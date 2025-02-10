7 Subtle Ways Your Body Tells You A Person's Good For You Way Before Your Brain Does

How your body responds to a relationship is incredibly telling. Long before you intellectually realize if someone is a good or bad presence in your life, your body is well aware and sends signals to let you know.

If you feel tense around someone, for example, your body may be warning you that they are not meant to be in your life. But if you feel an immediate sense of comfort, that's a good sign! Content creator Mari Smith shared in a recent TikTok seven more indications that your body is responding well to a relationship.

Advertisement

Here are 7 subtle ways your body tells you a person is good for your way before your brain does:

1. You have consistent energy levels throughout the day.

Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock

When you're in a healthy and supportive relationship, your energy levels stabilize, indicating good emotional and physical health. You feel energetic in life and engaged in the relationship.

Advertisement

On the other hand, toxic people and relationships have a way of draining your energy. You will likely feel depleted and tired, no matter how much sleep you get. Just being in their presence is exhausting and stress-inducing, even when they don't do anything outright wrong.

2. Your mood is balanced and positive.

A balanced mood is another way to know that your body is responding well to your relationship. Smith said that this shows "emotional stability and contentment." Being around this person makes you happy, and you may feel physical sensations like a sense of lightness.

Conversely, experiencing high highs and low lows is a sign of a tumultuous relationship. Healthy relationships don't feel like a rollercoaster of emotions and constant emotional swings indicate an unhealthy dynamic.

Advertisement

3. You get regular and restful sleep.

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Sleep holds so much importance for your well-being. Consistent quality sleep reduces stress, improves your mood, and leads to better physical health. Luckily, when you’re with the right partner, your sleeping patterns tend to improve. Your mind and body are at ease and you feel calm in their presence, allowing you to get ample rest.

4. You experience positive physical reactions.

Have you ever noticed that when you are around the people you care most about, your muscles feel less tense and your breathing is more relaxed? Positive physical reactions like this indicate that your partner is a good presence in your life. Your body feels safe and comfortable around them.

Advertisement

5. You have a strong immune system.

This may sound surprising, but a strong immune system is also a sign of a healthy and positive relationship — and there's science to back this up. Research has found that love and other positive social interactions actually boost your immune system, making you get sick less frequently and recover more quickly. So, if you notice your sick days have become less frequent, your relationship may be to thank.

6. You find joy and enthusiasm in your daily activities.

Lucky Business | Shutterstock

Advertisement

A healthy relationship has a way of bringing out your inner child, and the excitement and enthusiasm that comes with it. Even the mundane parts of life become exciting and playful with the right partner.

“If you wanna know who you're meant to be around and who you're meant to have in your life, pay attention to who your inner child comes alive around,” trauma healer and spiritual life coach Jala advised. “I’m talking about like giggling, goofy, free inner child energy.” If your joyful side comes out around your partner, that's a great sign!

7. You feel safe and protected.

One of the most important physical signs of a healthy relationship is feeling safe and protected. This indicates trust and security. You feel comfortable showing up as your most authentic self, without fear of judgement and can show weakness and vulnerability without worry.

Advertisement

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.