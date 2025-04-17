When it comes to raising children, most parents share a common goal: to nurture kind, compassionate, and self-sufficient human beings. Unfortunately, no matter what they do to ensure that happens, children are complex and unpredictable humans who may grow up to defy everything they've been taught.

Even when they do their best to mold their kids into grounded, good people, as they grow up, they may notice glaring signs of an entitled adult child, despite their parents' best efforts. Sometimes the behavior can stem from external factors beyond parental control, whether it be peer pressure, mental health struggles, or just the natural process of a child learning limits.

Here are 11 glaring signs of an entitled adult child, despite their parents' best efforts

1. They expect rewards for completing basic tasks

Entitled adults typically want a prize for everything they do that is already expected of them, whether it be a raise every time they show up for work on time or praise for cleaning their room. Even if their parents never rewarded their good behavior with treats and toys, they may grow up with a sense of entitlement, believing that they deserve to be consistently given a reward for doing the bare minimum.

But they fail to realize that real rewards come from the benefits of developing efficient and organized habits that shape you into a well-rounded individual. This is often why parents are encouraged to avoid giving special rewards for behaviors that are simply expected, as they may accidentally create an entitled child down the road.

"Here's our philosophy: cleaning your room or organizing clothes shouldn't come with a price tag. The real reward is experiencing the benefits of an organized space and developing good habits. When everything is in its place, life just works better," experts from Crucial Wealth explained.

"Take teeth brushing, for example. We don't offer monetary rewards or prizes for basic hygiene. Instead, we help our kids understand that taking care of their teeth prevents cavities and painful dentist visits. Plus, having a healthy smile feels great... This approach helps them connect their actions with natural consequences, both good and bad."

2. They constantly say, 'that's not fair'

Entitled people are often quick to declare that the world is an unfair place when something doesn't go quite the way they planned. If their morning coffee is too bitter, the universe is out to get them. If they forgot to wash the clothes they need for work tomorrow, the powers that be hate them.

Even if their parents taught them that not everything will go their way, children who turn into entitled adults conclude that life is just cruel and unfair. Their declarations are usually less about actual fairness of the world and more about not getting their way. In their minds, "fair" might mean "I should always win" or "I should get more because I want more."

3. They talk down to service workers

One of the more glaring signs of an entitled adult child, despite their parents' best efforts, is not being kind to service workers. Entitled adults often have a superiority complex, believing that they are above others who may have lower-paying jobs or less expensive clothing.

They are generally rude to fast food employees, waiters, service workers, or even people working retail, since they believe individuals with these jobs are beneath them or owe them something. Even if their parents always spoke kindly to delivery drivers and waiters, a person with a sense of entitlement uses them as a punching bag when their meal is taking too long or if their soda has too much ice.

Service workers often have less power and authority compared to customers, which can create a situation where customers feel entitled to be rude or demanding. "People that are working those jobs often do not have a lot of power," professor of psychology Melanie Morrison explained. "And so they become easier targets."

Still, this shouldn't be an excuse for entitled people to degrade and belittle the people who are serving them food and personal products, especially when those people work extremely hard to make ends meet and just do their job.

4. They struggle with being told 'no'

Entitled people believe that rules don't apply to them. They can do what they want when they please, and no one should even have the audacity to tell them otherwise. Any boundary or denial results in sulking, tantrums, or guilt-tripping. Even as children, they may have pitched themselves into a fit whenever their parents told them, "Not right now" or "Don't do that."

According to Cleveland Clinic, "As humans, we crave independence and autonomy. We want to be the ones calling the shots and making the rules. Since we were little we've participated in some form or another of the same song and dance — we don't like someone else telling us what to do, so we don't do it or we act out."

The crucial difference between those who are entitled and those who are not is that those who are not often learn that being told "no" is an inevitable part of life, and learn how to deal with it in a healthy manner. Entitled people believe their needs and desires should take precedence over others, so they eliminate the word "no" from their vocabulary.

5. They assume they'll get their way

New job, new house, new clothes — entitled adults won't ask for them. They expect them.

They assume they'll get their way because, at their core, they believe they're more deserving than others. They believe they deserve more rewards, attention, and favorable outcomes, without even putting in the effort to make these things happen for themselves.

Entitled adult children often equate desire with deserving, telling themselves things like, "If I want it, I should have it." They fail to grasp the reality their parents may have always told them since they were little: you can't always get what you want.

6. They rarely say 'thank you'

For entitled people, gratitude is optional. They have to be reminded well beyond their toddler years to say "thank you" to those who do them a generous favor and demonstrate kindness toward them.

Even in the most appropriate situations where a thank you is warranted — such as their waiter bringing them their meal or their employee staying late to do extra work for them — one of the glaring signs of an entitled adult child, despite their parents' best efforts, is thinking they're above basic manners.

"Entitled people are not grateful for what they have in their life. They may not say thank you or show other signs of appreciation for what they have," Arlin Cuncic, author of "The Anxiety Workbook," revealed. "This is because they believe it is their right to have everything, so they don't value anything."

7. They expect special treatment

Entitled people will attempt to cut long lines at coffee shops in the morning and demand to be seated right away at a restaurant, all because they believe they're important enough to deserve priority over everyone else.

While most parents told their kids from a young age to be patient, and taught them a general understanding that we should try to be respectful to others, sometimes, they become adults who believe the exact opposite.

"It's important for children to feel special. They need to have the sense that they can be a princess or superhero. But it is also crucial that they learn, gradually and gently, that sometimes even the most special people have to put their own needs on a back burner," F. Diane Barth, a psychotherapist and psychoanalyst, said.

However, those who grow up with a sense of entitlement that doesn't waver never truly understand why they can't have priority over others all the time.

8. They don't take care of their belongings

Since entitled people often assume they will get everything they want at the snap of their fingers, they don't take good care of their belongings. They may frequently misplace them, leave them in squalor conditions or break them. To them, it's no big deal since they expect new things to be handed to them.

Even if their parents constantly reminded them to pick up their toys and keep their rooms tidy, they never necessarily saw those basic duties as their responsibility. These people tend to view something like the maintenance of their own belongings as someone else's job, and that taking care of them themselves would be beneath them.

9. They constantly interrupt others

As kids, we didn't quite grasp the idea of waiting our turn to speak, sometimes cutting others off or talking over them without realizing it. Our parents likely reminded us to be polite and refrain from jumping into the conversation until the speaker was finished.

However, those who grow up with a sense of entitlement believe they should be the center of the conversation, no matter who is talking. They often dominate the discussion, allowing others little time to speak, and focus it around something they want to talk about.

Because entitled people see themselves as the center of their own universe, they often expect to be the center of everyone else's as well.

10. They disrespect shared spaces

One of the more obvious, glaring signs of an entitled adult child, despite their parents' best efforts, is thinking shared spaces are really only designed for them. They talk loudly in movie theaters, leave a mess behind at cafe tables, and listen to their music without headphones on in public places.

They believe they are more important or valuable than others, leading them to think their needs and desires should take precedence over others they will be sharing a space with. As kids, they may have been told by their parents to be mindful of those around them and to have consideration. But as adults, they do what they want, when they want, even at the inconvenience of others.

11. They blame other people for everything

From an entitled person's perspective, nothing is ever their fault. If they drop a coffee mug by accident, they blame it on an imaginary earthquake. If they forget to submit a project, it is their colleague's fault for not reminding them.

Whatever it may be, an entitled person's mistakes are always someone else's fault and subsequent problem. They often believe they are above any sense of accountability, refusing to acknowledge their role in any negative outcomes. Despite being taught by their parents to take responsibility, entitled people often act as if consequences simply don't apply to them, ensuring that someone else will have to endure them.

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.