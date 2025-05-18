5 Small Clues That Reveal You’re Mentally Drained And Desperately Need Rest, According To Health Experts

Humans have found ways to exist in the harshest climates on Earth.

A 2022 study confirmed that our adaptability enables success in the face of adversity, and the drive to survive is strong. Stress is a factor in our success. Yet, stress is a detriment when it collects in unhealthy ways. Some of the first signs of harmful stress will appear in your mind, and these small clues are the first to suggest you're mentally drained and desperately in need of a mental reset.

Here are five small clues that reveal you’re mentally drained and desperately need rest:

1. You start blaming everyone else

When I resort to feeling like a victim and blaming others, I realize my mindset needs a tune-up. I am the creator in my life and sometimes I need a mental and spirit refresh to not feel stuck by the situation around me.

I usually can shift my mindset when, instead of focusing on the things I don't like about the situation, I change my focus to the opportunities for growth.

— Jennifer Hargrave, Divorce Attorney, Hargrave Family Law

2. Mental disarray feels like the norm

When you're not taking good care of your mind, it can feel like your thoughts are in constant disarray, filled with worries or negativity. It's like your mental space is cluttered, making it hard to find moments of peace or enjoyment.

If you're often stuck in the past or worried about the future, it's a sign you need to focus more on nurturing your mental health, clearing out the clutter to make room for more positive and present-minded thinking.

— Clare Waismann, Waismann Method and Domus Retreat Founder

3. Your curiosity has disappeared

One sign you're not taking good care of your mind is when you lack curiosity about almost everything and avoid exploring and learning new things.

— Ruth Schimel, Ph.D., Career & Life Mgt. Consultant, Author

While a lack of curiosity may indicate mental exhaustion, it can also be a temporary state. Strategies like seeking support, practicing relaxation techniques, engaging in enjoyable activities, and re-establishing a sense of purpose can help revitalize curiosity and improve mental well-being.

4. You stop prioritizing self care

You neglect yourself. You put your needs on the back burner, thinking that when you have time, you’ll do those things you know you need to be doing. Other aspects of this include:

Ignoring aspects of one's physical or nutritional well-being that are critical to one's mental health

Ignoring sleep and the quality of sleep

Ignoring the subconscious mind and thought patterns

— Sidhharrth S. Kumaar, Astro Numerologist

5. You waste time doom-scrolling

As more and more people rely on the Internet for all their needs, they spend less time thinking for themselves. The more you rely on influencers and fast-talkers to tell you what to think, the lazier and hazier your mind gets. So think for yourself.

Take breaks from the Internet to slow down your thoughts. Learn to meditate. Pick up a hobby. Engage with real life and the people around you. Use your brain more and absorb information from a wide range of sources.

Most of all, don't fall into the rabbit holes of clickbait. If you must live online, read long articles, and prioritize content on your specific interests, not just the stuff other people think you should be interested in.

I make an exception, of course, for watching cat videos. But when you're done giggling, go do something productive. Like learning about life from living!

— Dr. Gloria Brame, Therapist

The financial stress of late-stage capitalism, the unpredictability of climate crisis-driven natural disasters, political power grabs, and war all the time? It's enough to make you ask if there will even be a future. We feel the overarching challenges of living an existence of baseline survival stress.

However, when we recognize the signifiers of when we need to take care of our minds, we can make the stress of 21st-century living a factor in success and adaptability instead of a detriment to our survival. We already have enough survival challenges beyond our control as it is.

