26 Simple Ways To Be A Happier Person In 2026

New year, new you. Well, maybe not. You don't need a complete life do-over to feel better. Sometimes the smallest changes make the biggest difference. Being truly happy also doesn't mean waiting around for joy to stumble into your life.

A happier you in 2026 simply means taking the time to realize that you have to create your own happiness. Most of the work of building happier habits in the new year takes place in your mind. Emotions, opinions, belief systems, and other mental habits can support the conditions for happiness or could disempower a person, so a happier you starts with changing your mind.

Here are 26 ways to be a happier person in 2026:

1. Accept your true self

"The journey begins with understanding and acceptance of your true self. Afterward, forgive your true self for having held on to stuff long past its expiration date. Finally, begin a practice of engaging in self-care. Lastly, honor your true self to the best of your abilities with what you have and know now."

— Keya Murthy, hypnotherapist and life coach

2. Get rid of beliefs that don't help you

"To live our true self, we've got to 'clear the slate' of unconscious core beliefs about ourselves that aren't helping us. Clear the fears that hold us back. Then, upload all the good thoughts we want so that we get an inner sense of knowing we are worthy and deserving. That's when you become an unshakable version of yourself."

— Renee Catt, divorce and relationship coach

3. Say no if you're uncomfortable

"Try saying 'no' to a request or invitation when it feels like the response that is in alignment with your true self. When you say 'no' because that is the aligned truth, you are taking care of everyone, including the person making the invitation or request.

It's not in their highest good if your heart isn't in it, plus you can graciously say no by adding the phrase, 'Thank you so much for thinking of me, that means a lot to me, but at this time I need to decline.'"

— Laura Rubinstein, hypnotherapist, mentor, and coach

4. Ask how you are honoring yourself in life

"To feel aligned with your true self, realign your life around your personal values because they are what bring meaning into your life and give you your identity. To do that, take the time to define them by considering what words describe them best and why they’re important to you.

Once clearly defined, identify where in your life you’re not fully honoring them (or even ignoring them) and use them as your inner guide moving forward, especially when making big decisions and goal-setting."

— Heather Moulder, life coach and attorney

5. Focus on living your life

"Forget about comparing yourself to others. Everyone is normal until you get to know them — and the details of their lives. Use your energy on living your life to love, learn, and contribute."

— Karen Kristjanson, life coach and social psychologist

6. Live authentically to your values

"Living true to your authentic self is imperative to a healthy love life with yourself, with others, and just being comfortable in your own skin. You must let go of societal pressures and be who you want to be to create an awareness of what you want and what you need to be happy. Once you have created a vision of what it means to be the real you, think of what you need to do to get there so you can take action and be able to move forward in appreciating your true, authentic self."

— Dr. Stacy Friedman, intimacy coach

7. Let your true self lead

"Your true self resides in the wisdom of your body and not the craziness of your mind. Learn to listen intimately by feeling your body, your breath, your heart. From there … your true self will always emerge."

— Anna Thea, author and intimacy educator

8. Invest in with people who are worthy of you

"Relationships are easy. Sure, they take effort, but they should not take 'work.' Invest your time in relationships that fill your cup and provide joy, and let go of ones that don’t."

— Evan Marc Katz, dating and relationship coach

9. Look for inconsistency in your feelings and actions

"Living a life that aligns with your true self requires intentionality; you must live your life authentically. How you want to be seen by others must be consistent with who you truly are, how you see yourself. When there is an inconsistency between how you see yourself and how you would like others to see you, it will never lead to self-discovery or align with your true self."

— Dr. Tarra Bates-Duford, psychologist and author

10. Find what you need to be authentic

"If you want to live a life that's aligned with your true self, you need three things:

To be true to yourself: That's uncompromising self-honesty and the ability to recognize and clean up self-deception and old wounds

To have your faculties: That's a high degree of mastery of your attention, intention, memory, and imagination

Uncompromising standards of excellence: That's settling for nothing short of your intended results

Anything less is a betrayal of your true self, to one degree or another. There are specific ways to bring these three requirements alive in you, so you own them."

— Lawrence Gold, wellness coach and somatic educator

11. Be consistent

"To live a life that’s consistent with your values, you have to be authentic, which means being honest and being who you truly are. You can bump up your authenticity quotient by saying what you really think (talking the talk) and acting in accordance with what you say (walking the walk). It helps not to go overboard by alienating people with too many hard truths (in other words, try not to be a jerk about it)."

— Judith Tutin, psychologist and certified life coach

12. Listen to your inner voice

"When you hear your authentic inner voice telling you what you are meant to do and how you’d like to be, listen to the 'God' power speaking through you. We often listen to others instead of ourselves. 'To thine own self be true,' is that inner truth that only you know, and when you hear the words, they reverberate within you, calling you to action."

— Dr. Elaine Schneider. licensed speech-language pathologist

13. Make sure you're 'walking the talk'

"Here are some concise definitions of 'integrity' that you won't find in the dictionary that capture the essence of what the word means, the simplest of which is 'walking the talk.' A couple of others are 'practicing what you preach,' and 'putting your money where your mouth is.' A slightly more elaborate definition of integrity is, 'the integration and alignment of your thoughts, feelings, words, and actions.'"

— Linda & Charlie Bloom, marriage and family therapists and counselors

14. Plan for your future

"If you’re spiritual, making a difference is key; if you’re emotional, joyously connecting with others is crucial; if you’re all about financial success, then you must learn to radically increase earnings, and if you’re about safety, then you need to learn to plan for a better future, now!"

— Susan Allan, marriage counselor and the founder of The Marriage Forum

15. Unleash your inner warrior

"Living a life in alignment with your true self is all about getting quiet and listening to your inner voice, what I call your inner warrior. I encourage clients to set moments in their everyday lives where this quiet is possible: morning intention, daily movement, and nightly gratitude.

I establish structure in my and my family's day to quiet the busyness to protect our inner selves and live a life that's in alignment with our values. This is what living a life you love is all about."

— Susie Pettit, life and cognitive coach

16. Understand what you actually want in life

"To live a life that’s aligned with your true self, then, my dear, you must know who you are and what you want. While this can sound both challenging and a little flip, awareness is powerful, too. One of the easiest ways to do this is to take pen to paper and ask yourself a series of questions or journal prompts!"

— Debra Smouse, life coach and writer

17. Figure out what your passions are

"Aligning your life with your true self requires a lucid understanding of your unique self-blueprint, which makes focused direction possible in this age of abounding options & constant change.

In order to have a clear cognizance of your unique self, it is imperative to identify things such as what activities energize you, what your gifts are, and what things you are passionate about. The awareness about those aspects will enable you to make a better decision to maximize your unique self-blueprint, and intentionally move away from activities that yield little fulfillment and impact."

— Ellen Patricia, family coach and life counselor

18. Maintain your integrity

"Being in integrity with your values allows you to be confident about who you are in the face of so many demands from the world around you to be who they want you to be."

— Foojan Zeine, marriage and family therapist

19. Do what makes you feel happiest

"Living a truly authentic life starts with picking up just one passion and feeding it by committing to doing it regularly. If you don't know what passion to pursue, I recommend going to a bookstore or a library and looking in the non-fiction section. See what areas and topics you are drawn to, and that's a good guide as to where your passions can be discovered."

— Madame Pamita, psychic medium and tarot reader

20. Determine your life's true purpose

"Discover your true life's purpose. It’s a free ticket to the freedom and bliss that spontaneously emerge when you live as your authentic self 24/7.”

— Doris Helge, certified leadership and executive coach

21. Follow your words with actions

"To live a life aligned with your true self, make 'DWYSYWD' your mantra: 'Do What You Say You Will Do.'"

— Keith Dent, relationship coach and counselor

22. Know that you're in control of yourself

Think about how you want to be in the world. Know that you are the authority of you, so you get to decide your own core value system. If you act in a way that matches your core value system and how you want to be in the world, then you are living in alignment with your true self."

— Jacqueline Cohen, licensed counselor and therapist

23. Take the time for deep reflection

"Living a life aligned with your true self first requires some deep reflection on the question: 'Who am I?' Ask yourself over and over, jotting down your response in your journal. As you peel back the layers of your identity, ego, and 'small' self, you will arrive at your true nature: you are a spiritual being having a human experience! Now you are aligned!"

— Ruth Dow Rogers, life coach

24. Embrace your quirks

"We are all unique individuals with a one-of-a-kind gift. Dare to be your own person and dare to show what you can do with your unique gift. You’ll be surprised by what amazing things you can do when you do not conform to the norm."

— Esther Bilbao, mentor to women and a relationship coach

25. Honor the highest good in yourself

"Saying no to anything that doesn't match your superpower, your aligned choices that honor your highest good, and the experiences that bring out the best in you are the three keys to honoring your true self." — Dr. Dar Hawks is a life coach.

26. Get in touch with who you really are

"If you are unsure of what your true self is, find out what your personal horoscope says about you as well as your Enneagram personality type. You’ll get clarification and only stick with what you truly are passionate about and weed out anything else that you are not."

— Miriam Slozberg, writer and astrologer

Studies demonstrate that authenticity has positive implications for individual well-being and engagement, providing an important path to building a healthier, more fulfilling life. Remember that becoming more authentic is an ongoing process, and not a destination. Each small step you take toward living more honestly brings you closer to the person you were always meant to be.

Merethe Najjar is a professional writer, editor, and award-winning fiction author. Her articles have been featured in The Aviator Magazine, Infinite Press, Yahoo, BRIDES, and more.