Consciousness, emotional regulation, intelligence, and intuition are all inherently linked in our human lives, according to a study from Global Advances in Integrative Medicine and Health. But that doesn’t mean that everyone taps into their collective power. Especially in our current society that fuels conformity, ease, comfort, and convenience, so many people live on autopilot, missing out on the spiritual power of intuitive gifts.

However, people who are spiritually gifted usually have certain abilities normal people don’t have. From leading with self-trust in decisions to experiencing vivid dreams with divine guidance, their power doesn’t come from “hustling” or chasing success, but living presently and consciously in their humanity and lives.

People who are spiritually gifted usually have 11 abilities normal people don’t have

1. They sense people’s energy easily

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

People who are regulated and grounded tend to have social awareness that allows them to read a room. They’re present in social interactions, regulated enough to notice others, and bolster a kind of observant attitude that comes from unshakable self-security.

However, spiritually gifted people have an added layer of intuition and spiritual power that offers them space to read people’s energy, not just by their body language and language, but by their presence.

From sensing someone’s battling emotional turmoil to uncovering divine messages sent about what a person is supposed to mean in their lives, they’re always operating on two different levels: the practical one, rooted in humanity and social interactions, and the spiritual one, defined by messages and the Universe’s energy.

Advertisement

2. They’re energized by idleness

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

As a study from Scientific Reports explains, for sensitive people, crowded spaces and too much sensory information can quickly overstimulate and overwhelm them. That’s why they often have a preference for intimate conversations and alone time. They’re idle and calm enough to allow their inner intuitive nature and sensitivity to rise to the surface.

While people seeking constant stimulation and distractions today may make every excuse to avoid spending time alone or in quiet spaces, these special, spiritual people crave and make meaning out of their idleness.

Advertisement

3. They have vivid dreams

Andrey_Popov | Shutterstock

According to a study from Brain Sciences, people who engage in mindfulness practices like meditation often have more vivid, intense dreams than the average person. They’re highly self-aware, sometimes more than they even realize, which often shapes their dreams and the bridge between them to their subconscious minds.

With this high level of inner awareness, they often find themselves seeking meaning and finding messages in their dreams that affect their subconscious minds, whether they have the words to verbalize them or not. They’re spiritually gifted through self-awareness during waking hours, but they also have these unique, dreamy abilities normal people don’t have.

Advertisement

4. They leverage intuition to help people

Bricolage | Shutterstock

While the average person sabotages their empathy by leaning on intuition and gut instincts over practical decision-making, as a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology explains, people with spiritual gifts have another level of awareness and instinct.

They notice when people need help, see their goodness, and give grace, even when it’s not always easy and convenient. Even if the average person needs solid logic to make their decisions, these people follow hunches and instincts that usually lead them to beautiful connections and grounded routines.

Advertisement

5. They overlook status to find meaning

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Our society today is so focused on the distractions of status and prestige that many people miss out on the small joys of life. From building meaningful relationships to finding purpose in helping strangers, these are the situations and experiences that spiritually gifted people always have in the front of their minds.

Leading with empathy, kindness, grace, and intuition, spiritually gifted people know how to overlook status to make room for true meaning. Whether it’s an innate part of their spiritual guidance or an incredibly deep relationship with people and the world around them, they often have incredibly different priorities than the average person.

Advertisement

6. They take on other people’s feelings as their own

Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock

Radical empathy can sometimes self-sabotage a person’s general mood. If they’re taking on negative energy from others and putting effort into relationships and social interactions with people who don’t deserve it, they can become drained.

However, spiritually gifted people have the ability to take on other people’s feelings and put themselves in another person’s shoes while protecting themselves. They understand people, but also understand who’s deserving of their care, and who’s taking advantage.

While it might seem like a small part of a person’s identity, the more empathetic a person is and the more space they make for small acts of kindness in their lives, the happier they tend to be. It’s these small moments of love and connection, even with strangers, that add value and meaning to life.

Advertisement

7. They trust their gut

DukiPh | Shutterstock

While logical thinking and deliberate critical thought are often rewarded and glamorized in our culture, people who are spiritually gifted usually have the ability to listen to and act on their gut instincts successfully. Whether it’s noticing someone’s energy or getting a bad feeling about something, their gut instincts reflect their inner trust and divine guidance.

They’ve fed into their inner trust so thoughtfully that their gut instincts truly represent their best interests. Their mind and body connection is so strong that they feel entirely empowered listening to their bodies, instead of just the “logical” parts of their brains.

Advertisement

8. They can acknowledge intense emotions

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

With the self-trust and emotional safety to appreciate their own company and instincts, it’s not surprising that spiritually gifted people can also acknowledge intense emotions. Rather than running from or suppressing them, as many dysregulated people today do, they sit with their feelings, accept them, and act when they need to.

While running from complex emotions can offer a fleeting sense of comfort, in the long run, they only amplify the stress, internal chaos, and anxiety of the original complex feeling. These unique, gifted people don’t just see the big picture when making decisions, but they play the long game for their own well-being.

Advertisement

9. They experience messages from the Universe

Tatyana Soares | Shutterstock

Whether it’s synchronicities like an angel number on a receipt, internal gut instincts, or a sign from the Universe in the form of a coincidence, people who are spiritually gifted are open enough to experience messages from the world around them.

While our modern culture may be divided on its “practical” meanings and evidence, people who accept synchronicities in their daily lives tend to have a greater sense of well-being, according to a study from Frontiers in Psychology. So, even if you’re skeptical, the ability to notice and act on these “coincidences” may be more powerful than you give them credit for.

Advertisement

10. They magnetically attract aligned people

Rido | Shutterstock

People with spiritual gifts have an internal sense of safety, openness, and alignment that the average person misses out on. Not only does this inner foundation create space for honesty, trust, and intuition, but it’s magnetic in calling aligned people and opportunities into their lives.

The energy they put out into the world is so unique, authentic, and thoughtful that it truly attracts everything they desire into their lives.

Advertisement

11. They’re naturally called toward healing

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

For spiritually gifted people who already operate from a higher realm of consciousness, empathy, and love, healing doesn’t feel like something to strive toward or “hustle” alongside. Instead, it’s a feeling they chase after as second nature. It’s a safe, soft calling they can’t ignore.

Whether that’s accepting the art of forgiveness or simply cultivating self-love in their daily routine, feeling better and living more thoughtfully is their calling.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.