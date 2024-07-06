From your morning routine to your level of exercise and the food you eat, making minor changes to your daily life can have a huge positive impact on your mental health.

Here are 13 tiny habits that'll help your mental health if you can't see a therapist:

1. Every morning, write out your challenges and opportunities

Journal through your solutions to get those thoughts out of your head and onto paper.

2. Be curious about your emotions instead of being carried away with them

Creating this distance will nurture your emotional control and prevent you from acting out of a place of anger, anxiety, or sadness.

3. Walk every single day for at least 30 minutes

4. Commit to letting go of worry

Turning away from worry to focus on the real world is a practice that will change your life. Don't waste time worrying about things you cannot change.

5. Lift weights regularly

The physical and cognitive benefits are established and substantial. Do not physically weaken.

6. Forgive yourself

Many of us hold a grudge against who we were. Find a way to understand that what you did was for a good reason at the time. You’re human. Forgive.

7. Be aware of energy drains

Enforce firm boundaries to ensure your energy levels aren’t ‘stolen’ by other people, bad news, bad food, and cheap sources of dopamine.

8. Avoid insulin-spiking food

Staying away from foods that increase insulin, like bread, refined sugar, and pastries, ensures your mood remains stable, and you’re less likely to get into bad thinking habits due to physical imbalance.

9. Be yourself

Don’t allow the need for approval from others to make you weird and uptight. Get into the habit of showing us who you are — warts and all.

10. Spend 5 minutes listing out some things you’re grateful for

Develop a gratitude practice and show appreciation for the meaningful things in your life. Reminding yourself of what you have will lift you, but it also makes you more receptive to receiving more positive things.

Daniel Hoz / Shutterstock

11. If you’re a man, check your testosterone levels

Do whatever you can to raise these as high as possible. This is directly correlated to your mood, energy, and mental health.

12. Never sit still for more than 45 minutes

This is unless you’re sleeping (in which case, you need your 8 hours or so for optimal mental health). Take regular stretching and movement breaks.

13. Develop a closer relationship with breathing

We can hold our breath when fearful, which reinforces mental ill-health. Breathe properly, through the nose, and take 3 slow, long breaths when you get emotional.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.