From the way they choose to express themselves to the boundaries they set at work and the way they choose to prioritize their time, there are many differences between what baby boomers and younger generations, especially Gen Z, consider admirable. This is to be expected, as experts from Johns Hopkins University note that what people value most consistently changes across generational lines, contributing to an inherent sense of disconnect and tension between people who fall into different age groups. Because of this, there are several things boomers still think are a flex but are honestly just embarrassing now.

From their usage of slang to living by traditional social norms, there’s an inherent disconnect between how baby boomers and their younger counterparts choose to live their lives.

Here are 11 things boomers think are a flex but are just embarrassing now

1. Unpaid internships

While internships might have been the doorway to professional careers and impactful experiences for baby boomers early in their lives, many Gen Zers and young adults today are struggling to make a living keeping up with entry-level requirements and expectations.

From having to work multiple jobs in college to afford housing to being rejected from jobs for being overqualified and sacrificing a livable wage to gain the experience needed to excel, it’s not surprising that an emphasis on unpaid internships and their value has become controversial.

Despite paying off for baby boomers, who often leapt into a career after an unpaid internship or were able to make up for the sacrifice with other forms of financial stability, this kind of work experience is something boomers think is a flex but is just embarrassing now, especially for Gen Zers challenging traditional professional norms.

2. Socks and sandals

According to a survey from YouGov, baby boomers are the most likely to wear socks and sandals, but who’s to say that any form of self-expression or functionality with clothing is inherently “embarrassing"?

Despite being collectively drawn to an ever-changing trend cycle, often characterized by clothing trends that baby boomers sparked, Gen Z has strong thoughts about socks and sandals — labeling them as one of the things baby boomers think are a flex but are just embarrassing now.

3. Writing checks

While writing checks used to be considered a sign of affluence and was one of the primary modes of payment for baby boomers growing up, technological advances and alternative payment modes have almost completely pushed this form of payment out.

Checks are now more inconvenient than anything else. Coupled with cyber-security concerns and the convenience of other payment options like Apple Pay or a physical credit or debit card, it’s not surprising that writing checks has become one of the things boomers think are a flex but are just embarrassing now.

4. Leaving voicemails

Considering nearly a quarter of people aged 18 to 34 refuse to even answer the phone, according to a Uswitch survey, it’s not surprising that many of them are less inclined to also leave voicemails. But given social anxiety struggles and more convenient, less intimate communication options like texting, many people in younger generations prefer to avoid talking on the phone whenever possible — often associating the discomfort they experience with anxiety and embarrassment.

Valuing personal touch and comfort, many baby boomers prefer to talk on the phone, sometimes avoiding text messages completely or leaving a voicemail in response to their calls going unanswered.

While being accessible and willing to talk on the phone may be one of the things boomers think are a flex but are just embarrassing now, it’s true that many in younger generations are struggling with communication strains of their own.

5. Corporate lingo

Corporate lingo often characterized the workplace environments that baby boomers found themselves in early in life, separating more advanced professionals from their peers and sparking a sense of achievement and status when used. However, modern day professionals in younger generations have demonized professional lingo, arguing that using jargon is often misguided when used by people who don't really know what the phrases mean, as well as exclusionary.

Coupled with discourse around changing professional norms and challenges to a traditionalist corporate America, it’s not surprising that this language has become one of the things boomers think are a flex but are just embarrassing now.

6. The ‘bootstrap’ mentality

While baby boomers might have had the luxury of reaping the benefits of their hard work entering adulthood, the “bootstrap mentality” they’ve invested in is no longer a realistic or appealing option for many in younger generations like Gen Z and millennials. Whether due to discrimination of marginalized groups, the tumultuous job market, or new-age obstacles like growing technology, simply “working hard” to succeed is one of the things boomers think are a flex but are just embarrassing now.

Especially for generations like Gen Z that are incredibly intentional and collectively thoughtful about social justice and societal equality, adopting and investing into this bootstrap mentality can feel misguided and impractical, as it ignores the institutional blocks facing communities that have been working hard for decades without stability or social belonging to show for it.

7. Denying their mental illnesses

Baby boomers grew up in a time — both individually and societally — where suppressing emotions and avoiding discussions of mental illness was a sign of strength. However, as generations like Gen Z challenge social stigmas around these conversations, acknowledging and dealing with their own mental illnesses, denying these obstacles completely has become one of the things boomers think are a flex but are just embarrassing now.

Having the self-awareness, intentionality, and emotional intelligence to address and cope with mental illness might be a new-age idea, but it can help people of any age to live happier, more fulfilling lives. By addressing the internalized stigma that many baby boomers struggle with around mental health, as a study published in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry suggests, everyone can be more present and emotionally well-regulated — helping relationships across generational divides flourish.

While this may be a new idea and social norm, lacking emotional intelligence and actively avoiding vulnerability doesn’t make you a stronger person — only an avoidant and detached one.

8. Always competing with others

Whether it’s at work or in personal relationships, baby boomers grew up with a competitive spirit that’s been condemned by many in our modern world. According to experts from Johns Hopkins University, baby boomers truly became “competitors” as a result of their childhood experiences. Considering many were raised in a culture defined by scarcity in post-WWII society, many baby boomers became competitive as a means of survival — ensuring their success with a “hustle and hard work” mentality that often paid off.

However, today, many institutions and workplaces thrive on collaboration rather than competition. Especially for younger generations that have become more intentional about understanding how competition drives insecurity and low self-worth, being competitive simply for the sake of “winning” is now considered embarrassing rather than empowering.

9. Hating technology and internet accessibility

As a generation that grew up almost exclusively on traditional media outlets, pre-dating the ever-evolving world of social media and internet access, baby boomers collectively harbor a shared distrust and skepticism over the state of the digital landscape and technology today.

For younger generations entering adulthood and the workforce for the first time, technology lies at the heart of both their professional lives and their identities. From connecting them socially to sparking important feelings of belonging and even opening up a world of information and experiences, technology is more than just a facet of the modern world, it’s engrained in their sense of self.

Many of the things boomers think are a flex but are just embarrassing now are rooted in generational resentment and tension. As social norms change, younger generations challenge traditional ideas. Growing up in a new technological landscape, it’s inevitable that misunderstandings and a disconnect in values will spark tension.

10. Giving unsolicited advice

While baby boomers certainly have a lifetime of experiences and wisdom to share with their peers and younger generations, giving unsolicited advice is one of the things boomers think are a flex but are just embarrassing now.

Not only can receiving unprompted advice, when you’re simply looking for a safe space to vent, feel dismissive, according to Dr. Kelsey M. Latimer from KML Psychological Services, it tends to spark resentment in even the most casual relationships. While sharing wisdom and being solution-oriented is almost always well-intended from boomers giving unsolicited advice, it can feel uncomfortable for others simply looking for support.

11. Over-working and over-scheduling themselves

As Michael D. Levitt suggests in his book “Baby Boomer Burnout,” that many people in older generations are reaping the consequences of their “hard work” mentality as they approach retirement, finally coming to terms with over-working and over-scheduling themselves for the sake of chasing success.

Especially growing up in a competitive culture where it was “a flex” to be constantly busy and working, it’s not surprising that many are exhausted by their professional lives and routines.

In comparison to younger generations today that tend to value work-life balance and setting boundaries at work, this tendency has become one of the things boomers think are a flex but are just embarrassing now. Outside of the few who were lucky enough to align their work with their identities and passions, it’s not “a flex” to sacrifice your identity and personal time for Corporate America — at least in today’s world.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.