It would be understandable to think that if you were among the smartest kids around, your parents or teachers would have made that clear from the start. That clearly doesn't always happen, though, as many teachers and parents alike have their own expectations of what being "gifted" looks like and how a truly gifted child will behave.

If you are truly gifted but no one ever told you, there's a good chance you feel out of place all the time because your genuine nature and abilities may have been mistaken for something else. With few friends who shared your interests or who could keep up with your mind's natural way of thinking, you may have gone through life thinking of yourself as awkward or weird instead of seeing just how powerful that beautiful brain of yours was all along.

Here are 10 signs you're truly gifted but no one ever told you, so you feel out of place all the time

1. You get bored easily with shallow or repetitive things

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Being truly gifted sounds good on paper. Always ahead of everyone else, one sign of a gifted person that nobody talks much about is how bored you get. Whether it's at work or at school, if you're gifted, you probably grow bored with shallow or repetitive things.

Yearning for excitement, it can feel stifling to feel stuck in a never-ending loop. This is why gifted people must try something new. Not just for their sanity, but as North Range Behavioral Health explained, "Exploring new activities, skills, and ideas is essential to nurturing curiosity, joy, growth, and purpose — at all ages and stages of our lives."

So, even if it's nerve-wracking, gifted people should put themselves out there. It won't just help them feel good, but it will also make them feel a little less out of place.

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2. You feel misunderstood

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Intelligence may be great for scoring A's across the board, but it isn't good for connection. For many people who are gifted, it's easy to feel alone in this world. Never finding someone to fully connect with, most gifted people only end up making one or two friends if they're lucky.

Those who are unique crave something deeper. Hating how surface-level people can be, it's no wonder they feel out of place. High-IQ people are likely to be open-minded, and in a world that's only becoming less tolerant, finding a place to belong isn't as easy as everyone makes it look.

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3. You're highly self-aware

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Self-awareness is incredibly important when it comes to both personal growth and developing emotional intimacy with others. It's unfortunate, but some people walk around with no clue about their own behaviors. Highly self-aware and intensely empathetic, gifted people may feel like the odd ones out, but this doesn't mean they're losing.

As Professor Stephen Joseph, Ph.D., said, "People able to grow and develop are more creative in their approach to life and its obstacles." Finding joy in the process, gifted people are among the wisest individuals you'll ever meet.

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4. It's easy for you to connect ideas from completely different areas

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It's tough, but not everyone is as quick-witted as gifted people are. With their mind working much faster than the average person, it's no surprise that they connect ideas or concepts in the drop of a hat. Whether it's math and science or literature and history, their ability to connect only helps fuel their intelligence.

However, while this sounds good on the surface, a fast-paced mind often makes people the odd ones out. From struggling to help others to being unable to discuss their likes and interests, gifted people are disappointed more often than not.

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5. You prefer depth over small talk

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Human beings are designed to connect. Known to be social creatures, it's no secret that we all want to meet someone who speaks to our souls. As the American Psychological Association noted, "The desire to belong is a fundamental part of human nature."

That being said, how we fulfill this desire ranges from person to person. While some can achieve this through small talk or gossip, those who are gifted crave depth over small talk. Yearning for intellectual debate and stimulation, they feel out of place as most people can't meet them halfway there.

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6. You see multiple sides of an argument easily

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When someone is upset, it can be hard to see the other person's perspective. Gifted people, however, are often able to see multiple sides to most arguments. Being able to take a step back and detach from your emotions, you are likely known as a go-to therapist for your friends and co-workers.

Keeping it neutral and fair, your calm-collected nature can sometimes make you feel out of place in the sea of explosive emotions. Luckily, in this case, it works in your favor as you're better able to navigate tougher situations with ease.

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7. You feel older than your peers mentally

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While your peers may still be engaged in the same old things as when you were all younger, you may now see those activities as exhausting. Bored and seeking a fresher connection, it may not always be easy for you to maintain your friendships.

Tired and frustrated with their stagnation, you may also find yourself isolated. This isn't great, as the American Psychological Association said, loneliness is linked with depression, poor sleep, and cognitive decline.

This is why it's important to set boundaries and be honest in the relationships you do have. They may not hit the same, but this doesn't mean they aren't worthwhile. While it may take them longer to grow, eventually, they'll grow with you.

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8. You need a lot of alone time to reset

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Not everyone is a social butterfly. While extroverted people become energized by hanging out with other people, those who are gifted tend to be more introverted. Feeling drained throughout their day-to-day life, a sign you're gifted but feel out of place, is that you need a lot of alone time to rest.

Friends and family may not understand you. Rolling their eyes, social butterflies don't understand the need for alone time to reset. Finding joy in connecting with others, they may urge gifted people to tag along. Yet, while socialization is important, it's more important for gifted people to take time for themselves. Otherwise, they may feel overwhelmed.

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9. Your workspace is a bit (or a lot) messy

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On the surface, having a messy workplace sounds like a bad habit. Feeling guilty for the papers and pencils thrown carelessly on your desk, it's easy to brush them off as a bad habit that you need to break. And while messiness is a bad habit for some people, it's deeply ingrained in others.

If you're truly gifted, messiness helps inspire your creativity. A messy desk fuels you to put your best ideas forward, giving you the boost you need to be your best self. So, don't feel bad if your work desk is messy. As long as the rest of your house is relatively clean, messiness works with gifted people, even if it makes them feel slightly out of place.

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10. You can be a little reckless sometimes

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Finally, the last sign you're gifted is if you feel a bit reckless sometimes. Are you logical to a fault? Yes, however, this doesn't mean you always follow the rules. Since most gifted people are highly intelligent, it's easy for them to grow bored with daily life. Craving excitement, you may have a habit of engaging in recklessness.

From speeding to doing extreme sports, you are always finding ways to stimulate your mind. And while recklessness may be a bad habit you try to avoid at all costs, when boredom hits, don't be surprised if you do something completely out of character.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.