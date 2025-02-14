9 Weird Things To Do To Force A Big Change In Your Life

When most people set out to force a big change in their lives, they often focus on external factors, such as a new job, a new location, new friends, a new romantic prospect, and so on. In reality, changing your life starts with changing how you see everything.

No one will encourage you to burn it all down and start fresh. Not only is that unfeasible and intimidating for most of us, but it’s also rarely the best first step, even when we want our lives to feel dramatically different.

Here are weird things to do to force a big change in your life:

1. Doodle on paper for 10 minutes

I don’t know about you, but I doodle like an overly caffeinated ferret with opposable thumbs when I’m on a call.

There’s a calming action to it, and it helps me process my thoughts. Doodling prompts creative ideation and can jumpstart your mind if you’re yearning for a change.

2. Do the hardest task first thing in the moring

You know what it’s like to do something you’ve been holding off — to finish it and feel that wave of relief. This is a confidence and energy gift, and it doesn’t take much. Identify that hard thing, break it down into smaller steps if you need to, and just do it.

Now you’re in a ‘taking responsibility’ mode that will lift your posture and flood into other areas of life. This is crucial for personal growth, boosting self-esteem, building resilience, and developing a sense of accomplishment.

The effort involved in overcoming challenges activates brain regions associated with reward and positive reinforcement, leading to greater satisfaction and self-efficacy. Brain imaging studies show how the brain responds to effort and reward, revealing the positive reinforcement associated with accomplishing complex tasks.

3. Pet a cat

Most of us spend our days self-conscious and in our heads. Bring your attention to a cute little kitty, pet a puppy, or just notice that group of street pigeons for a change and look at their silly little scrunched-up faces.

Feel the connection between you and another living being, and realize in that moment that you’re connected and capable of love.

4. Write a non-gratitude list

Brainstorm everything you can think of that you don’t like in your life. What’s bothering you the most consistently? Frustration is valuable information.

This list will point you to opportunities. In a new column, list some solutions to these challenges. By writing them down, you’re already making a powerful impact on your life.

Research suggests that writing about negative experiences, when done thoughtfully and focused on self-reflection, can have potential benefits, such as increased self-awareness, emotional processing, and identifying areas for personal growth. However, it's essential to be mindful of potential downsides, such as rumination and increased negativity.

5. Chant

Chant like you just magically transported to your ancestral tribe 8,089 years back. You and your compadres are there, sitting around a fire summoning spirits.

But seriously, humming and singing have been shown to stimulate the vagus nerve, which stills the mind, lowers stress, and makes you generally more fun.

6. Be firm with yourself

While most people are running around being extra nice to themselves because Nathan, the kindly life guru, told them to, you’re flipping the tables. By this, I mean implementing the subtle power of not being weak.

The beauty in this is that this is one of the most loving things you can do for yourself. Stand tall, refuse to cower, and your energy will return in torrents.

Self-discipline or self-regulation is crucial for achieving personal goals, managing stress, and maintaining overall well-being. It allows for consistent behavior and resistance to impulsive decisions. 2023 research showed that individuals with strong self-discipline experience higher life satisfaction and success across various domains.

7. Go on a mini-adventure

Whether in a town or forest, you can drop what you’re doing and head out with a kid’s mindset. You know how fun childhood adventures were.

You were curious, open, and continually exploring. Adopt the same filter-less viewpoint and just have fun for 15 minutes or more.

8. Read five pages of non-fiction

This will simultaneously calm the mind, be more present, and fuel your enthusiasm for life. Reading nonfiction is crucial for building background knowledge, enhancing critical thinking skills, developing vocabulary, and promoting a deeper understanding of the world.

Research from The Journal of Librarianship and Information Science study found that it contributes to cognitive development and academic success. It allows individuals to learn about real-world topics, concepts, and people, often providing a foundation for further learning and informed decision-making.

9. Allow yourself to be lazy

Walking or taking action is often the best antidote to stuckness. But sometimes, the best thing you can do is lie on your bed and stare at the ceiling for thirty minutes. This is a true insight-generating mind hack.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

