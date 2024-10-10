Spiritual Mentor Explains What It Means When You Struggle To Speak In Your Dreams

You might be familiar with the suffocating feeling of attempting to speak up in your dream but not getting anything out. This is a fairly common experience, but what exactly does it mean?

A spiritual mentor revealed what it means when you can't speak in your dreams.

Alexi Christine is a content creator who uses her platform to help individuals “break patterns,” “heal their subconscious,” and “manifest their dreams,” as detailed in her TikTok bio. She frequently offers dream interpretations and recently shared what it means when you can’t seem to talk in your dreams.

Advertisement

“When you are having a dream, and you are trying to communicate, and you can’t talk, you can’t scream, nothing is coming out, that is a sign that there’s somewhere in your life where you feel like you are not being heard or you're not able to voice your opinion,” she explained.

Advertisement

The details of this type of dream will look different depending on the individual. Some may try to force the words out and form a strained voice, some may be completely mute, and others may scream or yell but can’t make a sound.

Regardless of the specifics, this dream indicates a lack of appreciation or value for your thoughts, feelings, and ideas. According to Dreambook, these dreams signify a subconscious struggle with self-expression in your waking life.

What else is going on in the dream?

She suggested we pay close attention to the additional context of dreams when struggling to communicate.

“Look at what else is happening in the dream and who else is there, the feelings that are coming up, because all of these things will dictate where in your life that this is actually being symbolized,” Christine said.

Advertisement

Finding that you can’t scream during a frightening dream may indicate a fear of expressing your feelings. You may also dream of finding some object in your mouth, like a string, socks, or even teeth falling out, representing a struggle to make a point.

According to dream expert and therapist Delphi Ellis, this kind of dream signifies a need to address how you manage stress and have confident conversations. She emphasized that anything you neglect during your waking life will find a way to show up in your dreams.

fizkes | Shutterstock

Advertisement

So, are you experiencing a conflict with a partner or loved one struggling to navigate? Perhaps you feel silenced or invalidated by them. Or maybe you fail to speak your mind with a friend or at work.

Consider what you are trying to communicate in the dream.

“Are you trying to share your feelings, are you trying to give an explanation?” Christine asked. “What are the things that you’re trying to explain, and what feelings inside do you get when you’re trying to explain it?”

She clarified not to take the context of your dreams too literally and that sometimes the person you struggle to speak up around in the dream may not have anything to do with what you’re experiencing.

Advertisement

Rather, focus on the context of what you are struggling to speak up about and what emotions come up. Are you trying to stand up for yourself, or are you trying to address something important to you? Do you feel fearful, sad, anxious?

Reflect on where this pattern may manifest in your daily life, and focus on how you can express yourself more freely and confidently. After all, self-expression is crucial to living a meaningful life.

The ability to express yourself promotes personal growth and development, so when you bury your voice, your dreams will alert you to the risk this poses to your overall well-being.

Advertisement

As someone who has experienced these dreams for as long as I can remember, I've recognized a pattern of struggling to voice my thoughts and feelings around others. I'm now committed to navigating different ways to express myself, if not through words, writing, creating art, and practicing mindfulness.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.