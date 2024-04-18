8 Signs You're Finally Honoring Your Life's Purpose

Discover what is most important to you and how you protect your priorities.
By Polly Wirum
It can be a struggle to live an authentic life and not become a chameleon, blending with another person’s journey. We might feel like we're just going through the motions of life and not fully connecting, so we might stay in a situation even though it is unhealthy.
I've been there. I had been feeling a shift in my business life for a while. So, I updated my website to remove some services. Yet, I still felt in my bones something else needed to be altered. But what changes would honor my life's purpose?
Here are 8 signs you are honoring your life purpose
1. You are aware of your boundaries and people respect them
If you struggle with boundaries, explore your values and limits. Discover what is most important to you and how you protect your priorities.
2. You are inspired by life. You see different possibilities in various areas of your life
If you are not inspired by life try exploring classes and experiences until you find something that piques your curiosity.
3. You follow your gut instinct
If you haven’t learned to trust your gut, take a psychic development class.
4. You experience peace and joy in your daily life
If you are not connecting with peace or joy, reach out to a therapist or spiritual teacher to help you revamp your life.
5. You can let go of difficult situations
If you find yourself holding onto the past and allowing it to affect you, seek professional help to live your best life.
6. You feel empowered
If you never have feelings of self-empowerment, find a professional to help you connect with your sense of self.
7. You experience synchronicity
If you don’t experience synchronicity, start looking for the magic in life. Read books about angels and other high-vibe occurrences.
8. Your courage outweighs your fear when making life decisions
Therapy, coaching, and spiritual mentorship are all good resources for increasing your courage.
Back to square one, but better
Signing up for an advanced coaching program was a major commitment of three evenings a week for twelve weeks. I quickly determined what I offer as a coach is not aligned with the traditional coaching model.
After attending the coaching classes for two weeks, I decided to drop out. This might look like I was back at square one and still deciding what I wanted to offer my clients but the opposite was true. The class gave me clarity on how I best connect with my clients. I no longer offer life coaching. Instead, I invite people to work with me as their high-vibrational life and spiritual mentor.
Our time together always focuses on a high vibrational mindset. Every session is unique and offers a connection to high vibrations, physical messages, and spiritual teaching. For me, this is an authentic expression of my life's purpose, and had I followed anyone else's model, it would not have been.
The journey of honing my strengths and offerings has not been a straight line. Every time I tried something new and then had to choose again, I honored my life purpose. It was a great reminder our path offers many opportunities to design a life that is evolving and helping us move deeper into our life purpose.
Wherever you are today, do something that helps you feel connected to your life purpose.
Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach and psychic. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through psychic readings, astrological readings, and intuitive life coaching. She offers guided meditation and, in some cases, guided exploration of past lives.
