4 Tiny Habits That Separate The Self-Disciplined From Everyone Else, According To Experts

Marathon runners and people who push themselves to physical extremes speak of "hitting the wall." This is when the body and mind struggle to work together, and systems want to fail. A study by Georgia Southern University that focused on elite rowers stressed that understanding the interplay between physiological and psychological factors can help athletes develop more effective strategies for preventing this phenomenon during endurance events.

Advertisement

Athletes push themselves by envisioning the goal. The finish line and the strong sense of achievement that comes with it motivate when the body and mind disagree. From completing the process of a 5-year plan to getting out of bed to face a new day, we need motivation to drive us forward.

Here are four tiny habits that separate the self-disciplined from everyone else, according to experts:

1. They're aware of when they're sliding into negativity

When I become aware I'm sliding into a negative space. I tell myself I can always choose a thought that feels better. Then, I think in general terms on a subject I easily feel confident about, and start talking myself up the emotional scale.

Advertisement

My current favorite way to stay motivated happens when I'm standing in the shower to start my day in a better way. I notice the ease of the flowing water, the streaming abundance of it, and how it will continue to flow as long as I leave the tap open.

I focus on the sensation of the heat, how my body relaxes into it, and how good my body feels in that flow. I use the feeling of satisfaction to keep me present and in a place of appreciation. 10 minutes, and I'm cleansed physically and metaphysically.

— Loulou Palmer, Coach/Mentor

2. They remember and review what they offer the world

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Advertisement

I look at my work over the years, including photos, yearly diaries, interviews I gave, podcasts I led, and films I made. Why?

Because I am unique, my work is unique and worth sharing. It is my responsibility to keep going with my work. And it is as important for you to do the same.

As the old saying goes, "Be yourself, everyone else is already taken." For me, that means offering the world your talents, strengths, and potential. So, get busy remembering to look at what you have offered the world and give us more! It's fun, and you will stay motivated.

— Dr. Barbara Becker Holstein, Positive psychologist, author, and filmmaker

Advertisement

3. They use time as a commodity

Whenever I have difficulty getting motivated, I tell myself the time will continue either way, so I may as well do something with it.

— Miki Anderson, PhD, LCMHC

4. They visualize their ideal life

Dean Drobot / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Cultivating motivation is a personal journey. For me, visualization serves as a powerful catalyst.

By vividly envisioning the life or goal I'm actively pursuing, I immerse myself in its details and ignite a deep desire to turn the vision into reality. This process fuels my motivation and reinforces my determination to achieve what I envisioned.

— Lena Hardy, Career Coach

Advertisement

Motivation can be found as quickly as taking an intentional shower, remembering all you offer the world, applying yourself to use the time, and having a clear vision of the outcome you seek. The process of motivating yourself works for any goal, any time, anywhere. Go, go achieve your day!