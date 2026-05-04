Many people believe "spiritual gifts" are supernatural, but most of the time they're actually rooted in the untapped parts of basic human traits like consciousness or intuition.

It's people with the most trust in themselves or mindfulness in their daily lives who can tap into these special abilities, while others bulldoze right over them with distractions, stimulation, and avoidance. You may be that person already, or you might notice spiritually gifted people in your life almost always saying odd phrases no one else really uses as a sign of their internal talents.

Advertisement

Spiritually gifted people almost always say 11 odd phrases no one else really uses

1. 'I don't have the words to explain'

Dmytro Zinkevych | Shutterstock

The average people seeking attention and respect, even in the workplace, rely on behaviors like over-explaining their decisions and overcomplicating their language to seem "smarter" or "more important." However, what separates a truly gifted and intuitive person from their overconfident peers is their trust in gut feelings over logic.

Advertisement

As a study from Psychological Science explains, intuitive people with an innate trust in these feelings often have quicker, more accurate decision-making skills than someone reliant on analytical thinking. They don't need to overcomplicate or explain themselves to feel self-assured, which is why they almost always rely on phrases like "I don't have the words to explain" more than the average person.

2. 'I'd rather be alone'

Mindfulness and solitude have the power to truly boost our physical and mental well-being, but only if we approach them with a positive, grounded attitude. Those who feel more isolated and lonely when they're spending time alone are operating from a place of anxiety and avoidance, running from the discomfort of their own thoughts without distractions or stimulation.

Compared to the vast majority of people who are afraid of stillness and sitting with their own thoughts, as licensed psychologist Michele Leno explains, because they prefer constant comfort, these spiritually gifted people feel most grounded and secure when they're alone. Even when there are fun social plans in the distance or other options to entertain themselves with noise, it's spiritually gifted people who carve out their alone time with phrases like "I'd rather be alone."

Advertisement

3. 'I had a dream just like this'

While some people have déjà vu rooted in their dreams during waking hours, spiritually gifted people, who make a lot of space for mindfulness in their routines, may experience this overlap more often. Their dreams are incredibly vivid because of their appreciation for introspection and stillness, so they often remember key themes and experiences even after they've woken up.

From noticing a conversation feels eerily familiar with a stranger to getting a gut instinct that something's going to happen while experiencing déjà vu, these dreams often become a playbook for a spiritual person to guide them through life. They sometimes may even "predict" the future with a phrase like "I had a dream just like this" in ways that an average person can't understand.

4. 'They deserve your forgiveness'

We get so easily caught up in cutting people off in the name of "protecting our peace" that we often miss out on all the benefits of grace and forgiveness. Intuitive people see through their own insecurities and biases, into the nature of people and all of their intentions. They can simply tell when someone is a good person, even if everyone else defines them by their worst mistake or day.

Advertisement

Yes, your boundaries and peace are important, but the spiritual gifts of intuitive people allow them to also see the joy, meaning, and goodness in other people amid hardship and conflict. They may not have a well-thought-out, overly logical explanation for why they grant grace or whom they choose to forgive. Still, their higher internal purpose and intuition guide them in making meaningful connections and in dealing with hardship through their own lens.

5. 'Your pain is my pain'

Sanja Miljevic | Shutterstock

While vulnerability can often be our greatest strength, as psychiatrist Judith Orloff explains, for empaths and intuitives, figuring out how to leverage it thoughtfully is necessary to protect their energy. When other people are hurting or struggling, dealing with big emotions, they tend to lean in and absorb some of that energy themselves.

Advertisement

They lead with the mentality that "your pain is my pain," even if it drains them slightly. But that's where the meaning in their lives comes from. They leverage their spiritual gifts to make sense of other people's hurt for them, even if it means taking on some for themselves.

6. 'The Universe is telling me something'

Whether it's angel numbers like "1111" popping up on receipts and clocks regularly or noticing small natural signs from the Earth, spiritually gifted people tend to exist on a higher vibrational energy that allows them to notice "coincidences" and synchronicities others miss.

While phrases like "the Universe is telling me something" may be judged as odd in our practical culture, a study from Frontiers in Psychology suggests that people in tune with synchronicities in their lives actually experience a greater sense of well-being.

Advertisement

7. 'I need to help them'

Many spiritually inclined, gifted people feel a natural call toward healing in their lives. They exist on a higher frequency and have the intuition to read the energy of the people around them, so when someone's clearly struggling, they feel a personal desire to heal.

Whether that's talking to someone experiencing homelessness in public or a friend who's been cut off by everyone else in their lives, these people go against the grain to share their intuition and healing energy with everyone. It might be easier or "more comfortable" for the average person to turn a blind eye for the sake of their own ease, but these special people take a different approach.

8. 'I'm saying what I feel'

As a study from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania suggests, our language and word choice often affect how we're perceived in the world. The average person, worried about self-image, status, or attention from others, may shift their language or words to account for those things, changing how they're perceived.

Advertisement

However, a spiritually gifted person has a unique heart-mind connection. They say what they feel and honestly share their emotions, even if it doesn't necessarily connect with the people around them. They're less worried about how others perceive them and more interested in sharing their "truth," regardless of what that might be.

9. 'I knew this would happen'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

We often hear phrases like "I knew this would happen" from the average person when they're trying to avoid accountability or cover their tracks, but in a conversation with a spiritually special person, it's actually a sign of their intuition. They're not using this language to blame anyone or try to seem smarter than they really are. It's a sign of their greater sense of "knowingness."

Advertisement

They sense things before they happen. They rely on spiritual nudges and gut instincts to guide them through the world. They may even resort to spiritual practices like meditation to understand the future before it happens.

10. 'I'm calling in good vibes'

When you hear someone "calling in" a feeling or experience, they're probably not picking up their phone. They're energetically opening themselves up to something and manifesting an outcome that the average person would try to force or "hustle" toward.

Advertisement

Spiritually gifted people are naturally drawn toward manifestation practices because they're already cognizant of their internal energy. They understand the basic principles of manifesting, like needing to be "open" to things to seek them out, and that your magnetic energy can attract the things you dream about.

So, if you hear this phrase from someone, chances are they're tapped into a higher vibration and energetic frequency that allows them to live exactly the life they want without much harsh effort.

11. 'Everything will happen as it's supposed to'

The self-trust that intuitive people need to have to follow and acknowledge their gut instincts is the same kind they often have in life. They trust that things will work out how they're supposed to and that "everything happens for a reason," even if the average person is annoyed and exhausted by the phrase.

Instead of trying to force things, control people, and focus on what's "missing" from their lives, they live in the present and trust that what's meant for them will find them in time.

Advertisement

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.