Many intelligent people find themselves mediating and managing a million myths and misconceptions about their personalities on a daily basis. Whether it’s accusations of “arrogance” or over-explaining their need for silence and alone time, there are all kinds of reasons the most intelligent people usually get rejected by most of society.

Especially alongside media depictions of high-IQ people and societal norms that push out thoughtful thinking and intentionality, it’s usually intelligent people who are at risk of feeling isolated and misunderstood by their peers. But it’s just one part of what makes them incredibly unique and able to stand out from the average person.

Here are 11 reasons the most intelligent people usually get rejected by most of society

1. They have introverted tendencies

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Introverted people, who are often also intelligent, tend to be misunderstood because they appreciate silence and alone time. They’re not always the most extroverted person in a conversation, in ways that are generally rewarded by society, but instead listen and soak up information to think deeply internally.

People are easily uncomfortable around silence, and when someone isn’t filling every pause in conversation, their presence can feel like a personal attack.

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2. They think about things in complex ways

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Most people today find comfort in simplicity. They cling to their personal beliefs as “fact” to avoid uncomfortable conversations and adopt a very “black and white” perspective of the world to avoid being wrong. However, intelligent people have more deep-thinking, complex, and nuanced minds, making space for debates and sometimes playing the “devil’s advocate.”

They appreciate challenges and having hard conversations, even if they sometimes make the average person feel uncomfortable. Most prefer small talk or superficial conversations, which is why deep-thinkers are rejected more often than not.

3. Most people are afraid of awkwardness

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So many people today are deathly afraid of embarrassment, even though the discomfort it sparks is usually the gateway to learning and growing as a person. They jump in to fill “awkward pauses” in conversations, try to “fit in” for a sense of social security, and even perform to be liked when they meet someone new.

In a culture with such a narrow perspective of intelligent people, usually characterized by depictions of “nerds” we see online and in movies, it’s not surprising that intelligence is socially rejected. People don’t want to associate with someone they believe is embarrassing them, even if things like silence in a conversation are actually doing them a lot of good.

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4. They’re often logical thinkers, over emotional ones

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Many people are yearning to feel seen and heard, especially in our current culture, experiencing an epidemic of loneliness across most age groups. However, when their emotions aren’t immediately addressed or acknowledged, they can feel left out and rejected, causing social tension.

Considering high-IQ people tend to rely on analytical, logical thinking patterns to make decisions, rather than emotional ones, according to a study from Intelligence, they may struggle to provide the safe spaces for emotional support that most are looking for.

5. We’re a jealous culture

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Envy tends to create social divides in our culture, especially today when so many are too focused on their own social image to lean into honest social connections and true belonging. Especially prevalent when we feel like someone is “better than us” in some way, jealousy runs rampant.

So, around intelligent people who can be more successful because of their ability to make accurate predictions of the future, jealous people are immediately turned off. When an intelligent person wins or has a ton of knowledge to share, their insecurities are brought to life, and that negatively influences their ability to accept or bond with others.

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6. They’re assumed to be ‘arrogant’

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With a preference for silence and alone time, it’s not surprising that highly intelligent people often come across as “arrogant” in social situations. Especially with so many people’s discomfort around silence and potential for “awkwardness,” someone with admirably quiet traits will be misunderstood.

Intelligent people are also often portrayed in an incredibly arrogant, self-centered way in the media and on television, which affects how they’re viewed in reality. Most people assume that those depictions are accurate, which makes harmless traits like quietness seem much more convincing than they actually are.

7. They can come off as ‘patronizing’ while trying to help

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While many intelligent people try to simplify their language and complicated topics to make conversations more inclusive and easy to understand for everyone, this behavior can sometimes come across as “patronizing.” They don’t mirror overconfident people in loudness and overcompensating behavior, but in their own way they can be judged for trying to make things easy to understand.

Especially in personal conversations and relationships, where people are already somewhat knowledgeable about a high-IQ person’s intellect, hearing things like “How can I explain this?” or “let me simplify it” can highlight their own insecurities, causing tension.

While smart individuals are often the best judges of another person’s intelligence, sometimes immediately acting on that judgment can cause them to be misunderstood and rejected.

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8. They don’t care for gossip

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For the average person, gossiping tends to create a misguided kind of belonging that feels secure and joyful in many relationships. Even if it comes at the expense of someone else’s well-being or reputation, they feel most connected when they bond over shared issues and resentment. Even when it’s gossip about a celebrity, intelligent people just don’t seem to fit in or be as interested in idolizing a stranger.

So, while everyone else is laughing and connecting over gossip, an intelligent person may be removing themselves or staying quiet. While it might be their means of protecting their peace, other people can be turned off by their disengagement, hence the chronic rejection.

9. They aren’t interested in ‘fitting in’

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Considering they’re comfortable with spending time alone and cultivating relatively small social circles, highly intelligent people aren’t motivated by a chronic desire to “fit in.” They don’t feel the need to adopt trends or perform for likability in social situations. And while this protects their peace, it can sometimes come across poorly to people interested in belonging through social norms.

Their quietness, introverted habits, niche hobbies, and authentic self-expression are regularly misconstrued and misunderstood. And even if they’re okay with that, it’s part of the reason why high-IQ people are often rejected by societal peers.

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10. They struggle to compromise

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Empathy and compassion help people to leverage empathy for understanding in their everyday lives. They’re willing to make compromises, make space for other people, and lean into emotional support when necessary. However, considering people with higher cognitive abilities often experience weaker “moral foundations” and empathy, according to a study from Intelligence, it’s not surprising that they’re less interested in compromise.

Especially when they spend their time cultivating relationships with like-minded people in meaningful ways, compromising for someone they don’t know or care about can feel like a waste of their time and effort. When someone refuses to compromise, it brings up all the tension and resentment that urges people to create space.

11. They’re unconventional

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People who find meaning in and regularly follow social norms often feel more secure, comfortable, and rewarded. Especially when they care about how they’re perceived and their self-image in general, following social norms creates a structure for them to feel comfortable, even if it comes at the expense of their true confidence and self-worth.

However, intelligent people are usually much less interested in social norms, unless, of course, they’re challenging them. They take on a much more unconventional attitude in their lives, which is why they’re often rejected by people and communities who need social structure and constructs to feel good about themselves.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.