Although "being smart" is an experience that many people appreciate and yearn for, there's more nuance to intelligent people's lives than others realize. From overthinking, to yearning for complexity, and relying on deep connections and relationships to fulfill their social batteries, many smart people's habits are far more challenging and complex to navigate than the average person.

Even when it comes to self-care and relaxation, smart people have their own set of routines to follow, many of which revolve around mental stimulation. There are things normal people find relaxing that smart people can't stand, oftentimes because they revolve around distraction and escapism, rather than the complexity and stimulation normal people crave.

Here are 11 things normal people find relaxing that smart people can't stand

1. Mindless entertainment

Many smart people do appreciate their solitude and spending time alone, according to a study from the British Journal of Psychology. But they tend to fill their time with hobbies, self-care, and healthy habits that differ immensely from their average counterparts.

Rather than distracting themselves from stress and seeking immediate comfort from mindless entertainment and doomscrolling, they boost their mood and de-stress by leaning on active habits — things like working out, socializing with friends, and creative passions.

While mindless entertainment to distract themselves from stress or emotional turmoil may be relaxing in fleeting moments for normal people, intelligent individuals know that active habits and intentionality is the true key to their well-being.

2. Complaining

Even though complaining and venting can bring some people a kind of emotional release in the present moment, research, like one study from the International Journal of Social Psychiatry, argues that it actually promotes poorer mental health in the long run. It's not only time-consuming, but it rewires the brain for negativity and promotes more stress and anxiety in social relationships.

That's why it's one of the things normal people find relaxing that smart people can't stand. Yes, intelligent individuals may occasionally vent or complain, but it's never a consistent activity or one that comes without some kind of action on the back end.

Like another study from Psychological Science suggests, self-discipline is the true marker of success, in addition to intelligence, so when a smart person complains, it's often followed with change that truly relaxes and de-stresses them.

They're never sabotaging the health of their relationships and self-esteem for a moment of instant gratification, because they have the tools and emotional intelligence to regulate, rather than immediately vent.

3. Going out

Crowded parties filled with unhealthy vices and superficial connections are one of the things normal people find relaxing that smart people can't stand. Intelligent people are perfectly happy with having a few friends and a small social circle, according to the study from the British Journal of Psychology, because they invest intentional time into crafting meaningful connections.

They don't find parties, small talk, and going out with strangers to be fulfilling or relaxing, nor do they appreciate the escapism of unhealthy vices that separates them from emotional regulation or self-awareness. Like introvert expert Jenn Granneman argues, the higher your IQ, the more sensitive and socially aware you are, making crowded parties and rooms full of strangers that much more draining to navigate.

4. Doing nothing for hours

Things like "rot days" and "couch time" are generally things normal people find relaxing that smart people can't stand. Of course, taking breaks and prioritizing rest are important for everyone — regardless of their IQ and intelligence — but smart people prefer to fill their solitude and free time with more active habits and hobbies.

Their brains crave stimulation and engagement in ways that can be relaxing as well, even if they're not physically idle or mentally distracted.

5. Rewatching movies and TV shows

According to a study from Social Psychological and Personality Science, people who rewatch movies and TV shows often are yearning for a sense of control in their lives — the predictable plots and endings can give them a sense of calm control.

However, for intelligent people who crave newness and mental stimulation from a curious perspective, it's not surprising that rewatching things is something they can't stand.

While these comfort forms of media can give normal people a chance to relax and lean into healthy nostalgia, they're just boring for smart people who prefer to challenge themselves with newness and excitement, even in their free time.

6. Scrolling on social media

While there are certain healthy ways to leverage distractions — amid intense turmoil or trauma — using doomscrolling and time online as a consistent way to relax and escape regulation can be detrimental to personal mental and physical health.

Like experts from Harvard Health agree, even though doomscrolling may distract people from the stress and chaos in the present moment, it often sparks more fear, anxiety, and emotional turmoil in the long run compared to intentionally mindful practices. That's why it's one of the things normal people find relaxing that smart people can't stand — they need stimulation, but more often than not will rely on active habits, like having conversations or working out, to achieve it.

7. Pop music

While long drives in the car with loud trendy music from the radio may be one of the things normal people find relaxing after a long day at work, smart people prefer more intricate and eccentric things.

For example, research suggests that a smart person's appreciation for classical music is rooted in cognitive focus and intentionality. They leverage the self-reflection and stress relief that's natural when listening to this kind of music. Rather than relaxing by feeding into trendy preferences and groupthink opinions, they unwind with stimulating and authentic preferences, whether that's instrumental and classical options or not.

8. Artificial nature sounds

While studies, like one from Urban Forestry & Urban Greening, argue that nature sounds can be effective for relieving stress in everyday life — especially at nighttime — it's not uncommon for them to be one of the things smart people can't stand.

Smart and intelligent people are prone to overthinking behaviors, so they tend to fixate and unpack things more than the average person. So, while a typical person feels relaxed and mindful in the presence of natural sounds, their more intelligent counterparts are likely overthinking and reading into each and every sound they hear.

9. Following what everyone else is doing

Whether it's making a decision about their personal style or trying to solve a problem at work, giving up control to others and following along — rather than contributing and challenging themselves — are some of the things normal people find relaxing that smart people can't stand.

Like a study from Evolution and Human Behavior argues, the average person is much more likely to go along with what everyone says and adopt a groupthink mentality to avoid having to put themselves out of their comfort zone. However, intelligent people prefer to challenge themselves, stimulate their brains, and go against the norm, as it's relaxing and reassuring for them to know they've put in their two cents.

10. Loud music and visuals

Whether it's listening to music loudly at home, going out to crowded parties, or distracting themselves with multiple technological devices, overstimulation is ironically one of the things normal people find relaxing that smart people can't stand. To distract themselves from emotional turmoil, inner stress, or wandering thoughts, they overload their brain, so it's only able to focus on sensory information, rather than distressing and complex emotions they don't know how to deal with.

However, like a study from Northwestern University suggests, people who are more sensitive to everyday sounds and overstimulation — a trait intelligent people often share — may struggle to welcome this level of overstimulation into their lives. They have the emotional regulation to handle their feelings and stress without distraction, so they don't need to relax by overloading their brains.

11. Superficial books

Mental stimulation and complexity is relaxing for intelligent people, which is why their reading habits tend to feed into their curious habits. Superficial books and obvious plotlines are things normal people find relaxing that smart people can't stand.

They like challenging themselves with new genres, reading into novels without obvious plotlines, and making connections within the hidden meaning in the writing. Even though it might seem chaotic for the average person, it's these desires for complexity, deeper meaning, and challenge that truly relax smart people with high IQs.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.