

10. They take breaks regularly

Even though the average person may use overworking themselves as a distraction for alone time or solitude, people with high IQs prioritize rest, relaxation, and taking breaks. Even if it means sitting with their thoughts and acknowledging areas of their life that are sometimes uncomfortable, they put their mental and physical health first by prioritizing rest.

Whether it's going to bed at a consistent time every day or distancing themselves from their phones and the distractions of doomscrolling, taking breaks is one of the things high IQ people do intentionally that normal people avoid pretty much every day.

11. They drink enough water

Even if not drinking enough water is one of the things normal people struggle with without realizing it, they're dealing with the consequences in nearly every aspect of their lives. Dehydration doesn't just negatively impact intelligence, cognitive function, and focus, it can negatively affect mental health — encouraging people to adopt more anxious and depressed tendencies.

That's why drinking enough water is one of the things high IQ people intentionally do that normal people avoid pretty much every day. They may have an energy drink or a coffee if they want one, but they're never swapping out water for less nourishing and healthy options.

