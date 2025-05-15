Gen Z Workers Who Learn These 8 Truths Early On Outperform 99% Of Their Generation, Says Career Expert

When it comes to succeeding in the workplace, Gen Z workers are trying their best to not only get their foot in the door but also redesign the traditional values of the workplace. From wanting flexible working hours, benefits, and higher pay, Gen Z workers are downright refusing to settle for jobs that don't serve them and help move them forward in their careers.

However, according to a career expert named Grace McCarrick, there are certain truths that Gen Z employees are just going to have to accept, especially if they want to become high performers and eventually get promotions and raises.

1. Your manager isn't paid to fight social justice

McCarrick claimed that Gen Z employees need to understand that their managers and bosses aren't concerned or worried about social justice issues in the workplace. She explained that even if they are deeply invested in these issues in their personal lives, it is simply not their job to make it the number one focus for their team.

Some concepts like diversity and inclusion are too important to ignore, however. According to a study by Handshake, around half of Gen Z workers would consider leaving a job if they perceived a lack of equity, while a McKinsey report found that Gen Z believes workplace diversity is essential for innovation and growth.

While it may not be your manager's job to "fight social justice," it is their job to curate an environment where marginalized people feel safe, seen, and heard.

2. Do not bring up potential benefits during a job interview

"In an interview, you do not bring up remote work, PTO, or flexibility," McCarrick insisted. "You wait for the other person to bring it up, and then you negotiate if you can/have leverage."

The issue with this "truth" is that many Gen Z workers simply refuse to mess around when it comes to their benefits at a potential job. A report from Handshake found that 65% of undergrads wouldn’t accept a job that didn’t include retirement benefits such as a company-administered 401(k), 82% think remote work should be an option, 70% would be more likely to apply to a job with a flexible schedule, and 65% of undergrads wouldn’t apply to a job if the employer’s values didn’t align with theirs.

If you find yourself in a job interview not being able to ask about things like remote work, PTO, or even general flexibility, then unfortunately, that job might not be the one for you. While it's never good to come off as too demanding, it doesn't mean you should just sit there and feel as if you don't have a voice. Instead, ask thoughtful questions once the position and vibe of the company have been laid out by the interviewer.

By doing this, you'll be able to have a productive conversation while also still advocating for things that you deem important in the workplace.

3. The best jobs go to the smart, hungry, and curious

"There's never been a work environment with so much potential for people to design the work life that best fits them," McCarrick continued. She claimed that the best jobs seemingly only go to people who work hard enough and show that they're dedicated. While this may be true, it also shouldn't stop job candidates and potential hires from, again, advocating for their needs.

4. No one cares if you're offended

McCarrick encouraged Gen Z employees to simply "move on" if they feel they've been offended in the workplace. However, this can be a very damaging lesson to teach young adults, especially those fresh out of college. Because they don't have enough work experience, they may think that being offended is just a part of working as an adult.

That's not really the case. If you think you're being treated unfairly by either your boss or co-workers, you should speak up about it. If you allow people to walk all over you in the workplace, it starts to become normal, and abuse in any way, shape, or form should never be tolerated just because someone is signing your paychecks and giving you a job.

5. Don't take off work for silly reasons

McCarrick claimed that the narrative surrounding Gen Z is that they're seen as "weak" and even "lazy." She insisted that you shouldn't be calling off work for things like a runny nose, having the sniffles, or if you're going through mentally rough times, like a bad breakup.

What you choose to do with your PTO and sick time is your business and your business only. If an employer is guilt-tripping you into never taking time off or inquiring about why you weren't in the office, then that's a glaring red flag about the company culture rather than a reflection of you. As long as you're using the appropriate time given by your employer and actively doing your work during the hours that you're supposed to, then you're doing all that you can.

6. Your personal life is not an excuse for refusing to perform

It's unrealistic to assume that people can put aside the issues in their personal lives when they start work. We're all human beings, and once we clock out for the day, we're going home to our regular lives. Things like a death in the family, medical issues, and even mental health problems can, and will, affect your ability to perform a task at your job.

The most important part is making sure that you're communicating with your boss about what's going on. Hopefully, you'll be able to work out a solution that can alleviate some of that pressure. While it's true that work still needs to get done, it's also true that no job should be working you like a machine. Life happens.

7. Take advantage of being tech-savvy

"Older people think Gen Z is naturally savvy at social media and tech," McCarrick pointed out. "Take advantage of this and become really good at some part of this."

According to a study by the Consumer Technology Association, 86% of Gen Z agree that technology is essential to their lives, notably higher than older generations. Considering that Gen Zers are the generation that was raised on tech, they have a natural edge in the workplace. Deciding to intentionally use it is a smart move.

8. People want to help people who help themselves

No one is simply going to hand you a successful career. When it comes to support and mentorship from others, Gen Z employees are going to have to work hard and prove that they're worthy of it. It means being able to take initiative, ask questions, and put in the best effort to learn, grow, and succeed.

